I can imagine the odd foray onto an opposition board, for the occasional giggle when a team is in flux or one of their players has made a tit of themselves (for example). I do find it strange though that one would stay for 10 years....posting on average almost 6 times a day....amongst opposition fans.



I suppose they might see themselves as a bit of a maverick, running against the tide, making "edgy" jokes at the home team, a long term wind up merchant playing by the rules of the games. And that might truly be how they see themselves.



All evidence, however, points to the contrary. Whilst I wouldn't envy the charm, wit, humour, grace or humility of such a person, I also wouldn't question their fortitude. But ultimately, to me, it just seems a sad and thankless way to spend your life.