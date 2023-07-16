« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1784 1785 1786 1787 1788 [1789]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5394136 times)

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71520 on: Yesterday at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 16, 2023, 04:29:43 pm
Feel good factor verbals, on account of no matches being played.

As soon as the slightest thing goes wrong, the feel good factor evaporates followed by a tidal wave of City-victim posts... ;)



Followed up by a 4am meltdown for the ages.

And hey! As long as there are no matches being played, we won't see Arsenal fans leaving the Emirates early when the going gets tough!
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71521 on: Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:00:43 pm
Fuck me.
There are far too many to list.


Careful, you'll have him bringing up our Trophy count as a negative again  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71522 on: Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm

Careful, you'll have him bringing up our Trophy count as a negative again  ;D
He's definitely 12 years of age, I reckon.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71523 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
Arteta described Declan Rice as a 'lighthouse'.

That's gotta be Lifted from somewhere

Quote
Where's he got that from then? Genius.
Tall and flashy, cost millions, but ultimately hollow and sitting among a barren, empty nothingness. Takes a pounding now and then, and will be surrounded by wrecks if he fails to work?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71524 on: Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm »
Bit of a pile on TNB here!

Pick on someone your own size...(not me im smaller than him)!

 :-[
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71525 on: Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm
Bit of a pile on TNB here!

Pick on someone your own size...(not me im smaller than him)!

 :-[

He really, really doesn't help himself.  Funny how the other Gooners don't attract the same venom.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71526 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm
He really, really doesn't help himself.  Funny how the other Gooners don't attract the same venom.
Exactly this.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71527 on: Today at 01:38:07 pm »
Gone a bit quiet in here.
Has Arsenal won the title yet?   :P
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,563
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71528 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
He might have got carded again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71529 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:45:23 pm
He might have got carded again.
I don't know about carding.
He needs carting.   ;)
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71530 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:38:07 pm
Gone a bit quiet in here.
Has Arsenal won the title yet?   :P

They are too busy buying players I guess  ;D
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71531 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:23:10 pm
They are too busy buying players I guess  ;D
;D

Come out, come out, wherever you are.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,281
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71532 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Saw clip of Rice joining these lot and in a room with Arteta talking. Rice looked bemused - probably thinking what the hell have I done ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,563
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71533 on: Today at 06:03:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:43:20 pm
Saw clip of Rice joining these lot and in a room with Arteta talking. Rice looked bemused - probably thinking what the hell have I done ;D

I once saw a clip of Guardiola talking to his Manchester players. In a whole five minutes he said just one word. Or appeared to. There were probably about 1000 words really but not a single gap between them. When he left the room you could hear everyone breathe out.  I always imagine Arteta's team talks are a bit like that. Breathless nonsense.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,680
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71534 on: Today at 07:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:38:07 pm
Gone a bit quiet in here.
Has Arsenal won the title yet?   :P

Everyones hypnotised by their new away kit. And not in a good way.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71535 on: Today at 07:59:44 pm »
I can imagine the odd foray onto an opposition board, for the occasional giggle when a team is in flux or one of their players has made a tit of themselves (for example). I do find it strange though that one would stay for 10 years....posting on average almost 6 times a day....amongst opposition fans.

I suppose they might see themselves as a bit of a maverick, running against the tide, making "edgy" jokes at the home team, a long term wind up merchant playing by the rules of the games. And that might truly be how they see themselves.

All evidence, however, points to the contrary. Whilst I wouldn't envy the charm, wit, humour, grace or humility of such a person, I also wouldn't question their fortitude. But ultimately, to me, it just seems a sad and thankless way to spend your life.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71536 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:59:44 pm

All evidence, however, points to the contrary. Whilst I wouldn't envy the charm, wit, humour, grace or humility of such a person, I also wouldn't question their fortitude. But ultimately, to me, it just seems a sad and thankless way to spend your life.
I'm all for Oppo fans coming on here as long as they don't act the twat and respect their fellow members.
Black and white paul is the prime example of someone who would never be disrespectful on here.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,281
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71537 on: Today at 08:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:03:56 pm
I once saw a clip of Guardiola talking to his Manchester players. In a whole five minutes he said just one word. Or appeared to. There were probably about 1000 words really but not a single gap between them. When he left the room you could hear everyone breathe out.  I always imagine Arteta's team talks are a bit like that. Breathless nonsense.
I only took notice of Guardiola when he said twice at Anfield to the fourth official ;)

Yeah Arteta's monotonous voice must be well dull.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,477
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71538 on: Today at 08:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:09:07 pm
I'm all for Oppo fans coming on here as long as they don't act the twat and respect their fellow members.
Black and white paul is the prime example of someone who would never be disrespectful on here.

He calls me rude names.

Whether you think thats disrespectful is another matter entirely.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71539 on: Today at 08:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:14:20 pm
He calls me rude names.

Whether you think thats disrespectful is another matter entirely.
I'd say that's allowed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1784 1785 1786 1787 1788 [1789]   Go Up
« previous next »
 