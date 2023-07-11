Did you miss the comical goal conceded last night though, that's the big question?!
I paid 4.99 to watch that shite.
Its amazing how many ways these football clubs can rip you off.
First half totally dominant, Saka is just getting better all the time. Second half subs came on and had a mare, including havertz who did absolutely nothing. Ethan Nwanari looked top class though, built like a boxer and plays like zidane, and hes still just 16.
In the Nketiah vs Balogun assessment. Balogun much better, seems to have all the raw attributes of a top forward, apart from
.finishing. Missed some open goals after doing great to work the chances.
Anyway its just the first friendly and no Rice and Timber yet, the best thing about it was the return of Saliba, back injuries could be chronic and nice to see him fully recovered. Him we cant do without.