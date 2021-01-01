« previous next »
Can't believe the way Sky Sports News built that up all day long then I went and got his name on a shirt within 10 minutes of it being confirmed  :butt ;D

I havent ever been as excited for a signing in all my years supporting Liverpool, I thought we had little chance and that he would go to Arsenal or United at the time, at the time he was arguably the most exciting player in the country.

Torres only other one that comes close in terms of excitement.
Duff was superb, a top top player

Kewell even more so, there was a time I thought he was the best player in the league behind Henry, when he was at Leeds, never quite showed that at Liverpool
Hard to show anything from the physio's table. Kewell in his prime was incredible, real pity he was made of twigs and tape.
Id be surprised if Havertz is played in the midfield.
Id be surprised if Havertz is played in the midfield.

Arteta said he ll add strength and quality to our midfield  and the squad list just been updated on the official website , with him in midfield.

I think he will be playing the xhaka role, personally id love Rice there and Partey at 6. Very physical midfield and with Saliba behind them we ll be racking up the clean sheets.
Now we are getting linked with Tchouameni, which is absolutely mental, imagine him and Rice in midfield...
Arteta said he ll add strength and quality to our midfield  and the squad list just been updated on the official website , with him in midfield.

I think he will be playing the xhaka role, personally id love Rice there and Partey at 6. Very physical midfield and with Saliba behind them we ll be racking up the clean sheets.

So you're looking at a Havertz, Odegaard and Rice midfield. Seems unbalanced.
So you're looking at a Havertz, Odegaard and Rice midfield. Seems unbalanced.

Let's see how we set up tactically, we'll have 1 of Zinchenko or Timber I'd imagine coming infield alongside Rice to help build up play, very similar to what you did with Trent.
This is what happened with City too, Guardiola started playing with just one holder and two attacking midfielders in the other midfield spots.  The way they play makes it work, and it's only viable if you have top level players, creative, attacking midfielders who work their bollocks off.
Makes sense to be honest. Would you rather a fullback playing high, who is probably just as much a defender as an attacker, or to get super defensive fullbacks and just play more attacking midfielders. So sure it looks really attacking because you're almost playing 2 10s as well as 3 forwards but in reality you've got a really solid back 4 of high class defenders and also a DM. Arsenal's only problem is Zinchenko aint a solid defender even though he's a good inverted fullback in possession.
Makes sense to be honest. Would you rather a fullback playing high, who is probably just as much a defender as an attacker, or to get super defensive fullbacks and just play more attacking midfielders. So sure it looks really attacking because you're almost playing 2 10s as well as 3 forwards but in reality you've got a really solid back 4 of high class defenders and also a DM. Arsenal's only problem is Zinchenko aint a solid defender even though he's a good inverted fullback in possession.

I think that's why Martinez was actually first choice for us for that position. Think he would have had more of a balance of being able to build play, but be a bit more solid defensively. Unfortunately he made it clear he wanted to join ETH at Utd so they gazumped us to the signing.

Maybe using Timber on the other side will end up giving us better balance. Let's see.
Makes sense to be honest. Would you rather a fullback playing high, who is probably just as much a defender as an attacker, or to get super defensive fullbacks and just play more attacking midfielders. So sure it looks really attacking because you're almost playing 2 10s as well as 3 forwards but in reality you've got a really solid back 4 of high class defenders and also a DM. Arsenal's only problem is Zinchenko aint a solid defender even though he's a good inverted fullback in possession.

When we have the ball, even last season, its a back 3 , with Zinchenko in midfield and Xhaka pushed right up alongside the front 3. When we lost the ball it was trouble, White didnt have the pace when we got counter attacked and zincheno isnt a great defender. Saliba made up for that as covered for both but when he got injured teams just ran through us. Thats why we were desperate to sign Rice, and paid so much money for him, the most interceptions in the league last season, he can stop those counter attacks and keep us on the front foot, the other real skill of his is slowing opposition attacks down, does it a lot at west ham to allow his team mates to run back, and park the bus behind him.
I love the idea, could be very exciting if it works.
Let's see how we set up tactically, we'll have 1 of Zinchenko or Timber I'd imagine coming infield alongside Rice to help build up play, very similar to what you did with Trent.

Funny that when we were looking at Timber the suggestion was that he was more for the Konate role of covering Trent rather than Trent's role, but for you it's the opposite. Seems like quite the Swiss Army Knife.

Funny that when we were looking at Timber the suggestion was that he was more for the Konate role of covering Trent rather than Trent's role, but for you it's the opposite. Seems like quite the Swiss Army Knife.

