Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  6, 2023, 09:03:58 pm
Flipping hell. What a job Arteta is doing :D

He's doing a far better job spending money than the mancs have to be fair.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
Saliba signs new contract. Brilliant summer keeps getting better

Well, keeping your talented players is always good, even though I am not sure that Saliba is worth the £200,000 per week you have given him ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
Well, keeping your talented players is always good, even though I am not sure that Saliba is worth the £200,000 per week you have given him ...

$200K a week? TNB will be here to tell you that Saliba is paying Arsenal to play for Arteta.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm
$200K a week? TNB will be here to tell you that Saliba is paying Arsenal to play for Arteta.

Not dollars ($), pounds (£). To be honest, I am quite surprised by the contracts they are handing out. Now they have Havertz, Saka, Rice, Jesus, Partey, Saliba and Martinelli earning £200,000 or more per week, with the inevitable contract negotiations with Odegaard coming up ...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm
you are on a liverpool forum, you are lucky that is the extent of the digs!   

If you get annoyed with people having what are gentle digs at Arsenals spending, then I cant imagine how youd cope on other forums where the welcome would be rightly more salty  ;D

Ah, see Dim, I didn't say I was annoyed, I said I don't get, as in I don't understand, there's a bit of a subtle difference there. Im well used to digs and criticism, but prefer them to be well thought out.  ;)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm
I don't get digs like this knocking the spending of the manager. Did people expect him to come in and try and build a high energy pressing team with the like of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil?

Or is he being judged because we didn't have a player like Coutinho we could pull Barca's pants down for?

Know who's started using Net Spend in their discussions now....Man City. How funny is that, they can offload a first team squaddie or 2, a few academy players for £15m each and low and behold they have a fantastic low net spend.
;D

He's spent £500 million+ and has managed an FA Cup. Not exactly a good return on investment imo.

He finished second though. Brilliant.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm
$200K a week? TNB will be here to tell you that Saliba is paying Arsenal to play for Arteta.

Worth double that, best young defender in world football.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm
I don't get digs like this knocking the spending of the manager. Did people expect him to come in and try and build a high energy pressing team with the like of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil?

Or is he being judged because we didn't have a player like Coutinho we could pull Barca's pants down for?

Know who's started using Net Spend in their discussions now....Man City. How funny is that, they can offload a first team squaddie or 2, a few academy players for £15m each and low and behold they have a fantastic low net spend.

If net spend is this seasons discussion in this thread, it means the league table isnt.

That can only mean one thing. Cant believe you havent figured it out yet.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
Worth double that, best young defender in world football.

Of course he is ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm
Of course he is ...



I do agree though, it doesnt look great on the net spend  ;)
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
I do agree though, it doesnt look great on the net spend  ;)

Your net spend is not your biggest problem. However, the fact that you have completely blown up your wage structure, and you don't have the revenues to cover for it, smells of the next Leeds ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Your net spend is not your biggest problem. However, the fact that you have completely blown up your wage structure, and you don't have the revenues to cover for it, smells of the next Leeds ...

You havent lived, until youve lived a dream. TNB - a few seconds ago.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
You havent lived, until youve lived a dream. TNB - a few seconds ago.

And we'll be here to watch your dream turning into a nightmare, when you sell Saka and Odegaard next summer ;)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm
And we'll be here to watch your dream turning into a nightmare, when you sell Saka and Odegaard next summer ;)

At the end of the day, theyre just babies 
To be fair, I find you newly found bravado quite amusing. You are spending and handing out contracts as if you are one of the big boys, when in reality you aren't.



Your crash and burn will be amazing to watch ;)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
To be fair, I find you newly found bravado quite amusing. You are spending and handing out contracts as if you are one of the big boys, when in reality you aren't.



Your crash and burn will be amazing to watch ;)

If its not net spend, im not interested.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm
If its not net spend, im not interested.

You can put your Wenger calculator away now. He's no longer around. The architect of your soon approaching twentieth year anniversary without a league title. Was Vera still alive in Coronation Street? Etc.  :P
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
Well, keeping your talented players is always good, even though I am not sure that Saliba is worth the £200,000 per week you have given him ...

Hes worth lots more than that. To be honest at that wage level hes paying Arsenal to play for Arteta 
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 02:56:21 am
You can put your Wenger calculator away now. He's no longer around. The architect of your soon approaching twentieth year anniversary without a league title. Was Vera still alive in Coronation Street? Etc.  :P

Wenger statue at the emirates next month. Finally
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:40:18 am
Hes worth lots more than that. To be honest at that wage level hes paying Arsenal to play for Arteta 

According to the papers.

Rice cant wait to start as he thought Arteta was magic when they met
Lavia preferred destination is arsenal
If mbappe was to choose a premier league team it would be arsenal


Whats going on . The Arteta revolution is in full swing
Its a great revolution! Loads of money spent, debt increased, and won, er, nothing!

Maybe that will change this season.

My guess? Arteta doesnt win either the Prem or the CL at Arsenal, but a domestic cup is very much on the cards.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:20:59 am
Its a great revolution! Loads of money spent, debt increased, and won, er, nothing!

Maybe that will change this season.

My guess? Arteta doesnt win either the Prem or the CL at Arsenal, but a domestic cup is very much on the cards.

Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:31 am
According to the papers.

Rice cant wait to start as he thought Arteta was magic when they met
Lavia preferred destination is arsenal
If mbappe was to choose a premier league team it would be arsenal


Whats going on . The Arteta revolution is in full swing

Creditable source for this?
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:54:36 am
Creditable source for this?

The world renowned football transfers  website

Doesnt get better than this.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:24:29 am
Whats worse, the debt, or the net spend
:D
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:20:59 am
Its a great revolution! Loads of money spent, debt increased, and won, er, nothing!

Maybe that will change this season.

My guess? Arteta doesnt win either the Prem or the CL at Arsenal, but a domestic cup is very much on the cards.

Theres a saying in Macedonia - that where there are sheeps, there will always be wool 
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:12:58 am
Theres a saying in Macedonia - that where there are sheeps, there will always be wool 
;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:31 am
According to the papers.
If mbappe was to choose a premier league team it would be arsenal
Whats going on . The Arteta revolution is in full swing
Saw that "story" funniest thing I've read in a while.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
If net spend is this seasons discussion in this thread, it means the league table isnt.
It means you won't finish second this season even with all that spending.
Hang on Arsenal are criticised for going on a spending spree yet FSG are Mingebags for not doing so?

Double standards methinks. ;D
