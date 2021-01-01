« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71200 on: Today at 10:24:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:17:34 am
Im only interested in the 2009 season

The one where 95% of RAWK were convinced we were in the same league as the then Red Mancs? Even though in reality we were nowhere near them?

You're catching on. Good lad
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71201 on: Today at 10:24:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:17:34 am
Im only interested in the 2009 season, what do you mean Liverpool in 2023, thats 15 years away
;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71202 on: Today at 10:34:56 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:24:11 am
You can probably take up to 100mil euro off our revenue and add it to Arsenal due to the prize money, increased gate receipts and commercial revenue associated with being in the CL.
Our revenue will reduce by £30-40m which shouldn't have much of an impact.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71203 on: Today at 10:36:41 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:51:14 am
Hang on Arsenal are criticised for going on a spending spree yet FSG are Mingebags for not doing so?

Double standards methinks. ;D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Have they breached FFP? No. So I don't know what the problem is.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71204 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:24:11 am
You can probably take up to 100mil euro off our revenue and add it to Arsenal due to the prize money, increased gate receipts and commercial revenue associated with being in the CL.

And when you add our match day revenue and prize/TV money from the Europa League, we will still be comfortably 100 million above Arsenal. Yet, they are spending like they are 100 million above us. Like I said, another Leeds in the making ...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71205 on: Today at 02:27:07 pm
Is Saliba that good? He's young and so he might be said to have lots of potential. But there are big weaknesses to his game. He doesn't win headers. And he's awfully slow on the turn. The latter could be corrected since it's mostly to do with his positioning. He gets squared up a lot when players run at him. His heading might continue to be a problem. I'm not sure how tall he is, but that wouldn't be the main issue. From Passarella onwards some of the best centre backs in the air have been relatively small. But is Saliba brave enough, or will he continue to jump second and lead with the arm (to protect himself, not to inflict damage)?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71206 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:27:07 pm
Is Saliba that good? He's young and so he might be said to have lots of potential. But there are big weaknesses to his game. He doesn't win headers. And he's awfully slow on the turn. The latter could be corrected since it's mostly to do with his positioning. He gets squared up a lot when players run at him. His heading might continue to be a problem. I'm not sure how tall he is, but that wouldn't be the main issue. From Passarella onwards some of the best centre backs in the air have been relatively small. But is Saliba brave enough, or will he continue to jump second and lead with the arm (to protect himself, not to inflict damage)?


He plays for Magic Mike. So yes - he's THAT good.

Indeed, since were talking about revolutions, Saliba is probably similar to George Washington. A real leader.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71207 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:38:29 pm
He plays for Magic Mike. So yes - he's THAT good.

Indeed, since were talking about revolutions, Saliba is probably similar to George Washington. A real leader.

But Washington was a very tall I think. So probably good in the air.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71208 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:24:29 am
Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend

I havent got a clue. Arsenal are a proper club, big club, dont mind them at all.

Good young squad, spent a lot for it and added to debt - my take is that it is a calculated gamble, to become a fixture in the CL spots. Its a fair gamble. The wages now being paid will be a tricky juggling act moving forward, and could become a problem.

While Arsenal did well last season in the league, as the next best to Man City, theres a sense I get from Arsenal fans that they are getting ahead of themselves now. Next step Prem or CL? Not for me.

In fact, I wouldnt be surprised at all if Arsenal didnt finish as high in the Prem this next season.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71209 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:53:39 pm
I havent got a clue. Arsenal are a proper club, big club, dont mind them at all.

Good young squad, spent a lot for it and added to debt - my take is that it is a calculated gamble, to become a fixture in the CL spots. Its a fair gamble. The wages now being paid will be a tricky juggling act moving forward, and could become a problem.

While Arsenal did well last season in the league, as the next best to Man City, theres a sense I get from Arsenal fans that they are getting ahead of themselves now. Next step Prem or CL? Not for me.

In fact, I wouldnt be surprised at all if Arsenal didnt finish as high in the Prem this next season.

Net spend was so 2022, now its all about debt baby.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71210 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm
Remember when we all thought the inevitable collapse of Arsenal after talking about having the league won in November would humble TNB into being sound again? hahaha
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71211 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:59:53 pm
And when you add our match day revenue and prize/TV money from the Europa League, we will still be comfortably 100 million above Arsenal. Yet, they are spending like they are 100 million above us. Like I said, another Leeds in the making ...

Pete... predicting the downfall or rival clubs due to finances since....
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71212 on: Today at 05:30:50 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:40:09 pm
Remember when we all thought the inevitable collapse of Arsenal after talking about having the league won in November would humble TNB into being sound again? hahaha

Which sound do you prefer

Yo, lets kick it, Rice Rice baby, Rice Rice baby

Or the rawk classic

Lets talk about debt baby, lets talk about ffp, lets talk about debt
Re: Arsenal
Reply #71213 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:11:38 pm
Pete... predicting the downfall or rival clubs due to finances since....

To be fair, we've seen it with Everton. You are currently spending way above your revenues, both on transfer fees and wages. I've stated on many occasions that I don't mind you competing for the top places, certainly ahead of Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea. Still, I think that you are overstretching at the moment ...
