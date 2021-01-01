Ramsdale is proper shite.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Good to see Arsenal getting kicked off the park - Martinez is a yard dog with Napoleon complex, but as long as its Arsenal players, its ok.
Having Odegaard and Havertz either side of Rice in a midfield 3 doesn't really fill you with confidence, that's leaving Rice with a lot of heavy lifting to do in a very lobsided midfield.
Havertz has some work to do defensively and offensively positioning that should take some time in adjusting
He's got great technical ability, but he doesn't seem to have it in him to graft when needed.
They're playing the mancs ffs Are you a Spurs fan?
He was great pressing for chelsea and doing the defense from playing striker. there going be an adjustment period for him.
stop start second half, dominated posession but all a bit boring. That midfield 3 of Rice Havertz and Odegaard didnt work, too many gaps in midfield. Still thats what pre season is for.Now we have pens.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
As a coach you're asking him to cover far less of the pitch as a striker than as the outside midfielder of a 3, he's going to be exposed so much more often, unless he's rigidly coached to be extremely disciplined in his role, which if you're doing that, then you're losing a lot of what makes him a good player.
why the fuck are then penalties if you lost 2-0?
It planned before the game.It a preseason friendly.
and? if it's a draw fair enough but it wasn't
We lost the penalty shoot out too!!
Looks like Lego head tried to make a statement by naming almost his strongest 11, but Man Utd had a (slightly) changed 11 and still got 2 goals in the first half before making wholesale changes, it's irrelevant, as didn't that shite beat us 4 nil or something in a friendly last year?, nothing to worry about for Arsenal.
We have to bed the new signings in and give them minutes to learn the way their team mates play. Looked very disjointed today, good thing the new season is still 3 weeks away. Lots of work to be done.
As I said, the result is irrelevant, team cohesion is the main goal in these fixtures.
Yeh not bothered about the result, more about the gaps in midfield with Rice running backwards while Havertz was going the other way
yea that stuff just takes time to become natural for them.It probably looks better weeks into the season then day 1
I'm glad we are keeping Partey because a Partey / Rice midfield might be 'safer' for the time being against the bigger teams
And we haven't even got all our players in to work on that yet!
Do you mean physically bigger teams, or the teams realistically looking at top 5.
Think the days of 'physical' teams in the Prem are dying to be honest. Possibly Everton. Maybe Brentford?
