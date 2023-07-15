« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5388329 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,536
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71400 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
105M for Declan Rice is definition of insanity.

Not sure if it is. On paper they have the best midfield after City.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71401 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
https://twitter.com/AFTVMedia/status/1680187333398740993

Aight fam!
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71402 on: Yesterday at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D



It is .. very very bad.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71403 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:27:26 pm
It is .. very very bad.
Like if they were negotiating the contract and said that was part of it, a stipulation of signing, I'd have told youse to get tae fuck.

I'd obviously have told youse to get tae fuck miles before that point mind, but then why would you be trying to a sign a 40 something fat lad from Cheshire as your marquee summer signing, it just doesn;t make any sense to be honest
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71404 on: Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm »
i've just seen the videos on his instagram...Sweet Jesus  ;D ;D ;D

Are Arsenal expecting this guy to turn water into wine? (or rice?)

The hype is unreal... he's decent but in no way worth 105m

In his most important game as a professional in the Euro 21 he (and the whole midfield) stunk the place out against a bang average Italy - yes alot of the criticism could be aimed at the manager but  the 105m player should bare some of it also. Yes West Ham won the cup against European journey men but he almost captained them to relegation.

105m?  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,603
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71405 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D


why the fuck do they always have this ghetto rapper wannabe act?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71406 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
Like if they were negotiating the contract and said that was part of it, a stipulation of signing, I'd have told youse to get tae fuck.

I'd obviously have told youse to get tae fuck miles before that point mind, but then why would you be trying to a sign a 40 something fat lad from Cheshire as your marquee summer signing, it just doesn;t make any sense to be honest

For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71407 on: Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm
why the fuck do they always have this ghetto rapper wannabe act?
It's fucking nightmare fuel mate, if I had had to do that I would be crippled with anxiety and wouldn't be able to leave the house. It's like they are asking people to rip the constant piss ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,603
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71408 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
Not sure if it is. On paper they have the best midfield after City.
I don't think that's true.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,603
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71409 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
It's fucking nightmare fuel mate, if I had had to do that I would be crippled with anxiety and wouldn't be able to leave the house. It's like they are asking people to rip the constant piss ;D ;D ;D ;D
and they follow the tweet with "We apologise in advance for the memes this will create x" follow up tweet  ::) ;D
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71410 on: Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
You would aye. I fucking wouldn;t cos I'm not some fucking helmet that dances for money or soft shites amusement.

Want me to sign to play football? Fine. Want me to sign to be a fucking act on novelty island? Not a fucking chance Lister!
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71411 on: Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm
and they follow the tweet with "We apologise in advance for the memes this will create x" follow up tweet  ::) ;D
Do they not think about their mental helath? :o
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71412 on: Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
You would aye. I fucking wouldn;t cos I'm not some fucking helmet that dances for money or soft shites amusement.

Want me to sign to play football? Fine. Want me to sign to be a fucking act on novelty island? Not a fucking chance Lister!

What about the brand.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,603
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71413 on: Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
If you ever get such an offer, I promise I will match that 250 quid for you not doing it.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71414 on: Yesterday at 09:41:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm
If you ever get such an offer, I promise I will match that 250 quid for you not doing it.

Win win situation!!
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,390
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71415 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
What about the brand.
The yoghurt or the player or the club?

Frankly, it doesn't fucking matter which, cos I wouldn't give a single tuppeny fuck about any of those brands if it meant selling my dignity.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71416 on: Yesterday at 09:46:12 pm »
Rice reminds me a bit of Scott Parker when he was at Charlton, hopefully the move to a slightly bigger club works out better than it did for him
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71417 on: Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 09:46:12 pm
Rice reminds me a bit of Scott Parker when he was at Charlton, hopefully the move to a slightly bigger club works out better than it did for him

Its not Scott Parker

Its .. Brave Scotty Parker
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71418 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
Its not Scott Parker

Its .. Brave Scotty Parker
;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,042
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71419 on: Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm
Season starts in a few weeks, youll have a chance to revise your opinion.

Downward?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,800
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71420 on: Yesterday at 10:05:30 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71421 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
What a statement of intent. Huge signing. We normally make world class players not buy them, but this time we are getting a world class player to tie down a critical position for years to come.

Just because you have paid a World class fee, it doesn't means that you have signed a World class player :lmao
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,042
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71422 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
Just because you have paid a World class fee, it doesn't means that you have signed a World class player :lmao

Coutinho would have been considered Galaxy Class if that were the case.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,536
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71423 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
I think Rice is a fantastic player. I think its out of us and them for second spot but they have more of a sure thing compared to us throughout their and our 11.
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71424 on: Today at 02:49:35 am »
Arsenal got less than two points per game from the second half of the season. Much in line with what they've got since 2005 onwards

Shit little club who'll go out at the Last 16 stage, a Bayern bumming no doubt.

Pointless club
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71425 on: Today at 06:25:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm
I think Rice is a fantastic player. I think its out of us and them for second spot but they have more of a sure thing compared to us throughout their and our 11.

The bookies dont often get it wrong, they have us second and third favs.
Will be interesting who we get in if Partey does leave, might be why Lavia/caicedo are biding their time.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71426 on: Today at 07:42:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
https://twitter.com/AFTVMedia/status/1680187333398740993


Aight fam!

 I mean it's bad enough as it is, but the fact it's not even in sync makes it 10x worse. :lmao
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,406
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71427 on: Today at 08:30:46 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:49:35 am
Arsenal got less than two points per game from the second half of the season. Much in line with what they've got since 2005 onwards

Shit little club who'll go out at the Last 16 stage, a Bayern bumming no doubt.

Pointless club

I'd love to hear your thoughts on every other club if you are calling Arsenal "pointless". Longest standing club in the top division with the 3rd most trophies.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,970
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71428 on: Today at 08:43:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
https://twitter.com/AFTVMedia/status/1680187333398740993


Aight fam!

I mean, putting to one side how utterly embarrassing this is, whatever happened to the days when a player had to earn the right for his fanbase to create a song about him?... This isn't just a dig at the Arsenal fanbase, by the way. They're all at it. Including our own.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Up
« previous next »
 