« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1770 1771 1772 1773 1774 [1775]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5364552 times)

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70960 on: Yesterday at 02:16:55 pm »
I think theyll be up there again in 2nd/3rd - good young squad with a defined way of playing.

Rice is a good player but theyve paid a huge, huge premium and I dont see him being a game changer. Hes not that level - Partey is just as good if not better. The expectation is that of a VVD/Alisson level impact and I dont see how hes going to bring anywhere near that for them.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70961 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:05 am
All these analyses look much better when youre looking down the table at us, rather than up. #jussaying

#Deccers 

There is no table at the moment to look in any direction.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70962 on: Today at 12:53:01 am »
So, they spend £170 million on 2 midfielders, and we get 2 better players for £95 million. They have so much more to learn ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,903
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70963 on: Today at 01:06:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:01 am
So, they spend £170 million on 2 midfielders, and we get 2 better players for £95 million. They have so much more to learn ...
Plus we have a much better manager who is not a massive c*nt.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70964 on: Today at 01:08:56 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:06:24 am
Plus we have a much better manager who is not a massive c*nt.

 ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70965 on: Today at 01:15:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:01 am
So, they spend £170 million on 2 midfielders, and we get 2 better players for £95 million. They have so much more to learn ...
What about Wages?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70966 on: Today at 01:16:54 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:06:24 am
Plus we have a much better manager who is not a massive c*nt.

Well, that is not even a contest. The Spanish Rodgers is several classes bellow Jurgen, in every aspect ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70967 on: Today at 01:19:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:16:54 am
Well, that is not even a contest. The Spanish Rodgers is several classes bellow Jurgen, in every aspect ...
Except for the quality you replied to.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70968 on: Today at 02:03:25 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:15:39 am
What about Wages?
Apparently Havertz is their highest earner, on £17m a year (accordingy to Goal).  :o :o :o

Madness!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70969 on: Today at 02:13:06 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:03:25 am
Apparently Havertz is their highest earner, on £17m a year (accordingy to Goal).  :o :o :o

Madness!

And Rice won't be far behind ...
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70970 on: Today at 02:18:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:13:06 am
And Rice won't be far behind ...
Don't doubt it...

England's new darling.

If he'd opted to play for the R.Ireland, I believe he'd have cost about £20-30m tops and about £80k a week max....
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70971 on: Today at 04:21:06 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 12:24:27 am
There is no table at the moment to look in any direction.

Yes there is, we are top.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70972 on: Today at 04:25:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:01 am
So, they spend £170 million on 2 midfielders, and we get 2 better players for £95 million. They have so much more to learn ...

From a tactical point of view I believe our signings tick more boxes than yours. Horses for courses anyway, and as far as the money goes, its just a case of the Havertz and the Have nots.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70973 on: Today at 04:30:29 am »
Another positive is that for the first time i can remember, we wont be losing any first teamer to the AFCON in January February. The only african player we have thats anywhere near the first team is Partey.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70974 on: Today at 04:40:16 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:03:25 am
Apparently Havertz is their highest earner, on £17m a year (accordingy to Goal).  :o :o :o

Madness!

Not true on the wages part but its goal.com so at least mbappe is coming to arsenal next season.

He was on massive money at chelsea Havertz, type of money wouldve made him highest paid player at arsenal, but hes taken a pay cut to join the Arteta revolution.
They all want to join, from all corners of the world. So great to see
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70975 on: Today at 04:59:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:40:16 am
Not true on the wages part but its goal.com so at least mbappe is coming to arsenal next season.

He was on massive money at chelsea Havertz, type of money wouldve made him highest paid player at arsenal, but hes taken a pay cut to join the Arteta revolution.
They all want to join, from all corners of the world. So great to see

Sounds realistic.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,872
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70976 on: Today at 05:13:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:40:16 am
Not true on the wages part but its goal.com so at least mbappe is coming to arsenal next season.

He was on massive money at chelsea Havertz, type of money wouldve made him highest paid player at arsenal, but hes taken a pay cut to join the Arteta revolution.
They all want to join, from all corners of the world. So great to see

Yeah sure he did. Sure he did.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70977 on: Today at 05:39:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:25:58 am
From a tactical point of view I believe our signings tick more boxes than yours. Horses for courses anyway, and as far as the money goes, its just a case of the Havertz and the Have nots.
How on the tactical POV?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,713
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70978 on: Today at 06:01:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:25:58 am
From a tactical point of view I believe our signings tick more boxes than yours. Horses for courses anyway, and as far as the money goes, its just a case of the Havertz and the Have nots.
Yeah. Not so sure. Yours are definitely good signings that seem to be round pegs in round holes. But ours aren't as head scratching as some of our recent signings and slot in perfectly.
Ours will probably seem to improve is more though as we had glaring weaknesses.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70979 on: Today at 06:19:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:39:32 am
How on the tactical POV?

Rice is a pure holding midfielder that sniffs out danger intercepts and breaks up play. He covers ground, runs all day, fills in for forward runners. Everything you need if you want an attack minded front 5 infront of him, which is where Havertz comes in.

