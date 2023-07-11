« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 02:05:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 10, 2023, 05:10:54 am
It was 3 in 4 years, 2014 15 17, back then the cup was overrated and not what it used to be (same when Arteta won it in 2020). It became big again when liverpool won it 2  seasons ago, and was a big part of the treble last season, its importance with the media does depend on who wins it. With the league and CL, there are no doubts. With the carabao it doesnt matter who wins it, its very low down the priorities.


Yes, I'd agree, ever since United ducked out for the World Club event it has been devalued, the league cup has always been at least until a european place came with it at which point the sinking FA cup met the rising League cup somewhere down the bottom.


Playing the FA semis at Wembley sort of removed the charm of the FA cup, 'We're on our way to Wembley' means little as you  visit on the way anyway. I don't know why people bother attending the Wembley SF from the north other than solidarity, lose and it's grim, win and you just go back again.


City thrashing Watford was a real low point, I'd also agree that if you get a big final, say Arsenal v City or Liverpool v United, it becomes big again but the increasing stranglehold of the big clubs has ruined the romance.10-12 years ago Wigan beating City and Birmingham winning the LC seemed the last kick of the romantic side of cup football.
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 02:16:15 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 11, 2023, 02:05:40 pm

Yes, I'd agree, ever since United ducked out for the World Club event it has been devalued, the league cup has always been at least until a european place came with it at which point the sinking FA cup met the rising League cup somewhere down the bottom.


Playing the FA semis at Wembley sort of removed the charm of the FA cup, 'We're on our way to Wembley' means little as you  visit on the way anyway. I don't know why people bother attending the Wembley SF from the north other than solidarity, lose and it's grim, win and you just go back again.


City thrashing Watford was a real low point, I'd also agree that if you get a big final, say Arsenal v City or Liverpool v United, it becomes big again but the increasing stranglehold of the big clubs has ruined the romance.10-12 years ago Wigan beating City and Birmingham winning the LC seemed the last kick of the romantic side of cup football.

Even the smaller clubs are resting players in the cups to fight relegation or push to win the championship. Still love the fa cup, but I wouldnt sacrifice a single league point for it, even if catching city is a pipe dream, id rather we throw all our eggs into the big 2 trophies and then see if our second string can get far in the domestic cups, I think most big club will do the same.
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 02:24:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 11, 2023, 02:16:15 pm
Even the smaller clubs are resting players in the cups to fight relegation or push to win the championship. Still love the fa cup, but I wouldnt sacrifice a single league point for it, even if catching city is a pipe dream, id rather we throw all our eggs into the big 2 trophies and then see if our second string can get far in the domestic cups, I think most big club will do the same.

You're letting the cynical business side of the modern game dictate your own feeling on the matter. Your opinion is music to the ears of the suits that own football clubs. Days out at final and winning silver things trumps anything else in the game, simple as that.
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm
I guess a trip to Wembley means even less if your home ground is a few tube stops away?
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 09:09:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm
I guess a trip to Wembley means even less if your home ground is a few tube stops away?

It has nothing to do with geography. Some clubs exist to win trophies, and some don't ...
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 10:05:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 09:09:46 pm
It has nothing to do with geography. Some clubs exist to win trophies, and some don't ...


I dont get this post? Arsenal have won plenty trophies.
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 10:10:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:05:45 pm
I dont get this post? Arsenal have won plenty trophies.

Yet for some reason, their modern day fans don't appreciate these trophies. It is weird, I admitt ...
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 10:12:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 10:10:32 pm
Yet for some reason, their modern day fans don't appreciate these trophies. It is weird, I admitt ...

You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 10:18:09 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:12:58 pm
You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.

Which in my opinion is very stupid. I understand that the CL money is attractive, but ultimately only the trophies and medals remain ...
Re: Arsenal
July 11, 2023, 10:19:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:12:58 pm
You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.
Everton would be happy with an egg cup.
Re: Arsenal
July 12, 2023, 12:06:42 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2023, 10:19:16 pm
Everton would be happy with an egg cup.
It'd be an oeuf for them
Re: Arsenal
July 12, 2023, 12:28:34 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 12, 2023, 12:06:42 am
It'd be an oeuf for them

Bien fait... ;)
Re: Arsenal
July 12, 2023, 03:54:37 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 12, 2023, 12:06:42 am
It'd be an oeuf for them

They have one already in Drunken Ferguson
Re: Arsenal
July 13, 2023, 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).
Re: Arsenal
July 13, 2023, 10:45:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2023, 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).

