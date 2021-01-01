« previous next »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
To be honest, I thought winning three consecutive FA Cups was an unbelievable achievement.

The only people who didn't seem to give you any credit for it were your own fans who were pre-occupied with yelling obscenities to a camera outside every ground in the country.

I still want is to win every trophy, but id use the cups to rotate the squad, we will have out hands more than full with league and cl
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
I dont think its relevant, you can score 8 in one game then lose 1-0 next time out. Football is a bit more complicated than that.
Ur not wrong on that but generally 1 goal equals about 1 points over the course of the season.
Without the WC break and with the added grind of the CL, I'll be curious to see how Arsenal holds up. Of course, maybe being top of the table at Christmas isn't such a great idea, since Arsenal have never won the league from that position of strength. But you don't want to be too far behind City, either. Rotation is going to be important and I don't know if Arsenal have the depth for a CL and a PL run. Not to mention all these stupid nothing international games and tournaments foisted upon the club and players. Being able to field an entirely new team of 11 is City's real advantage.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
I look forward to your excuses when that doesnt happen.

Net spend debt rivals in transitionare not valid excuses .

As long as the Master Bottler is you manager, no one should worry about Arsenal winning the title ...
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:21 am
Thats the thing, we wont need to spend as much from now on. We got the youngest team in the league and theyre all on long term contracts.

Don't think this really works in the way you are thinking. Even if the club have hopes that they could have a few years of low spend following this splurge, the fans, as we know, won't stand for it. It'll be all Fam-ing and Blud-ing all over social media if you go a single summer without investing heavily. I'm not saying it's right, but that's the menatality these days, transfer spend is a competition in itself - not transfers, but transfer spend - which so many fans want to do well in. I swear some prefer doing well in that than actually winning trophies.

The other point is that if the sqaud you've assembled fails to win things pretty much immediately there'll be calls and demands for a 'rebuild'. More spend on top of the very high spend so far. So whatever you've spent in seasons past is now gone; whatever you spend this summer is for this summer only. The expectation will be to repeat it, and more, in future summers.

Football clubs devour money. Remember the old joke? 'How do you become a milionaire?' Answer: become an billionaire and then buy a football club.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:44:49 am
Don't think this really works in the way you are thinking. Even if the club have hopes that they could have a few years of low spend following this splurge, the fans, as we know, won't stand for it. It'll be all Fam-ing and Blud-ing all over social media if you go a single summer without investing heavily. I'm not saying it's right, but that's the menatality these days, transfer spend is a competition in itself - not transfers, but transfer spend - which so many fans want to do well in. I swear some prefer doing well in that than actually winning trophies.

The other point is that if the sqaud you've assembled fails to win things pretty much immediately there'll be calls and demands for a 'rebuild'. More spend on top of the very high spend so far. So whatever you've spent in seasons past is now gone; whatever you spend this summer is for this summer only. The expectation will be to repeat it, and more, in future summers.

Football clubs devour money. Remember the old joke? 'How do you become a milionaire?' Answer: become an billionaire and then buy a football club.

There will be spending, but it should be fine tuning rather than wholesale changes. Weve bought a whole new squad in the last 4 years.
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
To be honest, I thought winning three consecutive FA Cups was an unbelievable achievement.

The only people who didn't seem to give you any credit for it were your own fans who were pre-occupied with yelling obscenities to a camera outside every ground in the country.

They havent ever won three consecutive FA Cups
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:49:38 am
They havent ever won three consecutive FA Cups

It was 3 in 4 years, 2014 15 17, back then the cup was overrated and not what it used to be (same when Arteta won it in 2020). It became big again when liverpool won it 2  seasons ago, and was a big part of the treble last season, its importance with the media does depend on who wins it. With the league and CL, there are no doubts. With the carabao it doesnt matter who wins it, its very low down the priorities.
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Without the WC break and with the added grind of the CL, I'll be curious to see how Arsenal holds up. Of course, maybe being top of the table at Christmas isn't such a great idea, since Arsenal have never won the league from that position of strength. But you don't want to be too far behind City, either. Rotation is going to be important and I don't know if Arsenal have the depth for a CL and a PL run. Not to mention all these stupid nothing international games and tournaments foisted upon the club and players. Being able to field an entirely new team of 11 is City's real advantage.

