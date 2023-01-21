I must say alot of you on here think Arsenal will finsh 4th place. I thnk all you fans and pundits are going to be in for a shock if you underesitmate the Arsenal, we maybe young but we finshed 3rd above you last season and this year we can be title contenders no doubt.



Surely you've watched football long enough to know that finishing runners-up in one season is not a reliable indication that you're on course to challenge for the title again the following season? Should you doubt that, see as examples Liverpool 2022/2023, Manchester United 2021/2022, Manchester United 2018/2019, Tottenham Hotspur 2017/2018, Arsenal 2016/2017, Liverpool 2014/2015, Chelsea 2011,2012, Liverpool 2009/2010, and I could go on and on. That's 8 examples in the last 13 years alone. Add in the other major leagues around Europe and that list grows even further. Push it out beyond first and second place to include the top 4 and you'll get a mountain of data that pares your post down to nothing more than blinkered optimism. Kind of like the stuff Ty comes out with.Don't get me wrong, we all do it, myself included. Hope can make us all feel warm and fuzzy. The thing is though, I've watched this sport long enough to know, that when it comes to accurately measuring the true trajectory of any football team, you need to space the data out over at least 3 seasons. For that reason, my prediction for Arsenal in 2023/2024 is somewhere between 3rd and 5th. I'll give you your dues, what you achieved last season was undoubtedly impressive. But you have to go a long way to convince me that what we witnessed was an Arsenal "title challenge". That's just not how football works mate. I'm sorry, but it isn't