No wonder TNB claims Arsenal is on top of the league. They have already got 3 points I presume.
Re: Arsenal
July 13, 2023, 10:55:49 pm
Rice upgrades their midfield but I'm less sure about the impact or position Havertz will have. Can see him playing numerous positions throughout the season and not sure how he'll deliver in them all. If Saka is out he will surely play RW, and if Jesus is out he will surely play CF ahead of Nketiah.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 03:03:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2023, 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).

Fuck sake i missed it.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 03:07:19 am
Quote from: tonysleft on July 13, 2023, 10:55:49 pm
Rice upgrades their midfield but I'm less sure about the impact or position Havertz will have. Can see him playing numerous positions throughout the season and not sure how he'll deliver in them all. If Saka is out he will surely play RW, and if Jesus is out he will surely play CF ahead of Nketiah.

Agree with that. For me our best team right now would include Partey and Rice. Havertz could develop into something special like Odegaard did, but will need a whole new injection of urgency, until then, impact sub for me.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:18:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:03:38 am
Fuck sake i missed it.

Did you miss the comical goal conceded last night though, that's the big question?!  ;D
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:51:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2023, 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).
The Rice signing was just a matter of time. I will attend his league debut to see how the new signings fit in.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:31:09 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:18:56 am
Did you miss the comical goal conceded last night though, that's the big question?!  ;D

I paid 4.99 to watch that shite.

Its amazing how many ways these football clubs can rip you off.

First half totally dominant, Saka is just getting better all the time. Second half subs came on and had a mare, including havertz who did absolutely nothing. Ethan Nwanari looked top class though, built like a boxer and plays like zidane, and hes still just 16.

In the Nketiah vs Balogun assessment. Balogun much better, seems to have all the raw attributes of a top forward, apart from.finishing. Missed some open goals after doing great to work the chances.

Anyway its just the first friendly and no Rice and Timber yet, the best thing about it was the return of Saliba, back injuries could be chronic and nice to see him fully recovered. Him we cant do without.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:27:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:31:09 am
Second half subs came on and had a mare, including havertz who did absolutely nothing.

Colour me surprised.

 ;)
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:31:49 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:39 am
Colour me surprised.

 ;)

That passive languid style that used to infuriate me with Ozil, remember when german players were the toughest players physicaly and mentally, now theyre all just a bunch of lightweights.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:33:48 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:49 am
That passive languid style that used to infuriate me with Ozil, remember when german players were the toughest players physicaly and mentally, now theyre all just a bunch of lightweights.

I thought he was a terrible signing for Arsenal when it was being rumoured - and I still think the same.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:38:07 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:33:48 am
I thought he was a terrible signing for Arsenal when it was being rumoured - and I still think the same.

I wont dismiss him until Arteta has had a chance to work with him, but if youre 24 and no one still knows what your best position is then its a bit worrying. Hes had some good managers too, not just fat frank and harry potter.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:57:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:49 am
That passive languid style that used to infuriate me with Ozil, remember when german players were the toughest players physicaly and mentally, now theyre all just a bunch of lightweights.

Whenever I think of Ozil I just picture him getting pressured for that Sturridge goal in the 5-1 and just flopping onto the floor expecting a freekick
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on July 13, 2023, 10:55:49 pm
Rice upgrades their midfield but I'm less sure about the impact or position Havertz will have. Can see him playing numerous positions throughout the season and not sure how he'll deliver in them all. If Saka is out he will surely play RW, and if Jesus is out he will surely play CF ahead of Nketiah.

It's a good point. Rice is a great signing, can he hold a midfield with Odegaard and Havertz in front of him?, not sure that's the best set up. Partey and rice would probs play in the same areas, Partey was class first 2 thirds of the season. Trossard looks handy as a utility forward, so where does havertz fit in. Guess we will see. But if I was an arsenal fan I would hope he is not shoehorned in and steps on Odegaards toes on the pitch because he has just had a top season. Its probably a squad strength, competition and rotation thing
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
Why has Rice not been confirmed yet?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
Why has Rice not been confirmed yet?

I think rice might come with it, what did you order?
Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:42:28 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
Why has Rice not been confirmed yet?

Will be announced today.

Not sure of this is real or fake.

https://twitter.com/Gunnersc0m/status/1679955755892391942?t=xgSnGTwGqk70EvIjZP-qQQ&s=19
