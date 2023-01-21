« previous next »
Timber is quite short for a Premier League CB. I think he'll probably be used more as a DM or an RB at Arsenal.
Saw this on Reddit.
Arsenal's first eleven is looking really good, but from this I would say they lack attacking depth. If they're to give a proper account of themselves in both PL and CL they're relying on the likes of Nelson and/or Nketiah to hit levels they've never done previously.

We fared well with what was essentially only four options for three positions from 2018-21 - Mo, Bobby, Mane and Origi - but I'd say we were an exception, not the norm. In fact, we were incredibly lucky with just how durable our front players were.

Youve forgotten Trossard and smith rowe, possibly even fabio Vieira and balogun. Also Partey could come in to the side above and Rice play in the xhaka role, there is depth now in both numbers and formations.
I think we should give a proper account in both league and CL. Anything below second in the league and last 8 of cl would be an underachievement.
Youve forgotten Trossard and smith rowe, possibly even fabio Vieira and balogun. Also Partey could come in to the side above and Rice play in the xhaka role, there is depth now in both numbers and formations.
I think we should give a proper account in both league and CL. Anything below second in the league and last 8 of cl would be an underachievement.

Never totally been convinced by Trossard to be honest. Probably rich coming from a fella who supports a team he scored a hat-trick against, but he's never struck me as being particularly clinical. I think there is definitely depth in defence and midfield - I won't deny that.

I would also regard as anything below second as an underachievement for Liverpool, so I guess one of us should prepare to be disappointed.
Never totally been convinced by Trossard to be honest. Probably rich coming from a fella who supports a team he scored a hat-trick against, but he's never struck me as being particularly clinical. I think there is definitely depth in defence and midfield - I won't deny that.

I would also regard as anything below second as an underachievement for Liverpool, so I guess one of us should prepare to be disappointed.

I dont think any of our players are really clinical, that may cost us in the end, but we have quality everywhere and an exciting team. Trossard is quality, it shows how we have improved that he doesnt even feature in any of our line ups.
I think second is realistic for both of us (with a small dream of going all the way and unseating the cheats), the bookies have us neck and neck for second as well, very exciting to see how it all plays out.
I dont think any of our players are really clinical, that may cost us in the end, but we have quality everywhere and an exciting team. Trossard is quality, it shows how we have improved that he doesnt even feature in any of our line ups.
I think second is realistic for both of us (with a small dream of going all the way and unseating the cheats), the bookies have us neck and neck for second as well, very exciting to see how it all plays out.
My concerns would be the depth with managing 3 games a week with strong line up, Average Goaltending and probably finishing. Also the facts Arsenal CBs are not dominate in the air would be a concern too.
I would say should be around 80ish goals,40ish goals allowed. that probably around 80 points idk if that enough. Granted Arsenal very young and talented.
Per Understat, it was Liverpool, Brighton, Newcastle, Arsenal for expected goals last season.
Should be top 3 and quarterfinal of CL(Unless either dont win group/bad draw).
It going be interesting
They've also added two players who've won European trophies. North Bank will know the full details but I don't think Arsenal have ever won the European Cup or Champions League and you probably have to go back about 30 years or so to discover the last European trophy they won which  - again TNB will know for sure - soon after became a defunct competition anyway. (The only other European trophy they've ever won - back in 1971 - also became a defunct competition soon after. Again refer to TNB for details).
My concerns would be the depth with managing 3 games a week with strong line up, Average Goaltending and probably finishing. Also the facts Arsenal CBs are not dominate in the air would be a concern too.
I would say should be around 80ish goals,40ish goals allowed. that probably around 80 points idk if that enough. Granted Arsenal very young and talented.
Per Understat, it was Liverpool, Brighton, Newcastle, Arsenal for expected goals last season.
Should be top 3 and quarterfinal of CL(Unless either dont win group/bad draw).
It going be interesting

I think theres actually less games in CL than EL, and theres a big break between the group stages and the next rounds. So its not really 3 games a week a all season, theres a couple of months when things get congested, less so if we are not in domestic cups, dont see fixtures being as big a problem as some are making out.
I think theres actually less games in CL than EL, and theres a big break between the group stages and the next rounds. So its not really 3 games a week a all season, theres a couple of months when things get congested, less so if we are not in domestic cups, dont see fixtures being as big a problem as some are making out.

I guess the difference being with the CL you need your A game all the way through.  The EL, you can use your kids in the early rounds....and most of the latter rounds it seems!!
They've also added two players who've won European trophies. North Bank will know the full details but I don't think Arsenal have ever won the European Cup or Champions League and you probably have to go back about 30 years or so to discover the last European trophy they won which  - again TNB will know for sure - soon after became a defunct competition anyway. (The only other European trophy they've ever won - back in 1971 - also became a defunct competition soon after. Again refer to TNB for details).

The first division became defunct in the early 90s, so, I dont know all the details, i defer to your expertise, but I believe you only ever won 1 premier league title. Same as Leciester and Blackburn, again you would know better, correct me if Im wrong.
I guess the difference being with the CL you need your A game all the way through.  The EL, you can use your kids in the early rounds....and most of the latter rounds it seems!!

