Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:54:09 am
De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are not holding midfielders and play as a double pivot for Argentina in a typical triangle set up in the midfield. In reality theyre both 8s.

Can someone enlighten me. Im trying to find out how Arsenal have funded what is rapidly approaching £500m in three seasons as head coach. They took out that huge loan back end of 2021 to address covid losses and pay off the previous £125m loan they had outstanding, but I cant find a source Im happy with as to whats gone on from there. Clearly revenues are good and have grown, CL Football will help, but something is clearly not right, just as it would be if Tottenham or ourselves spent half a billion in such a short time with fairly insubstantial sales.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:14:00 am
Definitely more loans, i'm guessing Kreonke has loaned the money himself and the club will be paying him back.

If it goes belly up and they don't win anything meaningful he'll go to be that famous passive owner who doesn't give a shit, but his NFL and NBA team have won Championships post Covid to be fair, his Rams team was awful for almost 20 years then started throwing money around when they got to LA at free agents and blockbuster trades, now they've won a championship he's breaking up the Rams side like he did in the early 00's with that fabulous Rams team.

It's pretty much do or die for this Arsenal team, they've been backed and they have to deliver because if not Kreonke will want his return back, beware Gooners because he does love a fire sale does "deadly Stan".
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:32:45 am
Szoboszlai need another Playmaker type to go with Elliott. Szobozlai has really good pressing numbers
Basically Mac Allister will play the same role as Jones or with him at times.
Need the more advanced MFer to be able press helps everything too.
Basically the Role Havertz is going to play same role as Jones/Mac Allister for Arsenal, he going have learn how defend deeper and be smarter with passing,  but it a huge change of role(he young enough and Arteta as a player made the same type of move(going to arsenal(he played before though)). Mac Allister/Szoboszlai for the most part the same role.
Arsenal Depth will be improved, CB probably the best question for depth and also maybe another Winger.
Arsenal Needed 6 and 8 per say. Liverpool needed a 8 and 10 more. Both team got them.

Would Expect Liverpool first team to look like below after the player fully ingrated
Alisson
Konate-Virgil-Robertson
Trent-Fabinho
Salah-Szobozlai or Elliott-Mac Allister or Jones -Diaz
Nunez
Thiago can play in 3 of the position in MF too. Gakpo can play multiple roles either in Mf, Winger or use as 9. I expect Nunez to be the 9 more then Gakpo.
Liverpool also looks like has it future 6 in Bajcetic and possibly still might add one but was less of a need of the other 2 roles. Plus also need a Virgil replacement long term.

I think Macallister seems a better fit in the xhaka role than Havertz, but Arteta hasnt got much wrong lately so will see how that develops. He mustve seen something i havent in Havertz .

Can you play salah diaz macallister and dom in the same team. That would be very exciting. So our teams will be similarly set up, i just think our defensive balance is better with Rice and White in there.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:36:47 am
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1674378108957257730?t=T2E0HHak8qDbnRD2b8AFBA&s=19

A combination of things I believe. Cutting costs to allow more wiggle room, Kronke taking over the loan of the stadium which meant we could spend reserves kept for that and probably paying back at more favourable rates. KSE allowing us to absorb some losses. Also, think we like to budget transfers to pay as many installments as a possible so have a big catalogue balance there.

We will see an increase in revenue with Champions League money, increased TV deal, increased sponsorships so probably speculating to accumulate.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:39:03 am
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:39:06 am
Mixture of silent stan restructuring the loans during covid so we owe him and not high interest banks. A very low wage bill compared to you and others, and huge upturn in income which includes bonuses from sponsors for getting into CL.
Theres more to expenditure than transfer fees. I would say wages/turn over are a far bigger barometer where a club is financially and in terms of ffp. A line of thinking that hasnt reached most football fans who still see transfers as the main thing, even though most fees get paid throughout the length of the contract.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:48:10 am
More for RS86. What does Stan see as success for arsenal do you think?  Do the American sports have multiple trophies.  I'd guess either winning the league or the CL appease him?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:54:52 am
I think its Josh Kroenke who runs the football side and sets the targets. Stan doesnt seem to have much input other than signing the cheques.

According to josh, in an interview from last season (when we finished 5th), if you can establish yourself in the top 4 every year, then you are only a good run of form away from winning a title or a major trophy. A very sensible and brilliant approach.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:10:49 am
Havertz was more for #10 in Germany so moving him just a little deeper with some playmaking probably the idea.

