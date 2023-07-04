« previous next »
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71080 on: July 4, 2023, 10:48:43 am »
Where would you say Xhaka is career wise, on the up? at his peak?
 I don't mean by changing clubs, more about his age.
Online tubby

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71081 on: July 4, 2023, 10:49:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  4, 2023, 10:48:43 am
Where would you say Xhaka is career wise, on the up? at his peak?
 I don't mean by changing clubs, more about his age.

Juuuust over his peak.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71082 on: July 4, 2023, 12:01:17 pm »
Are we ever going to actually sign declan rice, fuck sake, pre season tour next week.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71083 on: July 4, 2023, 12:03:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2023, 12:01:17 pm
Are we ever going to actually sign declan rice, fuck sake, pre season tour next week.

The word is that Stan's cheque bounced.  ;D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71084 on: July 4, 2023, 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2023, 12:01:17 pm
Are we ever going to actually sign declan rice, fuck sake, pre season tour next week.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71085 on: July 4, 2023, 12:45:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on July  4, 2023, 12:03:07 pm
The word is that Stan's cheque bounced.  ;D

Surely we shouldve signed him before Havertz, then haggled on that deal instead . Fucking annoying.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71086 on: July 4, 2023, 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2023, 12:45:07 pm
Fucking annoying.

I feel your pain mate.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71087 on: July 4, 2023, 01:07:56 pm »
Wow, I thought he was signed , sealed and delivered.
Kloppo to swoop in and steal him?
Be funny just for the fume.  Although obviously funnier if he was seen opening the new Spurs cheese room.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71088 on: July 4, 2023, 01:25:51 pm »
Looks like Rice is going to City after all. Fuck.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71089 on: July 4, 2023, 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 01:25:51 pm
Looks like Rice is going to City after all. Fuck.
But but, TNB said he was definitely going to Arsenal.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71090 on: July 4, 2023, 01:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 01:25:51 pm
Looks like Rice is going to City after all. Fuck.

Hang on, I assumed TNB was just being sarcastic earlier when he mentioned he hadn't signed yet?!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71091 on: July 4, 2023, 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 01:25:51 pm
Looks like Rice is going to City after all. Fuck.

Nah, thats actually pretty funny.
Offline Jm55

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71092 on: July 4, 2023, 02:10:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  4, 2023, 01:47:24 pm
Hang on, I assumed TNB was just being sarcastic earlier when he mentioned he hadn't signed yet?!

Think Yorky is just on the windup.

Would be funny though.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71093 on: July 4, 2023, 02:15:52 pm »
According to someone called Glyn Pardoe he's at their training ground.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71094 on: July 4, 2023, 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 02:15:52 pm
According to someone called Glyn Pardoe he's at their training ground.
Same name as someone who played for Man City in the late 60s/early 70's.
Deceased now.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71095 on: July 4, 2023, 04:55:45 pm »
Apparently its closer than ever, but they said that last week.


Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71096 on: July 4, 2023, 05:00:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2023, 04:55:45 pm
Apparently its closer than ever, but they said that last week.



Does anyone know what the stumbling block is?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71097 on: July 4, 2023, 05:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  4, 2023, 05:00:47 pm
Does anyone know what the stumbling block is?

Declan Rice has set his heart on living in digs owned by Mick Doyle and his wife. They do a lovely Full English.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71098 on: July 4, 2023, 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 05:20:06 pm
Declan Rice has set his heart on living in digs owned by Mick Doyle and his wife. They do a lovely Full English.
;D
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71099 on: July 4, 2023, 06:58:34 pm »
"Alessia Russo: England striker joins Arsenal on free transfer following her departure from Man Utd" - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66081791

Utd rejected Arsenal's world record-bid for her during the January transfer window.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71100 on: July 4, 2023, 07:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  4, 2023, 05:30:03 pm
;D

The problem is Terry that George Heslop and his Missus have entered the market and they're threatening to undercut the Doyle rent to land Rice at their digs. Could be interesting.

Watch out for a late run from Tony Coleman and his wife who run a lovely B and B in Moss Side. And they do white pudding, as well as black.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71101 on: July 4, 2023, 07:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  4, 2023, 05:00:47 pm
Does anyone know what the stumbling block is?

Structure of payments, we want to pay over 4 years they want in 18 months
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71102 on: July 4, 2023, 11:53:08 pm »
Finally

Done deal

#Deccers

Havertz!!
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71103 on: Yesterday at 01:50:10 am »
Should it be Hazza?
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71104 on: Yesterday at 02:01:12 am »
We need a few things to click but if you compare squads we have more goals in us compared to arsenal. We had a bad year and we do need the new midfield to perform quickly. Klopp will be the difference here. Their manager looks decent but hes not Klopp.

I do not care how much they are spending on rice or Havertz. They arent going to improve them that much over what they have and that wont be enough to stay above us.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71105 on: Yesterday at 02:23:25 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:01:12 am
We need a few things to click but if you compare squads we have more goals in us compared to arsenal. We had a bad year and we do need the new midfield to perform quickly. Klopp will be the difference here. Their manager looks decent but hes not Klopp.