Yeah, think it shows more than anything he's a good footballer. There's obvious concerns over his height if he's to play at Centre Half, no doubt that was discussed and debated on here at length?
Yeah, think it shows more than anything he's a good footballer. There's obvious concerns over his height if he's to play at Centre Half, no doubt that was discussed and debated on here at length?

Weirdly enough my son stuck on a YouTube video of all our goals from last season and in amongst them was Nunez scoring a header from a corner away at Ajax where it looked like Timber was trying to mark him and he obviously struggled height wise. But then if youre playing two centre backs and have big Deccers to help out on set pieces too its probably less of an issue for you.
Weirdly enough my son stuck on a YouTube video of all our goals from last season and in amongst them was Nunez scoring a header from a corner away at Ajax where it looked like Timber was trying to mark him and he obviously struggled height wise. But then if youre playing two centre backs and have big Deccers to help out on set pieces too its probably less of an issue for you.


Get in!
Arsenal - good team did great last season in the long view. Strengthening the squad with expensive signings, at least one of which I think is very good in the PL.

At the same time, you don't start off with 50 points and see how many you can after that because you brought new plyers in. Everything went well for them at the start of last season  really consistent selection, no tough CL games, no one expecting it essentially, and took lots of confidence from the fact that City were stuttering to begin with. When the pressure came on and the injuries disrupted selection they went to pieces. They lost to Everton FFS.

Everyone sees Arsenal coming and has a year's worth of tape on them. I expect Saka to evolve into one of the main stars of the PL, but I wonder if some of the bit part players may have had an annus mirabilis last year and can't provide the same level again consistently: Your Ben Whites, your Gabriel Margalhaeses, your Jesuses, your Zinchenkos.

Will be a really, really interesting prospect this year certainly. They play football that is easy on the eye, particularly when Odegaard is on form.
Arsenal should be aiming for 80+ points again with a QF run in the champions league. As much as an improved points total and a league title would be great for them, its very tricky to go from no champions league to champions league given the added pressure and expectation on those games.

Its been a long time since they were in the competition, for them, so there will be a lot of pressure placed on them to take it seriously in a way they didnt have to for the Europa League.

Weve gone the opposite way this year which sucks, but does allow us to focus our first XI on the league and develop youngsters. In a lot of ways, its easier to maintain a happier, larger squad in the Europa League because you can rotate more easily and still get a good result, whilst you also develop your youngsters. Its much harder to do so in Champions League as everyone will be desperate to play in each game and the competition is tougher. Ill be very interested to see how they manage it.
Arsenal should be aiming for 80+ points again with a QF run in the champions league. As much as an improved points total and a league title would be great for them, its very tricky to go from no champions league to champions league given the added pressure and expectation on those games.

Its been a long time since they were in the competition, for them, so there will be a lot of pressure placed on them to take it seriously in a way they didnt have to for the Europa League.

Weve gone the opposite way this year which sucks, but does allow us to focus our first XI on the league and develop youngsters. In a lot of ways, its easier to maintain a happier, larger squad in the Europa League because you can rotate more easily and still get a good result, whilst you also develop your youngsters. Its much harder to do so in Champions League as everyone will be desperate to play in each game and the competition is tougher. Ill be very interested to see how they manage it.

Thats a minimum. We need to better last seasons points total and in CL the draw plays a massive part but  as long as we avoid city there is no one else that stands out as a fearsome opposition, which is why Inter made the final.
Would like to win some silverware too, we got the squad now to rotate and get through some rounds in the cups.
Will be interesting, but this is the pre season with most expectations since we last won the league. The last 10 years or so its been aiming for top 4 at best, including last season. Lots of positivity now.
I havent ever been as excited for a signing in all my years supporting Liverpool, I thought we had little chance and that he would go to Arsenal or United at the time, at the time he was arguably the most exciting player in the country.

Torres only other one that comes close in terms of excitement.
Every fanbase wanted Torres, and it really felt like wed bought someone on the verge of being a superstar. He obviously reached higher peaks here than Kewell.

Now I think about it though, the Kewell signing was probably bigger in terms of what we thought we were getting. Nobody knew if Torres would cut it over here. As mentioned above though, there was a genuine argument to be made that Kewell was the best player in the league behind Henry. It felt like wed bought our way into title contention. Obviously the excitement fizzled out though.
Thats a minimum. We need to better last seasons points total and in CL the draw plays a massive part but  as long as we avoid city there is no one else that stands out as a fearsome opposition, which is why Inter made the final.

Bayern are really, really good. And Real are going to be incredible with that midfield too.
Bayern are really, really good. And Real are going to be incredible with that midfield too.

Neither looked good when city absolutely ripped them apart
Neither looked good when city absolutely ripped them apart

Nor did you!

