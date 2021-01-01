« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5378814 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71280 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
To be honest, I thought winning three consecutive FA Cups was an unbelievable achievement.

The only people who didn't seem to give you any credit for it were your own fans who were pre-occupied with yelling obscenities to a camera outside every ground in the country.

I still want is to win every trophy, but id use the cups to rotate the squad, we will have out hands more than full with league and cl
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71281 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
I dont think its relevant, you can score 8 in one game then lose 1-0 next time out. Football is a bit more complicated than that.
Ur not wrong on that but generally 1 goal equals about 1 points over the course of the season.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71282 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm »
Without the WC break and with the added grind of the CL, I'll be curious to see how Arsenal holds up. Of course, maybe being top of the table at Christmas isn't such a great idea, since Arsenal have never won the league from that position of strength. But you don't want to be too far behind City, either. Rotation is going to be important and I don't know if Arsenal have the depth for a CL and a PL run. Not to mention all these stupid nothing international games and tournaments foisted upon the club and players. Being able to field an entirely new team of 11 is City's real advantage.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,978
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71283 on: Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
I look forward to your excuses when that doesnt happen.

Net spend debt rivals in transitionare not valid excuses .

As long as the Master Bottler is you manager, no one should worry about Arsenal winning the title ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71284 on: Today at 12:44:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:21 am
Thats the thing, we wont need to spend as much from now on. We got the youngest team in the league and theyre all on long term contracts.

Don't think this really works in the way you are thinking. Even if the club have hopes that they could have a few years of low spend following this splurge, the fans, as we know, won't stand for it. It'll be all Fam-ing and Blud-ing all over social media if you go a single summer without investing heavily. I'm not saying it's right, but that's the menatality these days, transfer spend is a competition in itself - not transfers, but transfer spend - which so many fans want to do well in. I swear some prefer doing well in that than actually winning trophies.

The other point is that if the sqaud you've assembled fails to win things pretty much immediately there'll be calls and demands for a 'rebuild'. More spend on top of the very high spend so far. So whatever you've spent in seasons past is now gone; whatever you spend this summer is for this summer only. The expectation will be to repeat it, and more, in future summers.

Football clubs devour money. Remember the old joke? 'How do you become a milionaire?' Answer: become an billionaire and then buy a football club.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71285 on: Today at 03:58:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:44:49 am
Don't think this really works in the way you are thinking. Even if the club have hopes that they could have a few years of low spend following this splurge, the fans, as we know, won't stand for it. It'll be all Fam-ing and Blud-ing all over social media if you go a single summer without investing heavily. I'm not saying it's right, but that's the menatality these days, transfer spend is a competition in itself - not transfers, but transfer spend - which so many fans want to do well in. I swear some prefer doing well in that than actually winning trophies.

The other point is that if the sqaud you've assembled fails to win things pretty much immediately there'll be calls and demands for a 'rebuild'. More spend on top of the very high spend so far. So whatever you've spent in seasons past is now gone; whatever you spend this summer is for this summer only. The expectation will be to repeat it, and more, in future summers.

Football clubs devour money. Remember the old joke? 'How do you become a milionaire?' Answer: become an billionaire and then buy a football club.

There will be spending, but it should be fine tuning rather than wholesale changes. Weve bought a whole new squad in the last 4 years.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71286 on: Today at 04:49:38 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
To be honest, I thought winning three consecutive FA Cups was an unbelievable achievement.

The only people who didn't seem to give you any credit for it were your own fans who were pre-occupied with yelling obscenities to a camera outside every ground in the country.

They havent ever won three consecutive FA Cups
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Up
« previous next »
 