I think Macallister seems a better fit in the xhaka role than Havertz, but Arteta hasnt got much wrong lately so will see how that develops. He mustve seen something i havent in Havertz .



Can you play salah diaz macallister and dom in the same team. That would be very exciting. So our teams will be similarly set up, i just think our defensive balance is better with Rice and White in there.



Havertz was more for #10 in Germany so moving him just a little deeper with some playmaking probably the idea.Yea with Likely Nunez as the striker for those 4. Difference is Elite Goalie and Deep Lying Playmaker(who puts Elite Midfield Creation number) and the Cbs are aerial Dominate (Rice is good in the air for a 6 but both Cbs where under 60% last year).Robertson will be defensive FB type(so Ben White for Arsenal). Fabinho could look better too with better pressing ahead of him(also has young understudy also). Looks like 6/LCB/LB are next 3 positions to be turned over in the squad.Klopp when he built the first version the final touches where Virgil, Alisson, Fabinho in that order in order to shore up the defense. So basically it basically Bajcetic for Fabinho, ? for Robertson and Virgil comes over the next 2 seasons.Klopp worked more fix the attack, Fix the MF then Fix the defense. Sometimes 2 together the first time around, would track here too, timing wise of aging from first version played a part too.Biggest weakness for this set up is CB passing for Liverpool, Gomez and Matip are the best two, this would get Solved if Colwill signed as Virgil replacement.