Where would you say Xhaka is career wise, on the up? at his peak? I don't mean by changing clubs, more about his age.
Are we ever going to actually sign declan rice, fuck sake, pre season tour next week.
The word is that Stan's cheque bounced.
Fucking annoying.
Looks like Rice is going to City after all. Fuck.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hang on, I assumed TNB was just being sarcastic earlier when he mentioned he hadn't signed yet?!
According to someone called Glyn Pardoe he's at their training ground.
Apparently its closer than ever, but they said that last week.
Does anyone know what the stumbling block is?
Declan Rice has set his heart on living in digs owned by Mick Doyle and his wife. They do a lovely Full English.
We need a few things to click but if you compare squads we have more goals in us compared to arsenal. We had a bad year and we do need the new midfield to perform quickly. Klopp will be the difference here. Their manager looks decent but hes not Klopp.I do not care how much they are spending on rice or Havertz. They arent going to improve them that much over what they have and that wont be enough to stay above us.
Im excited to watch Liverpool next season, i think going forward you look awesome on paper. I think we are more solid than you with the likes of Rice Partey and Saliba , but its going to be very interesting how both teams develop and if we can get close to the cheats.
