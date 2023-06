I like the lad but he's slipped, I think Chelsea will be happy with the deal, I suppose it depends what Arteta can do to impact on his confidence, it may be Arsenal, will, in time will also be happy with the deal. Chelsea do have a record of selling players who then improve (Salah, Robben, Abrahams, Mata, Lamptey, Rudiger, Johnson, Duff, Bertrand, Matic, Lukaku (initially), De Bruyne etc)



that’s a blast from the past! Totally unconnected to this post, not sure how old you are, but if you where following LFC back in the day, the hype around Duff was INSANE! Had the transfer thread been around then, it’d be even more off the rails than it is nowHe was linked with LFC when he was at Blackburn, I rememeber all the Irish Liverpool fans absolutely going crazy when it looked like he was going to Chelsea, like proper tantrums all over the place.I know he won a bit with them, but he never really showed much at Chelsea, and they got rid 3 years later. I honestly can barely remember him after he went to Newcastle.