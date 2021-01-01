Well, their debt is rising over the last few years, so that is probably how they are financing it. It will be interesting to see their finances after this summer's massive spending, not only on transfer fees, but also on wages ...



Yep.We keep hearing (at least from one poster) how Arsenal's wage bill is tiny compared to ours. Ours has been higher for sure the last few years, but no way the gap is big now after this summer, especially now we've had a poor season so no bonus payments. All of Partey, Havertz, Rice, Saka, Jesus and Saliba are on big-to-massive wages. Ramsdale also signed a fairly sizeable extension recently too. Really tired of this "our wages are nothing compared to yours" chat to justify eye-watering outlay on fees the last few years.As I've said to the more reasonable Arsenal posters on here, I'm actually a little envious of the fact that Arsenal are going for it in terms of gambling and spending the money. But I just get annoyed by the "nothing to see here - we've totally earned it" crap from the same poster over and over.