I do not care how much they are spending on rice or Havertz. They arent going to improve them that much over what they have and that wont be enough to stay above us.

Im excited to watch Liverpool next season, i think going forward you look awesome on paper. I think we are more solid than you with the likes of Rice Partey and Saliba , but its going to be very interesting how both teams develop and if we can get close to the cheats.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71106 on: Yesterday at 02:39:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:23:25 am
Im excited to watch Liverpool next season, i think going forward you look awesome on paper. I think we are more solid than you with the likes of Rice Partey and Saliba , but its going to be very interesting how both teams develop and if we can get close to the cheats.
Out of any of the big teams I dislike arsenal the least. In saying that it will be abject failure if we finish below again. Last season was a failure in how we didnt compete and we cant allow it to happen again.

Whats your prediction on where you will finish next year? I have us 1sr or 2nd and arsenal 3rd.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71107 on: Yesterday at 04:41:32 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:39:25 am
Out of any of the big teams I dislike arsenal the least. In saying that it will be abject failure if we finish below again. Last season was a failure in how we didnt compete and we cant allow it to happen again.

Whats your prediction on where you will finish next year? I have us 1sr or 2nd and arsenal 3rd.

I have us 1st or 2nd Liverpool 3rd. It wouldnt be abject failure for is to finish below you if you hit the levels of the last few years, but youll need to hit those levels because we are not going anywhere.
Offline decosabute

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71108 on: Yesterday at 05:55:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  3, 2023, 05:32:44 am
It was an athletic article that a liverpool fan linked showing that our wages are far lower than yours. It was an interview with a well respected football finance journalist and not some rumour started by the same poster. It was posted by someone else and i simply read it and commented on it. I really couldnt care less. I do find the obsessiveness over our finances a bit weird given that its not by illegal means like city and chelsea.

How much did Nunez Szobo alexis and diaz cost , near 250m alone? Add Konate and Jota, maybe someone else, off the top of my head, thats over 300m spent, its not like Liverpool dont spend money. West ham have spent 200m in the last 2 seasons, before selling Rice. Spurs spent loads too, Newcastle near 300m in that time. Chelsea 600m in 6 months ,but where are Arsenal finding the money from.
 
Youd think we are the only ones spending money. I think people are more envious of the team we have built rather than the money we have spent but cant get themselves to say that. If we spent all that money and finished 12th or done a man utd and look like we need another billion no one would complain.

Getting a bit tired of the constant talk about money. The club have well paid accountants and havent got 115 charges to answer, its a massive club, earns hundreds of millions, and we wont go bust, the end of it.

There really is nothing to see here.

I said our wage bill used to be higher between 2018-2022. I just think that any article referencing old accounting is - obviously - out of date, and that the gap in wages is now very little based on recent activity. You're the one who keeps claiming that Arsenal's spending is completely normal because your wages are so low, when we both know that is stacking less and less up with the reality.

And please don't list off signings of ours from the past two and a half years as false equivalence. First of all, it's still far less gross spending than Arsenal in the same period, and we actually sell players to fund some of this. Remember we sold one of the best players in the world last summer? Who's the last player you sold for big money, or even half decent money? Chamberlain to us? Arsenal's net spend absolutely dwarfs ours, so please stop with the nonsense as though it's all the same.

I also said in my post that I am in some ways envious of what Arsenal are doing - As I replied to one of the reasonable Arsenal fans on here (you know, the ones who don't completely clog up the thread with positive propaganda), I wish our owners were doing some of the "speculate to accumulate" business that Arsenal are. FSG can clearly afford to do that, but simply choose not to, which is frustrating.

I don't mind Arsenal in general. I'll happily admit they've spent the money quite well. But reading you tell us how amazing they are all the time (until they bottle a couple of games and you give up immediately), and how their spending so much more money than us makes all the sense in the world, just does my head in.

Good luck with the £600m net spend since 2019 in order to finish a distant second a couple of times.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71109 on: Yesterday at 06:18:24 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:55:11 am
I said our wage bill used to be higher between 2018-2022. I just think that any article referencing old accounting is - obviously - out of date, and that the gap in wages is now very little based on recent activity. You're the one who keeps claiming that Arsenal's spending is completely normal because your wages are so low, when we both know that is stacking less and less up with the reality.

And please don't list off signings of ours from the past two and a half years as false equivalence. First of all, it's still far less gross spending than Arsenal in the same period, and we actually sell players to fund some of this. Remember we sold one of the best players in the world last summer? Who's the last player you sold for big money, or even half decent money? Chamberlain to us? Arsenal's net spend absolutely dwarfs ours, so please stop with the nonsense as though it's all the same.

I also said in my post that I am in some ways envious of what Arsenal are doing - As I replied to one of the reasonable Arsenal fans on here (you know, the ones who don't completely clog up the thread with positive propaganda), I wish our owners were doing some of the "speculate to accumulate" business that Arsenal are. FSG can clearly afford to do that, but simply choose not to, which is frustrating.

