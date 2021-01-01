« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1787 1788 1789 1790 1791 [1792]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5401702 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,374
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71640 on: Today at 03:48:06 am »
Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.

I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.

After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71641 on: Today at 05:42:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:48:06 am
Re: the penalty shoot out after the match.

I believe it is some sort of contrived shit that a team gets 3 points for a win. One point for a draw. And another one point to win the penalty shoot out.

After all going for the big American trophy during the preseason tour organized thingy.

Some are saying that as it was an 80k sell out Arteta suggested it to ETH, to replicate some sort of pressure, and ETH accepted.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71642 on: Today at 07:40:58 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:38:55 am
I'm glad we are keeping Partey because a Partey / Rice midfield might be 'safer' for the time being against the bigger teams
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"
Logged
JFT 96

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71643 on: Today at 08:19:50 am »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 07:40:58 am
Safer?? for Who?, not women.."allegedly"

Touche.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,432
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71644 on: Today at 09:48:55 am »
Not a fan of playing other PL teams in pre-season. It was annoying last summer and the Arsenal-United game yesterday shows why. Then youve got Arteta post-match saying that he wants to see his players hurting and how theyll respond to the defeat. In pre-season. Can you be arsed with that?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,574
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71645 on: Today at 09:53:34 am »
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71646 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Playing a rival in pre season is like an even shitter version of the charity shield

People talk up their team and signings, lose and it's just a friendly win and its '... is so fucking good, this is a marker for the season, we mean business'
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,326
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71647 on: Today at 10:13:20 am »
LOLZ
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71648 on: Today at 10:37:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:34 am
Good point about playing other English sides, especially bigger rivals. I admit I didnt know this was on and then I my wanted to see the result because of all the guff TNB has been spouting in recent weeks. Obviously cant read anything into it but will be interesting to see how Deccers fits into this Arsenal side (or not). Really dont think he can be or will want to be seen as the defensive one.


I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost.

Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:23 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,326
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71649 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:37:50 am

I dont mind it because its more competitive than other friendlies, but some of Uniteds tackles yesterday were atrocious, couldve got someone injured. This isnt the cup final, that was 2 months ago and they lost.

Deccers will be aight fam, big man ting.
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71650 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:55:10 am
Should Deccers be the DM or slightly further forward?

I like the 3 midfielders to be close together, and move forward and back as a unit, especially if quick passing to establish control is the order of the day. All a bit erratic at the moment, but thats pre season. It does show that football is not that easy and gelling teams together is a skill that needs to be worked on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1787 1788 1789 1790 1791 [1792]   Go Up
« previous next »
 