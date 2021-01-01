How on the tactical POV?



Rice is a pure holding midfielder that sniffs out danger intercepts and breaks up play. He covers ground, runs all day, fills in for forward runners. Everything you need if you want an attack minded front 5 infront of him, which is where Havertz comes in.Mcallister is not defensive minded , he plays best if he has a holding midfielder behind him to feed him the ball. With brighton he had Caicedo and with argentina Enzo and de paul. Dont know enough about Szobo but he seems like another attacking midfielder. Another player who wants to receive the ball and make things happen, great going forward, but offers very little defensively. I dont know how you can play both of them and have any defensive stability.Will be very interesting to see how you shape up and who else you bring in. We are pretty much ready to go with our line up, and have more depth and balance than before.