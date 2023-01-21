I think the real strength that Arsenal have got is the age thing. It's us of 5 years ago - the right balance between youth and experience. When they make a mistake, they've got the legs to get back behind the ball/press to win it back.
All their signings add depth and ability to their squad. Think we're still a signing or two away from that.
Just to piss about and it's silly season, what would the combined squads be for everyone? Working on the assumption that Rice is done...
Mine would be:
Ali
Trent - Saliba - VVD - Robbo
Szob - Rice - Odegaard
Salah - Jesus - Martinelli
But I think there'd be a few arguments about that...
Szob hasn't played in the PL, Saka is very good. Mac Allister has just won the WC...
The way i see it, there are the clear picks, and then debatable ones. The clear picks for me would be Alisson Van dijk Saliba Rice Odegaard Salah and Saka. Everyone else you can debate either way.
To be fair it does show how far weve come, not long ago you wouldnt have any arsenal player in the Liverpool team and youd debate whether Saka could make the bench.
We have spent a lot, but reduced the age of the squad hugely. We now have only 6 squad players over the age of 27, none of them would be in the first 11, so the squad is mostly set for the next 5 years without the need for a similar level of spending.
Great credit to Arteta and Edu, and fair play to the board for backing their vision.