Gonna go out on a limb here and predict CL semis at least for Arsenal.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:15:18 am
Gonna go out on a limb here and predict CL semis at least for Arsenal.

Sometimes a hysterical fool is the one speaking the most sense
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Without the WC break and with the added grind of the CL, I'll be curious to see how Arsenal holds up. Of course, maybe being top of the table at Christmas isn't such a great idea, since Arsenal have never won the league from that position of strength. But you don't want to be too far behind City, either. Rotation is going to be important and I don't know if Arsenal have the depth for a CL and a PL run. Not to mention all these stupid nothing international games and tournaments foisted upon the club and players. Being able to field an entirely new team of 11 is City's real advantage.

I find it amusing that it seems the World Cup break seemed to have benefitted Arsenal, and hindered everyone else, despite the fact we came out that tournament with our main striker requiring knee surgery and missing a third of the season.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:15:18 am
Gonna go out on a limb here and predict CL semis at least for Arsenal.

Yeah, they have such a rich history in the European Cup/Champions League, I expect them to be one of the favorites next season ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:31:56 am
Yeah, they have such a rich history in the European Cup/Champions League, I expect them to be one of the favorites next season ...

The wolf may lose its teeth but never its nature 

In all seriousness its a prediction. I dont want it to happen necessarily but I think it will 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:15:18 am
Gonna go out on a limb here and predict CL semis at least for Arsenal.
I'm going to say no - quarters would be a good return to the competition for them.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:12:13 am
The wolf may lose its teeth but never its nature 

In all seriousness its a prediction. I dont want it to happen necessarily but I think it will 

Of course it will happen. I can easily see Arsenal beating the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Man City ...
What's the hold up on the Rice and Timber signings? We've been linked to, and signed, 2 players in the time these rumours started. Are they haggling over fee structure?
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:27:51 am
What's the hold up on the Rice and Timber signings? We've been linked to, and signed, 2 players in the time these rumours started. Are they haggling over fee structure?


They signed rice. Timber? Just a few more trees to clear on that pathway.
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:23:34 am
Of course it will happen. I can easily see Arsenal beating the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Man City ...

That will be the other 3 semi finalists.  ;)
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:27:51 am
What's the hold up on the Rice and Timber signings? We've been linked to, and signed, 2 players in the time these rumours started. Are they haggling over fee structure?

I keep hearing its all done.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:55:03 am
That will be the other 3 semi finalists.  ;)

You are right, I forgot that you get to pick your opponents in the Champions League, since you are the European giants Arsenal ...
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:15:18 am
Gonna go out on a limb here and predict CL semis at least for Arsenal.

Username checks out
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:41:23 am
I find it amusing that it seems the World Cup break seemed to have benefitted Arsenal, and hindered everyone else, despite the fact we came out that tournament with our main striker requiring knee surgery and missing a third of the season.

Never implied only Arsenal benefitted. I'm not even implying it did benefit them. What I'm wondering is, without the 'break', where you had the opportunity to 'rest' some players (no one of note from your squad made it past the QFs) AND with the added CL games, how much wear and tear will Arsenal be able to weather? How deep is your squad? I genuinely don't know.
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
To be honest, I thought winning three consecutive FA Cups was an unbelievable achievement.

The only people who didn't seem to give you any credit for it were your own fans who were pre-occupied with yelling obscenities to a camera outside every ground in the country.

They didn't win 3 in a row, it was 3 in 4. Very good achievement but did get lucky with draws.

13/14 FA Cup semi final they beat Championship Wigan on pens (after a late equaliser) and came from 2-0 down to beat Hull City in the final.

14/15 - Reading in the semis (after extra time) and then beat Tactics Tim's Villa in the final.

16/17 - they did beat City in the semi and Chelsea in the final (which is more what you'd expect and very good wins. They did beat non league teams in the 5th round and the quarters though which is unheard of.