Yes, but its only 6 weeks and the groups are done, till  February? (Not been in CL for a while so )
The first division became defunct in the early 90s, so, I dont know all the details, i defer to your expertise, but I believe you only ever won 1 premier league title. Same as Leciester and Blackburn, again you would know better, correct me if Im wrong.

We've won 1 Premier League Title and 18 League Division One titles which makes 19. Those are the details. And yes, Herbert Chapman exists.

We never won the big ones though - the Inter-City Fairs Cup (sponsored by British Rail) and the CWC.

As I say, you've done well to buy - at enormously inflated prices it's true - two lads who've at least got their hand on a European trophy. Giddy times.
:D
We've won 1 Premier League Title and 18 League Division One titles which makes 19. Those are the details. And yes, Herbert Chapman exists.

We never won the big ones though - the Inter-City Fairs Cup (sponsored by British Rail) and the CWC.

As I say, you've done well to buy - at enormously inflated prices it's true - two lads who've at least got their hand on a European trophy. Giddy times.

Defunction is a serious business, no need to explain yourself.
We've won 1 Premier League Title and 18 League Division One titles which makes 19. Those are the details. And yes, Herbert Chapman exists.

We never won the big ones though - the Inter-City Fairs Cup (sponsored by British Rail) and the CWC.

As I say, you've done well to buy - at enormously inflated prices it's true - two lads who've at least got their hand on a European trophy. Giddy times.

They have done well indeed. The signing of two serial winners in Jesus and Zinchenko elevated them instantly to contenders these new signings especially wee Declan may be transformative Domestically and in European Football.

Leadership and winning Mentality cannot be overstated, look at Hendo for us, for me he remains one of the key components of this Team for the forseeable future at least 
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

They have done well indeed. The signing of two serial winners in Jesus and Zinchenko elevated them instantly to contenders these new signings especially wee Declan may be transformative Domestically and in European Football.

Leadership and winning Mentality cannot be overstated, look at Hendo for us, for me he remains one of the key components of this Team for the forseeable future at least 

Very good points
I think the real strength that Arsenal have got is the age thing. It's us of 5 years ago - the right balance between youth and experience. When they make a mistake, they've got the legs to get back behind the ball/press to win it back.

All their signings add depth and ability to their squad. Think we're still a signing or two away from that.

Just to piss about and it's silly season, what would the combined squads be for everyone? Working on the assumption that Rice is done...

Mine would be:

Ali

Trent - Saliba - VVD - Robbo

Szob - Rice - Odegaard

Salah - Jesus - Martinelli


But I think there'd be a few arguments about that...

Szob hasn't played in the PL, Saka is very good. Mac Allister has just won the WC...

I think the real strength that Arsenal have got is the age thing. It's us of 5 years ago - the right balance between youth and experience. When they make a mistake, they've got the legs to get back behind the ball/press to win it back.

All their signings add depth and ability to their squad. Think we're still a signing or two away from that.

Just to piss about and it's silly season, what would the combined squads be for everyone? Working on the assumption that Rice is done...

Mine would be:

Ali

Trent - Saliba - VVD - Robbo

Szob - Rice - Odegaard

Salah - Jesus - Martinelli


But I think there'd be a few arguments about that...

Szob hasn't played in the PL, Saka is very good. Mac Allister has just won the WC...

I could be biased but I'm starting Gakpo or Nunez over Jesus and Diaz over Martinelli  ;D
I think the real strength that Arsenal have got is the age thing. It's us of 5 years ago - the right balance between youth and experience. When they make a mistake, they've got the legs to get back behind the ball/press to win it back.

All their signings add depth and ability to their squad. Think we're still a signing or two away from that.

Just to piss about and it's silly season, what would the combined squads be for everyone? Working on the assumption that Rice is done...

Mine would be:

Ali

Trent - Saliba - VVD - Robbo

Szob - Rice - Odegaard

Salah - Jesus - Martinelli


But I think there'd be a few arguments about that...

Szob hasn't played in the PL, Saka is very good. Mac Allister has just won the WC...

The way i see it, there are the clear picks, and then debatable ones. The clear picks for me would be Alisson Van dijk Saliba Rice Odegaard Salah and Saka. Everyone else you can debate either way.

To be fair it does show how far weve come, not long ago you wouldnt have any arsenal player in the Liverpool team and youd debate whether Saka could make the bench.

We have spent a lot, but reduced the age of the squad hugely. We now have only 6 squad players over the age of 27, none of them would be in the first 11, so the squad is mostly set for the next 5 years without the need for a similar level of spending.

Great credit to Arteta and Edu, and fair play to the board for backing their vision.
Sam Dean
@SamJDean

The deals for Rice and Timber will take Arsenal's summer spending to around £200m. Their total spend since Arteta was appointed (December 2019) will be around £600m.
Arsenal have generated around £70m through sales in that time. Time to get selling
Sam Dean
@SamJDean

The deals for Rice and Timber will take Arsenal's summer spending to around £200m. Their total spend since Arteta was appointed (December 2019) will be around £600m.
Arsenal have generated around £70m through sales in that time. Time to get selling

Easier said than done, we got a lot of players that we are giving away but no one wants.
