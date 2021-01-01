on why he made the move:

Ive been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory theyve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing. Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Man City.



With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me. I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, Ive come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.