Yea with Likely Nunez as the striker for those 4. Difference is Elite Goalie and Deep Lying Playmaker(who puts Elite Midfield Creation number) and the Cbs are aerial Dominate (Rice is good in the air for a 6 but both Cbs where under 60% last year).
Robertson will be defensive FB type(so Ben White for Arsenal). Fabinho could look better too with better pressing ahead of him(also has young understudy also). Looks like 6/LCB/LB are next 3 positions to be turned over in the squad.
Klopp when he built the first version the final touches where Virgil, Alisson, Fabinho in that order in order to shore up the defense. So basically it basically Bajcetic for Fabinho, ? for Robertson and Virgil comes over the next 2 seasons.
Klopp worked more fix the attack, Fix the MF then Fix the defense. Sometimes 2 together the first time around, would track here too, timing wise of aging from first version played a part too.
Biggest weakness for this set up is CB passing for Liverpool, Gomez and Matip are the best two, this would get Solved if Colwill signed as Virgil replacement.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:28:22 am
He was talking about you, but don't pay attention to him. Some of them are here just to bitch and moan ...
Re: Arsenal
Well, their debt is rising over the last few years, so that is probably how they are financing it. It will be interesting to see their finances after this summer's massive spending, not only on transfer fees, but also on wages ...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:49:58 am
I know he was  ;D

You are right on both counts
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:21:06 am
Yes there is, we are top.

Actually, Bournemouth are. ;)
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:55:47 am
https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-table

No chance


Spurs in the relegation zone
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:04:22 am
AFC Bournemouth, top of the league!
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:04:32 am
I understand your sense of relief. I am pleased that Liverpool are signing non-African players but I hate that I feel this way. I have loved Mane, I adore Mo and I consider myself to be privileged to have seen them play. But losing your best players every two years mid-season is not acceptable and although (from a results point of view) Liverpool managed okay last time, the tournament seemed to knock Mo out of his stride for the last part of the campaign.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:09:58 am
Who is this colwill and why so highly rated
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:17:29 am
I was thinking along these lines when comparing the 2 teams. I don't think there's much at all between them right now at all, so I'd imagine we will be very close to each other in the league.

I too was thinking that perhaps having Rice and White/Timber might give us an edge when defending transitions compared to an ageing Fabinho and Trent, but that's just on paper and the proof will be in the pudding as they say.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:35:50 am
You are right on both counts

Haha . .  funnily enough i wasn't.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 12:12:42 pm
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 12:35:23 pm
 :D :evil
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 12:36:27 pm
I was talking about winning so it has nothing to do With them
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:34:03 pm
Is it true that Havertz is on 330k and Rice would be around 350k? Where did all this come from?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
Levi Colwill From Chelsea. Played a Brighton last year and was impressive. Starting for under 21 England. He been highly rated in the Chelsea academy for Years.
Elite ball playing CB and won over 70% of his headers at Brighton. His numbers as a 19/20 year old CB very impressive. He looked good whenever i seen him play too. Left footed. He not an active defender so that fit the profile that looked for in Virgil role
https://fbref.com/en/players/700783e7/Levi-Colwill
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm
Why doesnt he play for Chelsea then
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
No not true
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm
Because Chelsea are really bad at bringing player through. They sent him on Loan so he can play more since Koubiabily was brought last summer and they Brought Badiashile in the winter and look set to be the LCB of the future there. Colwill contract is up in 2025.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm
I expect that will change towards the end.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
All those years when Wenger spent nothing. :D
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm
Oh okay, what are the salaries then if you get hold of the sources? I was astonished at that, struggled to believe they were true.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
200-250k
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Arsenal fans like to believe that these players are joining them because of Arteta's project, but we all know that they are giving them huge wages ...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
He said no so he would have proof to say no and then reply 200 to 250k. Let him send his proof.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:18:31 pm
Or as Arsenal fans know him, Uncle Ben.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:51:07 pm
I'm not caring if they are joining us for the project, for the money, or the chance to share a dressing room with Mohammed Elneny. The main thing is they want to join.
I mean, am I meant to care with the difference that a guy can make 5x my annual salary in a week compared to 7x my salary in a week?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
:lmao
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:25:24 am
You should be worried that spending all this money is going to financially ruin Arsenal, cripple them with debt and blow up in your face. Or something ...
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:40:07 am
Why do i need to send you proof, its not like im asking you to pay towards their wages, if you dont believe what im saying thats up to you.

Bild via goal isnt a source, they have us signing Mbappe.
