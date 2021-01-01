Is Saliba that good? He's young and so he might be said to have lots of potential. But there are big weaknesses to his game. He doesn't win headers. And he's awfully slow on the turn. The latter could be corrected since it's mostly to do with his positioning. He gets squared up a lot when players run at him. His heading might continue to be a problem. I'm not sure how tall he is, but that wouldn't be the main issue. From Passarella onwards some of the best centre backs in the air have been relatively small. But is Saliba brave enough, or will he continue to jump second and lead with the arm (to protect himself, not to inflict damage)?

