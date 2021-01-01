Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.
I'm glad we are keeping Partey because a Partey / Rice midfield might be 'safer' for the time being against the bigger teams
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.
I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost. Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?
