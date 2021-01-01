« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1786 1787 1788 1789 1790 [1791]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5400423 times)

Offline Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71600 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
You wont win the league with Ramsdale.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • Red since '64
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71601 on: Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Ramsdale is proper shite.

Good to see the Blades version back.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • Red since '64
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71602 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm »
Good to see Arsenal getting kicked off the park - Martinez is a yard dog with Napoleon complex, but as long as its Arsenal players, its ok.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71603 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm »
Can't be arsed either footy already. Had no idea these were even playing
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71604 on: Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm »
Well that wasnt good, 2-0 down, loads of mistakes, not much effort, while theyre playing with lots of aggression and kicking anything that moves. Hoping for something else in the second half, regardless of the result.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71605 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm »
Having Odegaard and Havertz either side of Rice in a midfield 3 doesn't really fill you with confidence, that's leaving Rice with a lot of heavy lifting to do in a very lobsided midfield.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,440
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71606 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
Good to see Arsenal getting kicked off the park - Martinez is a yard dog with Napoleon complex, but as long as its Arsenal players, its ok.

They're playing the mancs ffs Are you a Spurs fan?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71607 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
Having Odegaard and Havertz either side of Rice in a midfield 3 doesn't really fill you with confidence, that's leaving Rice with a lot of heavy lifting to do in a very lobsided midfield.
Havertz has some work to do defensively and offensively positioning that should take some time in adjusting
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71608 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm
Havertz has some work to do defensively and offensively positioning that should take some time in adjusting
He's got great technical ability, but he doesn't seem to have it in him to graft when needed.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71609 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
He's got great technical ability, but he doesn't seem to have it in him to graft when needed.
He was great pressing for chelsea and doing the defense from playing striker. there going be an adjustment period for him.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • Red since '64
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71610 on: Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
They're playing the mancs ffs Are you a Spurs fan?

😂😂😂
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71611 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm
He was great pressing for chelsea and doing the defense from playing striker. there going be an adjustment period for him.
As a coach you're asking him to cover far less of the pitch as a striker than as the outside midfielder of a 3, he's going to be exposed so much more often, unless he's rigidly coached to be extremely disciplined in his role, which if you're doing that, then you're losing a lot of what makes him a good player.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,520
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71612 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
No idea how we can overcome the might of these and the mancs. Will be a long long season for us minnows.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71613 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
stop start second half, dominated posession but all a bit boring. That midfield 3 of Rice Havertz and Odegaard didnt work, too many gaps in midfield. Still thats what pre season is for.

Now we have pens.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71614 on: Today at 12:04:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:03:19 am
stop start second half, dominated posession but all a bit boring. That midfield 3 of Rice Havertz and Odegaard didnt work, too many gaps in midfield. Still thats what pre season is for.

Now we have pens.
why the fuck are then penalties if you lost 2-0?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71615 on: Today at 12:06:09 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
As a coach you're asking him to cover far less of the pitch as a striker than as the outside midfielder of a 3, he's going to be exposed so much more often, unless he's rigidly coached to be extremely disciplined in his role, which if you're doing that, then you're losing a lot of what makes him a good player.
Yea I agree with you.
He played MF though. It probably going to take time
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71616 on: Today at 12:07:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:04:20 am
why the fuck are then penalties if you lost 2-0?
It planned before the game.
It a preseason friendly.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71617 on: Today at 12:07:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:03:19 am
stop start second half, dominated posession but all a bit boring. That midfield 3 of Rice Havertz and Odegaard didnt work, too many gaps in midfield. Still thats what pre season is for.

Now we have pens.
Not "too good" today, then?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71618 on: Today at 12:08:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:07:08 am
It planned before the game.
It a preseason friendly.
and? if it's a draw fair enough but it wasn't
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1786 1787 1788 1789 1790 [1791]   Go Up
« previous next »
 