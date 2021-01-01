Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend
I havent got a clue. Arsenal are a proper club, big club, dont mind them at all.
Good young squad, spent a lot for it and added to debt - my take is that it is a calculated gamble, to become a fixture in the CL spots. Its a fair gamble. The wages now being paid will be a tricky juggling act moving forward, and could become a problem.
While Arsenal did well last season in the league, as the next best to Man City, theres a sense I get from Arsenal fans that they are getting ahead of themselves now. Next step Prem or CL? Not for me.
In fact, I wouldnt be surprised at all if Arsenal didnt finish as high in the Prem this next season.