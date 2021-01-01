« previous next »
Offline Billy The Kid

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 19,868
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71200 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:34 am
Im only interested in the 2009 season

The one where 95% of RAWK were convinced we were in the same league as the then Red Mancs? Even though in reality we were nowhere near them?

You're catching on. Good lad
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline zero zero

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,877
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71201 on: Yesterday at 10:24:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:34 am
Im only interested in the 2009 season, what do you mean Liverpool in 2023, thats 15 years away
;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 8,118
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71202 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:24:11 am
You can probably take up to 100mil euro off our revenue and add it to Arsenal due to the prize money, increased gate receipts and commercial revenue associated with being in the CL.
Our revenue will reduce by £30-40m which shouldn't have much of an impact.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 8,118
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71203 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:51:14 am
Hang on Arsenal are criticised for going on a spending spree yet FSG are Mingebags for not doing so?

Double standards methinks. ;D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Have they breached FFP? No. So I don't know what the problem is.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 16,969
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71204 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:24:11 am
You can probably take up to 100mil euro off our revenue and add it to Arsenal due to the prize money, increased gate receipts and commercial revenue associated with being in the CL.

And when you add our match day revenue and prize/TV money from the Europa League, we will still be comfortably 100 million above Arsenal. Yet, they are spending like they are 100 million above us. Like I said, another Leeds in the making ...
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,493
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71205 on: Yesterday at 02:27:07 pm »
Is Saliba that good? He's young and so he might be said to have lots of potential. But there are big weaknesses to his game. He doesn't win headers. And he's awfully slow on the turn. The latter could be corrected since it's mostly to do with his positioning. He gets squared up a lot when players run at him. His heading might continue to be a problem. I'm not sure how tall he is, but that wouldn't be the main issue. From Passarella onwards some of the best centre backs in the air have been relatively small. But is Saliba brave enough, or will he continue to jump second and lead with the arm (to protect himself, not to inflict damage)?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 22,940
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71206 on: Yesterday at 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:27:07 pm
Is Saliba that good? He's young and so he might be said to have lots of potential. But there are big weaknesses to his game. He doesn't win headers. And he's awfully slow on the turn. The latter could be corrected since it's mostly to do with his positioning. He gets squared up a lot when players run at him. His heading might continue to be a problem. I'm not sure how tall he is, but that wouldn't be the main issue. From Passarella onwards some of the best centre backs in the air have been relatively small. But is Saliba brave enough, or will he continue to jump second and lead with the arm (to protect himself, not to inflict damage)?


He plays for Magic Mike. So yes - he's THAT good.

Indeed, since were talking about revolutions, Saliba is probably similar to George Washington. A real leader.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,493
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71207 on: Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:38:29 pm
He plays for Magic Mike. So yes - he's THAT good.

Indeed, since were talking about revolutions, Saliba is probably similar to George Washington. A real leader.

But Washington was a very tall I think. So probably good in the air.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline G Richards

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 1,441
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71208 on: Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:24:29 am
Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend

I havent got a clue. Arsenal are a proper club, big club, dont mind them at all.

Good young squad, spent a lot for it and added to debt - my take is that it is a calculated gamble, to become a fixture in the CL spots. Its a fair gamble. The wages now being paid will be a tricky juggling act moving forward, and could become a problem.

While Arsenal did well last season in the league, as the next best to Man City, theres a sense I get from Arsenal fans that they are getting ahead of themselves now. Next step Prem or CL? Not for me.

In fact, I wouldnt be surprised at all if Arsenal didnt finish as high in the Prem this next season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 20,018
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71209 on: Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
I havent got a clue. Arsenal are a proper club, big club, dont mind them at all.

Good young squad, spent a lot for it and added to debt - my take is that it is a calculated gamble, to become a fixture in the CL spots. Its a fair gamble. The wages now being paid will be a tricky juggling act moving forward, and could become a problem.

While Arsenal did well last season in the league, as the next best to Man City, theres a sense I get from Arsenal fans that they are getting ahead of themselves now. Next step Prem or CL? Not for me.