I don't mind Arsenal in general. I'll happily admit they've spent the money quite well. But reading you tell us how amazing they are all the time (until they bottle a couple of games and you give up immediately), and how their spending so much more money than us makes all the sense in the world, just does my head in.

Good luck with the £600m net spend since 2019 in order to finish a distant second a couple of times.

Youre only upset because you choose to be
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71110 on: Yesterday at 06:19:24 am »
How much do you think you, or us, would need to spend to start next season as league favourites? Mostly a question about whether city have just become untouchable.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71111 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:19:24 am
How much do you think you, or us, would need to spend to start next season as league favourites? Mostly a question about whether city have just become untouchable.

At the moment city are untouchable and buying a whole new team and waiting for it to gel would probably mean the league is over for this season even if we had unlimited money.
 
However, there is a fair chance city drop back towards the pack due to :

Hangover from their historic cheating treble
De Bruyne getting even older and used less frequently
Decisive players like gundogan and even mahrez leaving
Slow start that they are now famed for and can we go one better this time and fend them off
Pep might feel that last season was the peak and his and the players hunger might not be there
Could the 115 charges thing come to the fore and affect them.

Either way, we ll both need to be near percect and hit the ground running, to have a small chance .
Offline Keita Success

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71112 on: Yesterday at 09:07:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:28:20 am
At the moment city are untouchable and buying a whole new team and waiting for it to gel would probably mean the league is over for this season even if we had unlimited money.
 
However, there is a fair chance city drop back towards the pack due to :

Hangover from their historic cheating treble
De Bruyne getting even older and used less frequently
Decisive players like gundogan and even mahrez leaving
Slow start that they are now famed for and can we go one better this time and fend them off
Pep might feel that last season was the peak and his and the players hunger might not be there
Could the 115 charges thing come to the fore and affect them.

Either way, we ll both need to be near percect and hit the ground running, to have a small chance .
Your previous post said you have you as first (or second)  ;D

We still need a signing or two to be in the conversation again. And I think those signings would need to improve the XI. Still concerned about how exposed we get to the counter.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71113 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 09:07:17 am
Your previous post said you have you as first (or second)  ;D

We still need a signing or two to be in the conversation again. And I think those signings would need to improve the XI. Still concerned about how exposed we get to the counter.

Yes if i said i think we ll finish second , id have 20 replies saying im defeatist and thats the difference between us and Liverpool, Liverpools famed spirit means you always aim for first, while im happy with second, shows the arsenal mentality, and if my attitude seeps into the players thinking then no wonder they finished second. Small time mentality and its actually my fault personally that we didnt win the league last season.

We are finishing first and winning all 4 trophies. Anything less than the quadruple would be unacceptable, look at the money we spent, high wages too, just not on the balance sheet yet, before the resident accountants started smashing their calculators.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71114 on: Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm »
It was pointed out to me that Arsenal have spent an absolute fortune on players from team stratospheres below them in the league.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71115 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:42:06 am
Yes if i said i think we ll finish second , id have 20 replies saying im defeatist and thats the difference between us and Liverpool, Liverpools famed spirit means you always aim for first, while im happy with second, shows the arsenal mentality, and if my attitude seeps into the players thinking then no wonder they finished second. Small time mentality and its actually my fault personally that we didnt win the league last season.

We are finishing first and winning all 4 trophies. Anything less than the quadruple would be unacceptable, look at the money we spent, high wages too, just not on the balance sheet yet, before the resident accountants started smashing their calculators.

I dont think its your fault that Arsenal didnt win the league.

Unless youre Arteta. Are you Arteta? You never know with usernames. But it would be brilliant if you are Arteta.

Or maybe Ramsdale? Or Xhaka because Xhakas needless altercation arguably started this downfall.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71116 on: Today at 05:41:12 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm
It was pointed out to me that Arsenal have spent an absolute fortune on players from team stratospheres below them in the league.
Not sure that matters. Vvd came at a hefty tag from a far worse team.  XI of his calibre wouldn't be a concern .
Offline spider-neil

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71117 on: Today at 06:43:06 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm
It was pointed out to me that Arsenal have spent an absolute fortune on players from team stratospheres below them in the league.

Two of our best players (Gini and Robbo) were from relegated sides.
Online Bennett

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71118 on: Today at 07:55:16 am »


Saw this on Reddit.
Arsenal's first eleven is looking really good, but from this I would say they lack attacking depth. If they're to give a proper account of themselves in both PL and CL they're relying on the likes of Nelson and/or Nketiah to hit levels they've never done previously.

We fared well with what was essentially only four options for three positions from 2018-21 - Mo, Bobby, Mane and Origi - but I'd say we were an exception, not the norm. In fact, we were incredibly lucky with just how durable our front players were.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71119 on: Today at 07:57:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:43:06 am
Two of our best players (Gini and Robbo) were from relegated sides.

Mane van dijk from Southampton. I remember thinking like the post above, you are buying players who dont know anything about winning. They soon proved me wrong.
