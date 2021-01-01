Thats the thing, we wont need to spend as much from now on. We got the youngest team in the league and theyre all on long term contracts.





Don't think this really works in the way you are thinking. Even if the club have hopes that they could have a few years of low spend following this splurge, the fans, as we know, won't stand for it. It'll be all Fam-ing and Blud-ing all over social media if you go a single summer without investing heavily. I'm not saying it's right, but that's the menatality these days, transfer spend is a competition in itself - not transfers, but transfer spend - which so many fans want to do well in. I swear some prefer doing well in that than actually winning trophies.The other point is that if the sqaud you've assembled fails to win things pretty much immediately there'll be calls and demands for a 'rebuild'. More spend on top of the very high spend so far. So whatever you've spent in seasons past is now gone; whatever you spend this summer is for this summer only. The expectation will be to repeat it, and more, in future summers.Football clubs devour money. Remember the old joke? 'How do you become a milionaire?' Answer: become an billionaire and then buy a football club.