In fact, I wouldnt be surprised at all if Arsenal didnt finish as high in the Prem this next season.

Net spend was so 2022, now its all about debt baby.
Logged

Offline a little break

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 4,420
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71210 on: Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm »
Remember when we all thought the inevitable collapse of Arsenal after talking about having the league won in November would humble TNB into being sound again? hahaha
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 3,490
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71211 on: Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
And when you add our match day revenue and prize/TV money from the Europa League, we will still be comfortably 100 million above Arsenal. Yet, they are spending like they are 100 million above us. Like I said, another Leeds in the making ...

Pete... predicting the downfall or rival clubs due to finances since....
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 20,018
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71212 on: Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm
Remember when we all thought the inevitable collapse of Arsenal after talking about having the league won in November would humble TNB into being sound again? hahaha

Which sound do you prefer

Yo, lets kick it, Rice Rice baby, Rice Rice baby

Or the rawk classic

Lets talk about debt baby, lets talk about ffp, lets talk about debt
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 16,969
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71213 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm
Pete... predicting the downfall or rival clubs due to finances since....

To be fair, we've seen it with Everton. You are currently spending way above your revenues, both on transfer fees and wages. I've stated on many occasions that I don't mind you competing for the top places, certainly ahead of Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea. Still, I think that you are overstretching at the moment ...
Logged

Offline a little break

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 4,420
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71214 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
Which sound do you prefer

Yo, lets kick it, Rice Rice baby, Rice Rice baby

Or the rawk classic

Lets talk about debt baby, lets talk about ffp, lets talk about debt

I don't mind, mate. Either will only be sang when ye're winning anyway. We all saw how the stadium empties when the going gets tough at all ;)
Logged

Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 22,940
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71215 on: Today at 01:05:07 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
I don't mind, mate. Either will only be sang when ye're winning anyway. We all saw how the stadium empties when the going gets tough at all ;)

It hadn't even gotten tough before the stadium was emptying.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 1,441
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71216 on: Today at 02:19:53 am »
I dont have any axe to grind with Arsenal or Arsenal fans. Not sure what is going on here!

Good club, proper big Prem side. I dont mind them.

Very good young team. Building it up. To try to close the gap to the top they are spending more and more, both on transfers and wages. It is not without risk. With that said, they should be a CL club for a good while to come now.

But I detect a little hubris from some Arsenal fans. They havent won anything! In contrast, we have won the lot, and also reached three CL finals in the last 5-6 seasons. We had a transitional season, a blip. Dont go overboard as if we are shite and Arsenal are the champions elect.

Its a fair bet that Liverpools no hopers will finish ahead of Arsenals darlings in the Prem this coming season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 20,018
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71217 on: Today at 02:43:05 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:19:53 am
I dont have any axe to grind with Arsenal or Arsenal fans. Not sure what is going on here!

Good club, proper big Prem side. I dont mind them.

Very good young team. Building it up. To try to close the gap to the top they are spending more and more, both on transfers and wages. It is not without risk. With that said, they should be a CL club for a good while to come now.

But I detect a little hubris from some Arsenal fans. They havent won anything! In contrast, we have won the lot, and also reached three CL finals in the last 5-6 seasons. We had a transitional season, a blip. Dont go overboard as if we are shite and Arsenal are the champions elect.

Its a fair bet that Liverpools no hopers will finish ahead of Arsenals darlings in the Prem this coming season.

Why you say we havent won anything, do cups only count when you win them.

More importantly, what about your net spend, whats that like.

Have you been in any debt lately, you know you can claim PPI if you bought a diesel car in the last 20 years.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:18 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 22,940
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71218 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:43:05 am
Why you say we havent won anything, do cups only count when you win them.

More importantly, what about your net spend, whats that like.

Have you been in any debt lately, you know you can claim PPI if you bought a diesel car in the last 20 years.

Hot damn - 2:43am in the UK and TNB is ready to respond.
Logged
