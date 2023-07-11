It was 3 in 4 years, 2014 15 17, back then the cup was overrated and not what it used to be (same when Arteta won it in 2020). It became big again when liverpool won it 2 seasons ago, and was a big part of the treble last season, its importance with the media does depend on who wins it. With the league and CL, there are no doubts. With the carabao it doesnt matter who wins it, its very low down the priorities.



Yes, I'd agree, ever since United ducked out for the World Club event it has been devalued, the league cup has always been at least until a european place came with it at which point the sinking FA cup met the rising League cup somewhere down the bottom.Playing the FA semis at Wembley sort of removed the charm of the FA cup, 'We're on our way to Wembley' means little as you visit on the way anyway. I don't know why people bother attending the Wembley SF from the north other than solidarity, lose and it's grim, win and you just go back again.City thrashing Watford was a real low point, I'd also agree that if you get a big final, say Arsenal v City or Liverpool v United, it becomes big again but the increasing stranglehold of the big clubs has ruined the romance.10-12 years ago Wigan beating City and Birmingham winning the LC seemed the last kick of the romantic side of cup football.