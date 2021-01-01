« previous next »
Online Dim Glas

Today at 02:41:37 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:32:40 pm
Did he mention 22/23 were Arsenal choked and West Ham won a trophy.

 ;D
Online The North Bank

Today at 02:43:13 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:32:40 pm
Did he mention 22/23 were Arsenal choked and West Ham won a trophy.

on working with Mikel Arteta:
Im so excited - he speaks for himself. You see how he works - you got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary, how he works with his players and not only as a coach, but psychologically how good he is with players, how he improves players. Hes a massive factor in the reason why Ive come here.

I know hes going to get the best out of me. I know Ive got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like hes the manager to take me to those next levels. Im really excited to be working with him.


Its on !
Online The North Bank

Today at 02:44:48 pm
on why he made the move:
Ive been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory theyve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing. Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Man City.

With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me. I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, Ive come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.

Gwan Deccers!!
Online dirkster

Today at 02:49:55 pm
I must say, I do admire the hubris of the Rice signing.
West ham have pulled off a blinder
Offline zero zero

Today at 02:55:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:48 pm
on why he made the move:
Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Man City.
Not the only thing Arsenal blew last season
Online Hedley Lamarr

Today at 02:56:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:48 pm
on why he made the move:
Ive been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory theyve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing. Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Man City.

With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me. I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, Ive come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.

Gwan Deccers!!

I'm trying to think of something duller than reading this...I'm at an absolute loss.  Can you not go on Arsenal Mania and send them to sleep ?
Online dirkster

Today at 03:22:38 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:56:40 pm
I'm trying to think of something duller than reading this...I'm at an absolute loss.  Can you not go on Arsenal Mania and send them to sleep ?
His ubiquitousness on here is breathtaking
Online The North Bank

Today at 03:34:08 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:56:40 pm
I'm trying to think of something duller than reading this...I'm at an absolute loss.  Can you not go on Arsenal Mania and send them to sleep ?

You read it all didnt you .
Online Hedley Lamarr

Today at 03:35:57 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:08 pm
You read it all didnt you .

No, just your username has me nodding off.
Online The North Bank

Today at 03:36:20 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:22:38 pm
His ubiquitousness on here is breathtaking

Thanks . Your uberquitoisness is not so bad either.
Online dirkster

Today at 03:40:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:36:20 pm
Thanks . Your uberquitoisness is not so bad either.
And just to reinforce my point, you're back again
Offline groove

Today at 03:47:44 pm
£1bn spent to be slightly better than Brighton, who have actually recouped money in transfer fees in the last 5 years and everyone's like "hmmm, yeah, £105m on Declan Rice, shrewd business".
Online The North Bank

Today at 03:47:59 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:40:06 pm
And just to reinforce my point, you're back again

Its a mad situation
Online The North Bank

Today at 03:48:56 pm
Quote from: groove on Today at 03:47:44 pm
£1bn spent to be slightly better than Brighton, who have actually recouped money in transfer fees in the last 5 years and everyone's like "hmmm, yeah, £105m on Declan Rice, shrewd business".

Why Brighton, they finished 6th.
Offline groove

Today at 03:49:21 pm
This is what the FSG-out crowd should actually think about: what if our owners, instead of being a bit stingy, were actually really fucking stupid.
Offline PeterTheRed...

Today at 05:01:39 pm
So, they've actually spent £105 million on a new Partey. They will never learn ...
Online Terry de Niro

Today at 05:40:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:01:39 pm
So, they've actually spent £105 million on a new Partey. They will never learn ...
Declan Rice is a rapist?
Online Titi Camara

Today at 06:04:39 pm
Did the negotiate the adverts as part of the deal? Are they going to Arsenal with him or do they have to stay at West Ham?
Offline JamesG L4

Today at 06:10:59 pm
My yearly check in Arsenal won anything of note recently? Nope see you next year.

The transfer window World Cup doesnt count. How very Everton.

Ill check back in another twenty years.
Online Terry de Niro

Today at 06:12:32 pm
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 06:10:59 pm
My yearly check in Arsenal won anything of note recently? Nope see you next year.

The transfer window World Cup doesnt count. How very Everton.

Ill check back in another twenty years.
;D
Online The North Bank

Today at 06:44:12 pm
What a statement of intent. Huge signing. We normally make world class players not buy them, but this time we are getting a world class player to tie down a critical position for years to come.
Online The North Bank

Today at 06:45:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:01:39 pm
So, they've actually spent £105 million on a new Partey. They will never learn ...

Deccers in the xhaka role. Him and Partey together.  Thou shall not pass bruv.
Online HeartAndSoul

Today at 06:47:58 pm
Cant wait for the underdog stories again this coming season even though theyve spend over £200 million again. Proper underdog story this is. Arteta definitely learnt from guardiola in regards to spending.
Online The North Bank

Today at 06:51:21 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:47:58 pm
Cant wait for the underdog stories again this coming season even though theyve spend over £200 million again. Proper underdog story this is. Arteta definitely learnt from guardiola in regards to spending.

If we get top 4 it would be an incredible achievement
Online The North Bank

Today at 06:57:39 pm
Online Mozology

Today at 06:58:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:44:12 pm
What a statement of intent. Huge signing. We normally make world class players not buy them, but this time we are getting a world class player to tie down a critical position for years to come.

There's fuck all world class about Declan fucking Rice. If he'd been offered to Barca or Juve for 40 million they wouldn't have been arsed.

Online The North Bank

Today at 07:00:02 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 06:58:54 pm
There's fuck all world class about Declan fucking Rice. If he'd been offered to Barca or Juve for 40 million they wouldn't have been arsed.

Season starts in a few weeks, youll have a chance to revise your opinion.
Online Hazell

Today at 07:04:45 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 06:58:54 pm
There's fuck all world class about Declan fucking Rice. If he'd been offered to Barca or Juve for 40 million they wouldn't have been arsed.



It's a very loose definition of the term 'world class'. Very loose.
Online dirkster

Today at 07:07:07 pm
Haha Declan Rice world class.....the relentless hubris continues.
Online A Red Abroad

Today at 07:09:42 pm
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 06:10:59 pm
My yearly check in Arsenal won anything of note recently? Nope see you next year.

The transfer window World Cup doesnt count. How very Everton.

Ill check back in another twenty years.

 ;D
