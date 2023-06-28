Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.
I'm glad we are keeping Partey because a Partey / Rice midfield might be 'safer' for the time being against the bigger teams
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.
I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost. Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?
Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone except TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths?
*ahem*
I like the 3 midfielders to be close together, and move forward and back as a unit, especially if quick passing to establish control is the order of the day. All a bit erratic at the moment, but thats pre season. It does show that football is not that easy and gelling teams together is a skill that needs to be worked on.
Is it a case of Arteta having too much money & not a plan in mind. Even against the "easier" sides a midfield of Havertz, Odegaard & Rice won't work?
Dodecahedron?Feel like a 12 sided shape has a smaller turning circle.
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120why are they fighting each other?
Someone called Declan Rice "Deccers" and it got the correct reaction.
Well played whoever pulled the fella's keks up around the middle of that video, certainly didnt want to see any further south