Mcallister is not defensive minded , he plays best if he has a holding midfielder behind him to feed him the ball. With brighton he had Caicedo and with argentina Enzo and de paul. Dont know enough about Szobo but he seems like another attacking midfielder. Another player who wants to receive the ball and make things happen, great going forward, but offers very little defensively. I dont know how you can play both of them and have any defensive stability.
Will be very interesting to see how you shape up and who else you bring in. We are pretty much ready to go with our line up, and have more depth and balance than before.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,866
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70980 on: Today at 06:27:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:19:52 am
Mcallister is not defensive minded , he plays best if he has a holding midfielder behind him to feed him the ball. With brighton he had Caicedo and with argentina Enzo and de paul. Dont know enough about Szobo but he seems like another attacking midfielder. Another player who wants to receive the ball and make things happen, great going forward, but offers very little defensively. I dont know how you can play both of them and have any defensive stability.
1. Mac Allister played as a 6 under Potter. He was played further forward by De Zerbi. He can play 6,8 & 10 as the game needs. His tactical flexibility and intelligence is the main reason we bought him.
2. Just watched a stats report by Neil Atkinson on the The Anfield Wrap. Sozboszlai's defensive numbers are 90th percentile and above for his position. Neil was raving about it.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70981 on: Today at 06:51:09 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:27:18 am
1. Mac Allister played as a 6 under Potter. He was played further forward by De Zerbi. He can play 6,8 & 10 as the game needs. His tactical flexibility and intelligence is the main reason we bought him.
2. Just watched a stats report by Neil Atkinson on the The Anfield Wrap. Sozboszlai's defensive numbers are 90th percentile and above for his position. Neil was raving about it.

Could well be, obviously I disagree, but it all starts again in a few weeks and we ll see . I think you need a top class holding/defensive midfielder to get the best out of these 2 players, but if someone has a plan, youd think it would be Klopp.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70982 on: Today at 06:58:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:25:58 am
From a tactical point of view I believe our signings tick more boxes than yours. Horses for courses anyway, and as far as the money goes, its just a case of the Havertz and the Have nots.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:40:16 am
He was on massive money at chelsea Havertz, type of money wouldve made him highest paid player at arsenal, but hes taken a pay cut to join the Arteta revolution.
They all want to join, from all corners of the world. So great to see
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:19:52 am
Rice is a pure holding midfielder that sniffs out danger intercepts and breaks up play. He covers ground, runs all day, fills in for forward runners. Everything you need if you want an attack minded front 5 infront of him, which is where Havertz comes in.

Mcallister is not defensive minded , he plays best if he has a holding midfielder behind him to feed him the ball. With brighton he had Caicedo and with argentina Enzo and de paul. Dont know enough about Szobo but he seems like another attacking midfielder. Another player who wants to receive the ball and make things happen, great going forward, but offers very little defensively. I dont know how you can play both of them and have any defensive stability.
Will be very interesting to see how you shape up and who else you bring in. We are pretty much ready to go with our line up, and have more depth and balance than before.

I like optimistic fans, but this is too much ;D
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70983 on: Today at 06:58:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:16:54 am
Well, that is not even a contest. The Spanish Rodgers is several classes bellow Jurgen, in every aspect ...

Yawn! I wish I had £1 for every time you use this wonderfully insightful label, I'd probably be able to pay Havertz £525k a week wages myself! ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:33 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70984 on: Today at 07:00:17 am »
Rice isn't a pure holding player. Sure you might play him there and he can certainly do it but some of his best attributes are neutered if you play him there and some of his weaknesses are exposed.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70985 on: Today at 07:02:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:17 am
Rice isn't a pure holding player. Sure you might play him there and he can certainly do it but some of his best attributes are neutered if you play him there and some of his weaknesses are exposed.

Please don't tell them. They will be shocked once they try playing him as a lone defensive midfielder behind Odegaard and Havertz as their 8s ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70986 on: Today at 07:02:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:58:37 am
I like optimistic fans, but this is too much ;D

Proof will be in the pudding, but dont say i havent told you so.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70987 on: Today at 07:04:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:02:59 am
Proof will be in the pudding, but dont say i havent told you so.

You meltdown will be epic, once again ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70988 on: Today at 07:06:22 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:17 am
Rice isn't a pure holding player. Sure you might play him there and he can certainly do it but some of his best attributes are neutered if you play him there and some of his weaknesses are exposed.

He can drive forward etc and might well have to against teams that park the bus, but in them big games were tactical discipline is key. Cant be losing that midfield shape, thats where Deccs comes in.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70989 on: Today at 07:07:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:04:08 am
You meltdown will be epic, once again ;D

I know youre not hoping for a repeat of last season.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70990 on: Today at 07:09:19 am »
Sure. I guess my point was he isn't incredible on the half turn or that press resistant. He'll be passing it backwards to the CBs a lot rather than progressing play himself, unless he improves in that area in a more possession orientated team, which he may well.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70991 on: Today at 07:18:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:09:19 am
Sure. I guess my point was he isn't incredible on the half turn or that press resistant. He'll be passing it backwards to the CBs a lot rather than progressing play himself, unless he improves in that area in a more possession orientated team, which he may well.

He ll just pass it sideways to Zinchenko, the deep lying play maker. Zinchenko onto Havertz, who will sort his feet out far quicker than Xhaka ever did, and we are of and running again. Dont want Rice progressing the play, his job is to mop up the loose balls to keep us on the attack.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,372
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70992 on: Today at 07:18:49 am »
Ignore the troll.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70993 on: Today at 07:26:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:17 am
Rice isn't a pure holding player. Sure you might play him there and he can certainly do it but some of his best attributes are neutered if you play him there and some of his weaknesses are exposed.

Speaking of tactics, how do you see you set up tactically?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70994 on: Today at 07:28:39 am »
We're gonna copy you! We already have once Trent was inverted last season. Perhaps some small differences - Robertson bit more attacking than White is for you possibly. Obviously Salah our main goal threat in a way that your goals were more shared out. But basically, a deep lying fullback inverted as the playmaker, a DM, 2 8/10s (for Odegaard and Havertz read Macallister and Dom), and 3 forwards.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:48 am by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1770 1771 1772 1773 1774 [1775]   Go Up
« previous next »
 