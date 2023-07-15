« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5387531 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,532
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71400 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:51:15 pm
105M for Declan Rice is definition of insanity.

Not sure if it is. On paper they have the best midfield after City.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71401 on: Today at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:52 pm
https://twitter.com/AFTVMedia/status/1680187333398740993

Aight fam!
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71402 on: Today at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:24:20 pm
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D



It is .. very very bad.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71403 on: Today at 09:30:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:27:26 pm
It is .. very very bad.
Like if they were negotiating the contract and said that was part of it, a stipulation of signing, I'd have told youse to get tae fuck.

I'd obviously have told youse to get tae fuck miles before that point mind, but then why would you be trying to a sign a 40 something fat lad from Cheshire as your marquee summer signing, it just doesn;t make any sense to be honest
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71404 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm »
i've just seen the videos on his instagram...Sweet Jesus  ;D ;D ;D

Are Arsenal expecting this guy to turn water into wine? (or rice?)

The hype is unreal... he's decent but in no way worth 105m

In his most important game as a professional in the Euro 21 he (and the whole midfield) stunk the place out against a bang average Italy - yes alot of the criticism could be aimed at the manager but  the 105m player should bare some of it also. Yes West Ham won the cup against European journey men but he almost captained them to relegation.

105m?  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71405 on: Today at 09:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:24:20 pm
That's one of the single most embarrassing things I've ever seen ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

If they had tried to get me to do that I'd have told them to go pick the peanuts outta my shit ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D


why the fuck do they always have this ghetto rapper wannabe act?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71406 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:30:28 pm
Like if they were negotiating the contract and said that was part of it, a stipulation of signing, I'd have told youse to get tae fuck.

I'd obviously have told youse to get tae fuck miles before that point mind, but then why would you be trying to a sign a 40 something fat lad from Cheshire as your marquee summer signing, it just doesn;t make any sense to be honest

For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71407 on: Today at 09:35:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:33:29 pm
why the fuck do they always have this ghetto rapper wannabe act?
It's fucking nightmare fuel mate, if I had had to do that I would be crippled with anxiety and wouldn't be able to leave the house. It's like they are asking people to rip the constant piss ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71408 on: Today at 09:35:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:14 pm
Not sure if it is. On paper they have the best midfield after City.
I don't think that's true.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71409 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:35:44 pm
It's fucking nightmare fuel mate, if I had had to do that I would be crippled with anxiety and wouldn't be able to leave the house. It's like they are asking people to rip the constant piss ;D ;D ;D ;D
and they follow the tweet with "We apologise in advance for the memes this will create x" follow up tweet  ::) ;D
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71410 on: Today at 09:37:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:37 pm
For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
You would aye. I fucking wouldn;t cos I'm not some fucking helmet that dances for money or soft shites amusement.

Want me to sign to play football? Fine. Want me to sign to be a fucking act on novelty island? Not a fucking chance Lister!
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71411 on: Today at 09:40:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:37:06 pm
and they follow the tweet with "We apologise in advance for the memes this will create x" follow up tweet  ::) ;D
Do they not think about their mental helath? :o
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71412 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:37:45 pm
You would aye. I fucking wouldn;t cos I'm not some fucking helmet that dances for money or soft shites amusement.

Want me to sign to play football? Fine. Want me to sign to be a fucking act on novelty island? Not a fucking chance Lister!

What about the brand.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71413 on: Today at 09:40:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:37 pm
For 250k a week? Youd be doing backflips and dancing on tables. I know i would. Infact, id do it for 250 quid.
If you ever get such an offer, I promise I will match that 250 quid for you not doing it.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71414 on: Today at 09:41:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:40:41 pm
If you ever get such an offer, I promise I will match that 250 quid for you not doing it.

Win win situation!!
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71415 on: Today at 09:44:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:39 pm
What about the brand.
The yoghurt or the player or the club?

Frankly, it doesn't fucking matter which, cos I wouldn't give a single tuppeny fuck about any of those brands if it meant selling my dignity.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71416 on: Today at 09:46:12 pm »
Rice reminds me a bit of Scott Parker when he was at Charlton, hopefully the move to a slightly bigger club works out better than it did for him
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71417 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:46:12 pm
Rice reminds me a bit of Scott Parker when he was at Charlton, hopefully the move to a slightly bigger club works out better than it did for him

Its not Scott Parker

Its .. Brave Scotty Parker
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71418 on: Today at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:48:13 pm
Its not Scott Parker

Its .. Brave Scotty Parker
;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,033
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71419 on: Today at 09:58:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:00:02 pm
Season starts in a few weeks, youll have a chance to revise your opinion.

Downward?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,800
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71420 on: Today at 10:05:30 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Up
« previous next »
 