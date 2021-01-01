Ramsdale is proper shite.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Good to see Arsenal getting kicked off the park - Martinez is a yard dog with Napoleon complex, but as long as its Arsenal players, its ok.
Having Odegaard and Havertz either side of Rice in a midfield 3 doesn't really fill you with confidence, that's leaving Rice with a lot of heavy lifting to do in a very lobsided midfield.
Havertz has some work to do defensively and offensively positioning that should take some time in adjusting
He's got great technical ability, but he doesn't seem to have it in him to graft when needed.
They're playing the mancs ffs Are you a Spurs fan?
He was great pressing for chelsea and doing the defense from playing striker. there going be an adjustment period for him.
stop start second half, dominated posession but all a bit boring. That midfield 3 of Rice Havertz and Odegaard didnt work, too many gaps in midfield. Still thats what pre season is for.Now we have pens.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
As a coach you're asking him to cover far less of the pitch as a striker than as the outside midfielder of a 3, he's going to be exposed so much more often, unless he's rigidly coached to be extremely disciplined in his role, which if you're doing that, then you're losing a lot of what makes him a good player.
why the fuck are then penalties if you lost 2-0?
It planned before the game.It a preseason friendly.
