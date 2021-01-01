« previous next »
De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are not holding midfielders and play as a double pivot for Argentina in a typical triangle set up in the midfield. In reality theyre both 8s.

Can someone enlighten me. Im trying to find out how Arsenal have funded what is rapidly approaching £500m in three seasons as head coach. They took out that huge loan back end of 2021 to address covid losses and pay off the previous £125m loan they had outstanding, but I cant find a source Im happy with as to whats gone on from there. Clearly revenues are good and have grown, CL Football will help, but something is clearly not right, just as it would be if Tottenham or ourselves spent half a billion in such a short time with fairly insubstantial sales.
De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are not holding midfielders and play as a double pivot for Argentina in a typical triangle set up in the midfield. In reality theyre both 8s.

Can someone enlighten me. Im trying to find out how Arsenal have funded what is rapidly approaching £500m in three seasons as head coach. They took out that huge loan back end of 2021 to address covid losses and pay off the previous £125m loan they had outstanding, but I cant find a source Im happy with as to whats gone on from there. Clearly revenues are good and have grown, CL Football will help, but something is clearly not right, just as it would be if Tottenham or ourselves spent half a billion in such a short time with fairly insubstantial sales.
Definitely more loans, i'm guessing Kreonke has loaned the money himself and the club will be paying him back.

If it goes belly up and they don't win anything meaningful he'll go to be that famous passive owner who doesn't give a shit, but his NFL and NBA team have won Championships post Covid to be fair, his Rams team was awful for almost 20 years then started throwing money around when they got to LA at free agents and blockbuster trades, now they've won a championship he's breaking up the Rams side like he did in the early 00's with that fabulous Rams team.

It's pretty much do or die for this Arsenal team, they've been backed and they have to deliver because if not Kreonke will want his return back, beware Gooners because he does love a fire sale does "deadly Stan".
Holding MF was not the big need. Need to replace Kieta and Ox with healthy younger types(and also replace Thiago/Henderson long term in the squad for the roles they have been playing). I look at Mac Allister as Gini type but with creativity. He also very smart pressing etc. He played 6,8 and 10 for Brighton.
Szoboszlai need another Playmaker type to go with Elliott. Szobozlai has really good pressing numbers
Basically Mac Allister will play the same role as Jones or with him at times.
Need the more advanced MFer to be able press helps everything too.
Basically the Role Havertz is going to play same role as Jones/Mac Allister for Arsenal, he going have learn how defend deeper and be smarter with passing,  but it a huge change of role(he young enough and Arteta as a player made the same type of move(going to arsenal(he played before though)). Mac Allister/Szoboszlai for the most part the same role.
Arsenal Depth will be improved, CB probably the best question for depth and also maybe another Winger.
Arsenal Needed 6 and 8 per say. Liverpool needed a 8 and 10 more. Both team got them.

Would Expect Liverpool first team to look like below after the player fully ingrated
Alisson
Konate-Virgil-Robertson
Trent-Fabinho
Salah-Szobozlai or Elliott-Mac Allister or Jones -Diaz
Nunez
Thiago can play in 3 of the position in MF too. Gakpo can play multiple roles either in Mf, Winger or use as 9. I expect Nunez to be the 9 more then Gakpo.
Liverpool also looks like has it future 6 in Bajcetic and possibly still might add one but was less of a need of the other 2 roles. Plus also need a Virgil replacement long term.

I think Macallister seems a better fit in the xhaka role than Havertz, but Arteta hasnt got much wrong lately so will see how that develops. He mustve seen something i havent in Havertz .

Can you play salah diaz macallister and dom in the same team. That would be very exciting. So our teams will be similarly set up, i just think our defensive balance is better with Rice and White in there.
Can someone enlighten me. Im trying to find out how Arsenal have funded what is rapidly approaching £500m in three seasons as head coach. They took out that huge loan back end of 2021 to address covid losses and pay off the previous £125m loan they had outstanding, but I cant find a source Im happy with as to whats gone on from there. Clearly revenues are good and have grown, CL Football will help, but something is clearly not right, just as it would be if Tottenham or ourselves spent half a billion in such a short time with fairly insubstantial sales.

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1674378108957257730?t=T2E0HHak8qDbnRD2b8AFBA&s=19

A combination of things I believe. Cutting costs to allow more wiggle room, Kronke taking over the loan of the stadium which meant we could spend reserves kept for that and probably paying back at more favourable rates. KSE allowing us to absorb some losses. Also, think we like to budget transfers to pay as many installments as a possible so have a big catalogue balance there.

We will see an increase in revenue with Champions League money, increased TV deal, increased sponsorships so probably speculating to accumulate.
Mixture of silent stan restructuring the loans during covid so we owe him and not high interest banks. A very low wage bill compared to you and others, and huge upturn in income which includes bonuses from sponsors for getting into CL.
Theres more to expenditure than transfer fees. I would say wages/turn over are a far bigger barometer where a club is financially and in terms of ffp. A line of thinking that hasnt reached most football fans who still see transfers as the main thing, even though most fees get paid throughout the length of the contract.
More for RS86. What does Stan see as success for arsenal do you think?  Do the American sports have multiple trophies.  I'd guess either winning the league or the CL appease him?
I think its Josh Kroenke who runs the football side and sets the targets. Stan doesnt seem to have much input other than signing the cheques.

According to josh, in an interview from last season (when we finished 5th), if you can establish yourself in the top 4 every year, then you are only a good run of form away from winning a title or a major trophy. A very sensible and brilliant approach.
