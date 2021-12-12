So Arsenal will run

Ramsdale

White-Saliba-Gabriel-Zincheko

Rice

Odegaard-Havertz

Saka-Jesus-Martinelli



2nd team would be(if full rotation)

Turner

Timber-Holding(or tomiyasu)-Kiwior-Tierney

Jorginho

Viera- Smith Rowe

Nelson- Niekteh(Or Balogun)-Toussard basically it 2nd team?

Trusty, Taveras, Pepe, Maybe Marquinhos(WInger), Soares,Eleney, Lokonga, runarsonn one of Nkiekteh or Balogon are likely to be either out on loan again or Sold Im guessing?

Is Turner going stay as the backup again also?

Honestly Ramsdale and Jesus probably the biggest concerns for the first team, Ramsdale best english keeper but pretty avg, and Jesus consistently cant score enough and neither Winger seems like the wide striker type in terms of shot volume currently.

If Turner SV% etc turned anywhere close what he did in the MLS in Europa or Cup games he would be an upgrade not sure his passing where it needs to be yet.

Also CB depth doesnt look great.



Liverpool Difference in being able to keep up in the title race was the Elite Striker type player in Salah(I know he play rw but role wise as been the main guy who getting the most shots), Having the best GK by far and Virgil being the best CB. Trent also with his creativity from deep Obv all the players play a factor but in terms of Value those 4 are the biggest over everybody else.

