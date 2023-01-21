Flipping hell. What a job Arteta is doing
Saliba signs new contract. Brilliant summer keeps getting better
Well, keeping your talented players is always good, even though I am not sure that Saliba is worth the £200,000 per week you have given him ...
$200K a week? TNB will be here to tell you that Saliba is paying Arsenal to play for Arteta.
you are on a liverpool forum, you are lucky that is the extent of the digs! If you get annoyed with people having what are gentle digs at Arsenals spending, then I cant imagine how youd cope on other forums where the welcome would be rightly more salty
I don't get digs like this knocking the spending of the manager. Did people expect him to come in and try and build a high energy pressing team with the like of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil? Or is he being judged because we didn't have a player like Coutinho we could pull Barca's pants down for? Know who's started using Net Spend in their discussions now....Man City. How funny is that, they can offload a first team squaddie or 2, a few academy players for £15m each and low and behold they have a fantastic low net spend.
Worth double that, best young defender in world football.
Of course he is ...
I do agree though, it doesnt look great on the net spend
Your net spend is not your biggest problem. However, the fact that you have completely blown up your wage structure, and you don't have the revenues to cover for it, smells of the next Leeds ...
You havent lived, until youve lived a dream. TNB - a few seconds ago.
And we'll be here to watch your dream turning into a nightmare, when you sell Saka and Odegaard next summer
To be fair, I find you newly found bravado quite amusing. You are spending and handing out contracts as if you are one of the big boys, when in reality you aren't.Your crash and burn will be amazing to watch
If its not net spend, im not interested.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
You can put your Wenger calculator away now. He's no longer around. The architect of your soon approaching twentieth year anniversary without a league title. Was Vera still alive in Coronation Street? Etc.
Hes worth lots more than that. To be honest at that wage level hes paying Arsenal to play for Arteta
Its a great revolution! Loads of money spent, debt increased, and won, er, nothing! Maybe that will change this season. My guess? Arteta doesnt win either the Prem or the CL at Arsenal, but a domestic cup is very much on the cards.
According to the papers.Rice cant wait to start as he thought Arteta was magic when they metLavia preferred destination is arsenal If mbappe was to choose a premier league team it would be arsenal Whats going on . The Arteta revolution is in full swing
Creditable source for this?
Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend
Theres a saying in Macedonia - that where there are sheeps, there will always be wool
According to the papers.If mbappe was to choose a premier league team it would be arsenal Whats going on . The Arteta revolution is in full swing
If net spend is this seasons discussion in this thread, it means the league table isnt.
