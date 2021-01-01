De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are not holding midfielders and play as a double pivot for Argentina in a typical triangle set up in the midfield. In reality theyre both 8s.



Can someone enlighten me. Im trying to find out how Arsenal have funded what is rapidly approaching £500m in three seasons as head coach. They took out that huge loan back end of 2021 to address covid losses and pay off the previous £125m loan they had outstanding, but I cant find a source Im happy with as to whats gone on from there. Clearly revenues are good and have grown, CL Football will help, but something is clearly not right, just as it would be if Tottenham or ourselves spent half a billion in such a short time with fairly insubstantial sales.



Definitely more loans, i'm guessing Kreonke has loaned the money himself and the club will be paying him back.If it goes belly up and they don't win anything meaningful he'll go to be that famous passive owner who doesn't give a shit, but his NFL and NBA team have won Championships post Covid to be fair, his Rams team was awful for almost 20 years then started throwing money around when they got to LA at free agents and blockbuster trades, now they've won a championship he's breaking up the Rams side like he did in the early 00's with that fabulous Rams team.It's pretty much do or die for this Arsenal team, they've been backed and they have to deliver because if not Kreonke will want his return back, beware Gooners because he does love a fire sale does "deadly Stan".