It was an athletic article that a liverpool fan linked showing that our wages are far lower than yours. It was an interview with a well respected football finance journalist and not some rumour started by the same poster. It was posted by someone else and i simply read it and commented on it. I really couldnt care less. I do find the obsessiveness over our finances a bit weird given that its not by illegal means like city and chelsea.



How much did Nunez Szobo alexis and diaz cost , near 250m alone? Add Konate and Jota, maybe someone else, off the top of my head, thats over 300m spent, its not like Liverpool dont spend money. West ham have spent 200m in the last 2 seasons, before selling Rice. Spurs spent loads too, Newcastle near 300m in that time. Chelsea 600m in 6 months ,but where are Arsenal finding the money from.



Youd think we are the only ones spending money. I think people are more envious of the team we have built rather than the money we have spent but cant get themselves to say that. If we spent all that money and finished 12th or done a man utd and look like we need another billion no one would complain.



Getting a bit tired of the constant talk about money. The club have well paid accountants and havent got 115 charges to answer, its a massive club, earns hundreds of millions, and we wont go bust, the end of it.



There really is nothing to see here.



I said our wage bill used to be higher between 2018-2022. I just think that any article referencing old accounting is - obviously - out of date, and that the gap in wages is now very little based on recent activity. You're the one who keeps claiming that Arsenal's spending is completely normal because your wages are so low, when we both know that is stacking less and less up with the reality.And please don't list off signings of ours from the past two and a half years as false equivalence. First of all, it's still far less gross spending than Arsenal in the same period, and we actually sell players to fund some of this. Remember we sold one of the best players in the world last summer? Who's the last player you sold for big money, or even half decent money? Chamberlain to us? Arsenal's net spend absolutely dwarfs ours, so please stop with the nonsense as though it's all the same.I also said in my post that I am in some ways envious of what Arsenal are doing - As I replied to one of the reasonable Arsenal fans on here (you know, the ones who don't completely clog up the thread with positive propaganda), I wish our owners were doing some of the "speculate to accumulate" business that Arsenal are. FSG can clearly afford to do that, but simply choose not to, which is frustrating.I don't mind Arsenal in general. I'll happily admit they've spent the money quite well. But reading you tell us how amazing they are all the time (until they bottle a couple of games and you give up immediately), and how their spending so much more money than us makes all the sense in the world, just does my head in.Good luck with the £600m net spend since 2019 in order to finish a distant second a couple of times.