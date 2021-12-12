« previous next »
Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70840 on: Today at 09:16:18 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:10:58 am
Think Rice will replace Partey.  It'll be him and Zinchenko/Timber as the double pivot with Odegaard and Havertz as the two ahead of them.

Exactly this yes


Xhaka is leaving. Partey will play when Rice is out, and in some games , away from home, Id expect Partey at 6 and Rice in the xhaka role, with Havertz benched.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70841 on: Today at 09:17:05 am
I love the idea that Man City kept bidding for Rice simply to push the price up for Arsenal. A lot of people have made this argument.

I think it might have been the other way round. But now they're stuck with him.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70842 on: Today at 09:17:51 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:17:05 am
I love the idea that Man City kept bidding for Rice simply to push the price up for Arsenal. A lot of people have made this argument.

I think it might have been the other way round. But now they're stuck with him.

You called it 2 weeks ago, Yorky ITK. Legend.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70843 on: Today at 09:18:48 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:17:05 am
I love the idea that Man City kept bidding for Rice simply to push the price up for Arsenal. A lot of people have made this argument.

I think it might have been the other way round. But now they're stuck with him.

It's a fantasy though. Hammers wanted £100m quid and when someone bid it they accepted it. Clearly had a round figure in mind a la Grealish and Villa.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70844 on: Today at 09:18:55 am
So Arsenal will run
Ramsdale
White-Saliba-Gabriel-Zincheko
Rice
Odegaard-Havertz
Saka-Jesus-Martinelli

2nd team would be(if full rotation)
Turner
Timber-Holding(or tomiyasu)-Kiwior-Tierney
Jorginho
Viera- Smith Rowe
Nelson- Niekteh(Or Balogun)-Toussard basically it 2nd team?
Trusty, Taveras, Pepe, Maybe Marquinhos(WInger), Soares,Eleney, Lokonga, runarsonn one of Nkiekteh or Balogon are likely to be either out on loan again or Sold Im guessing?
Is Turner going stay as the backup again also?
Honestly Ramsdale and Jesus probably the biggest concerns for the first team, Ramsdale best english keeper but pretty avg, and Jesus consistently cant score enough and neither Winger seems like the wide striker type in terms of shot volume currently.
If Turner SV% etc turned anywhere close what he did in the MLS in Europa or Cup games he would be an upgrade not sure his passing where it needs to be yet.
Also CB depth doesnt look great.

Liverpool Difference in being able to keep up in the title race was the Elite Striker type player in Salah(I know he play rw but role wise as been the main guy who getting the most shots), Having the best GK by far and Virgil being the best CB. Trent also with his creativity from deep Obv all the players play a factor but in terms of Value those 4 are the biggest over everybody else.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70845 on: Today at 09:25:03 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:18:55 am
So Arsenal will run
Ramsdale
White-Saliba-Gabriel-Zincheko
Rice
Odegaard-Havertz
Saka-Jesus-Martinelli

2nd team would be(if full rotation)
Turner
Timber-Holding(or tomiyasu)-Kiwior-Tierney
Jorginho
Viera- Smith Rowe
Nelson- Niekteh(Or Balogun)-Toussard basically it 2nd team?
Trusty, Taveras, Pepe, Maybe Marquinhos(WInger), Soares,Eleney, Lokonga, runarsonn one of Nkiekteh or Balogon are likely to be either out on loan again or Sold Im guessing?
Is Turner going stay as the backup again also?
Honestly Ramsdale and Jesus probably the biggest concerns for the first team, Ramsdale best english keeper but pretty avg, and Jesus consistently cant score enough and neither Winger seems like the wide striker type in terms of shot volume currently.
If Turner SV% etc turned anywhere close what he did in the MLS in Europa or Cup games he would be an upgrade not sure his passing where it needs to be yet.
Also CB depth doesnt look great.

Liverpool Difference in being able to keep up in the title race was the Elite Striker type player in Salah(I know he play rw but role wise as been the main guy who getting the most shots), Having the best GK by far and Virgil being the best CB. Trent also with his creativity from deep Obv all the players play a factor but in terms of Value those 4 are the biggest over everybody else.

