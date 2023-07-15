i've just seen the videos on his instagram...Sweet JesusAre Arsenal expecting this guy to turn water into wine? (or rice?)The hype is unreal... he's decent but in no way worth 105mIn his most important game as a professional in the Euro 21 he (and the whole midfield) stunk the place out against a bang average Italy - yes alot of the criticism could be aimed at the manager but the 105m player should bare some of it also. Yes West Ham won the cup against European journey men but he almost captained them to relegation.105m?