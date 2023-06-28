« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal

4pool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71640 on: Today at 03:48:06 am
Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.

I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.

After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71641 on: Today at 05:42:48 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:48:06 am
Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.

I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.

After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.

Some are saying that as it was an 80k sell out Arteta suggested it to ETH, to replicate some sort of pressure, and ETH accepted.
capt k

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71642 on: Today at 07:40:58 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:38:55 am
I'm glad we are keeping Partey because a Partey / Rice midfield might be 'safer' for the time being against the bigger teams
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71643 on: Today at 08:19:50 am
Quote from: capt k on Today at 07:40:58 am
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"

Touche.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71644 on: Today at 09:48:55 am
Not a fan of playing other PL teams in pre-season. It was annoying last summer and the Arsenal-United game yesterday shows why. Then youve got Arteta post-match saying that he wants to see his players hurting and how theyll respond to the defeat. In pre-season. Can you be arsed with that?
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71645 on: Today at 09:53:34 am
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71646 on: Today at 10:12:01 am
Playing a rival in pre season is like an even shitter version of the charity shield

People talk up their team and signings, lose and it's just a friendly win and its '... is so fucking good, this is a marker for the season, we mean business'
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71647 on: Today at 10:13:20 am
LOLZ
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71648 on: Today at 10:37:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:34 am
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.


I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost.

Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:23 am by The North Bank »
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71649 on: Today at 11:55:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:37:50 am

I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost.

Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71650 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:55:10 am
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?

I like the 3 midfielders to be close together, and move forward and back as a unit, especially if quick passing to establish control is the order of the day. All a bit erratic at the moment, but thats pre season. It does show that football is not that easy and gelling teams together is a skill that needs to be worked on.
redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71651 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 28, 2023, 11:40:17 am
Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone except TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths? ;)

*ahem* :P
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71652 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:42:09 pm
*ahem* :P

Dodecahedron?

Feel like a 12 sided shape has a smaller turning circle.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71653 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:05 pm
I like the 3 midfielders to be close together, and move forward and back as a unit, especially if quick passing to establish control is the order of the day. All a bit erratic at the moment, but thats pre season. It does show that football is not that easy and gelling teams together is a skill that needs to be worked on.
Is it a case of Arteta having too much money & not a plan in mind. Even against the "easier" sides a midfield of Havertz, Odegaard & Rice won't work?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71654 on: Today at 02:48:57 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:31:41 pm
Is it a case of Arteta having too much money & not a plan in mind. Even against the "easier" sides a midfield of Havertz, Odegaard & Rice won't work?

If the Havertz experiment works itll be brilliant. He ll be the unmarked late runner in the box with finishing capability and attacking intent far greater than xhaka.
Whether itll work will depend largely on Rice and Zinchenko (who hasnt yet featured in pre season). Theres a long way to go, i can see the thinking behind it, but its very ambitious.
afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71655 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:00 pm
Dodecahedron?

Feel like a 12 sided shape has a smaller turning circle.

Poindeccers...
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71656 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm
Deccers. Finishing 12 points behind city?
elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71657 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71658 on: Today at 07:21:19 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120

why are they fighting each other?

I dont think its football related.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71659 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120

why are they fighting each other?
It's the pro AFTV mob vs the AFTV is shit firm.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71660 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120

why are they fighting each other?
Some trying to leave early & others making sure they stay?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71661 on: Today at 08:04:10 pm
a little break

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71662 on: Today at 08:04:52 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120

why are they fighting each other?

Someone called Declan Rice "Deccers" and it got the correct reaction.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71663 on: Today at 08:16:55 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:04:52 pm
Someone called Declan Rice "Deccers" and it got the correct reaction.

 ;D
Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71664 on: Today at 08:19:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1683125727435141120

why are they fighting each other?

They aren't. I saw another video from a different angle. There were some Utd fans in there with them. Thats who they're fighting with. Bloody yanks, binge watching green street and football factory and giving it the big'n.
klopptopia

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71665 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm
Well played whoever pulled the fella's keks up around the middle of that video, certainly didnt want to see any further south
redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71666 on: Today at 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:04:52 pm
Someone called Declan Rice "Deccers" and it got the correct reaction.

;D
I've been a good boy

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71667 on: Today at 09:17:30 pm
Are these the famous Arsenal Ultras? #GoTeam
I've been a good boy

Re: Arsenal
Reply #71668 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 08:28:20 pm
Well played whoever pulled the fella's keks up around the middle of that video, certainly didnt want to see any further south
Old Jimmy Five bellies storming down the ramp thinking he was going to be the hero of the day