You didnt include Partey in any teams!
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70846 on: Today at 09:25:07 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:18:55 am
So Arsenal will run
Ramsdale
White-Saliba-Gabriel-Zincheko
Rice
Odegaard-Havertz
Saka-Jesus-Martinelli

2nd team would be(if full rotation)
Turner
Timber-Holding(or tomiyasu)-Kiwior-Tierney
Jorginho
Viera- Smith Rowe
Nelson- Niekteh(Or Balogun)-Toussard basically it 2nd team?
Trusty, Taveras, Pepe, Maybe Marquinhos(WInger), Soares,Eleney, Lokonga, runarsonn one of Nkiekteh or Balogon are likely to be either out on loan again or Sold Im guessing?
Is Turner going stay as the backup again also?
Honestly Ramsdale and Jesus probably the biggest concerns for the first team, Ramsdale best english keeper but pretty avg, and Jesus consistently cant score enough and neither Winger seems like the wide striker type in terms of shot volume currently.
If Turner SV% etc turned anywhere close what he did in the MLS in Europa or Cup games he would be an upgrade not sure his passing where it needs to be yet.
Also CB depth doesnt look great.

Liverpool Difference in being able to keep up in the title race was the Elite Striker type player in Salah(I know he play rw but role wise as been the main guy who getting the most shots), Having the best GK by far and Virgil being the best CB. Trent also with his creativity from deep Obv all the players play a factor but in terms of Value those 4 are the biggest over everybody else.


I'm not seeing how every one thinks a low-scoring striker for Chelsea who flopped massively considering his price tag will make a title winning/challenging midfielder.

Other big weak link there is Ramsdale. Too many bloopers in him.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70847 on: Today at 09:27:35 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:25:03 am
You didnt include Partey in any teams!
Yea are we sure he going be with the team? I kinda did that on purpose(that a legit question) but feel free to correct me and add him
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70848 on: Today at 09:30:04 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:25:07 am
I'm not seeing how every one thinks a low-scoring striker for Chelsea who flopped massively considering his price tag will make a title winning/challenging midfielder.

Other big weak link there is Ramsdale. Too many bloopers in him.
to be fair he going back more role wise what he did in Germany(going play more in the #10 space with doing more #8 role defensivly(that going be a change), and he very creative player, he not a striker should suit him better. I think the money was high cost wise was high but he still 24, and had moment even if totally misused.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70849 on: Today at 09:30:33 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:25:07 am
I'm not seeing how every one thinks a low-scoring striker for Chelsea who flopped massively considering his price tag will make a title winning/challenging midfielder.


Indeed, while they overpaid for Rice, he's clearly going to help them, but them signing Havertz almost feels like a gift to Chelsea, taking one of their misfit toys off their hands in the hope that he can be reclaimed after having had his developed stifled for a few crucial years.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70850 on: Today at 09:31:54 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:27:35 am
Yea are we sure he going be with the team? I kinda did that on purpose(that a legit question) but feel free to correct me and add him

Asking for permission first. How very un-Partey of you.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70851 on: Today at 09:36:03 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:27:35 am
Yea are we sure he going be with the team? I kinda did that on purpose(that a legit question) but feel free to correct me and add him

Its a very good assessment of the rest of the squad to be fair. I do think Partey will stay.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70852 on: Today at 09:37:54 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:30:04 am
to be fair he going back more role wise what he did in Germany(going play more in the #10 space with doing more #8 role defensivly(that going be a change), and he very creative player, he not a striker should suit him better. I think the money was high cost wise was high but he still 24, and had moment even if totally misused.

Germany are not good though.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70853 on: Today at 09:40:42 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:30:33 am
Indeed, while they overpaid for Rice, he's clearly going to help them, but them signing Havertz almost feels like a gift to Chelsea, taking one of their misfit toys off their hands in the hope that he can be reclaimed after having had his developed stifled for a few crucial years.

Many times last season I was frustrated that Xhaka wasnt more attack minded, he had a great season, but couldve scored well into double figures, with a bit more speed, height, shooting accuracy etc. I think Havertz could work perfectly in that role, I think people dont appreciate how far forward Xhaka was last season, many times the furthest player forward. That would mean Rice having to do 2 players job defensively though, and I think he can. He sniffs danger and puts it out as good as anyone.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70854 on: Today at 09:43:19 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:36:03 am
Its a very good assessment of the rest of the squad to be fair. I do think Partey will stay.
Fair.
Any chance Turner has a chance to take over for Ramsdale? I think he a better shot stopper(should be pretty even shot prevention), His passing even at Nations league, and Gold Cup im not sure arsenal quality(Might also be what being asked of him), which is obv important.
And any idea which young striker staying? Balogun may have the talent to be the future Arsenal #9 but he obv wants to play, His link up play does need work though(sitting on shoulder and getting in behind he really good at). Im just not sure if he going stay. He doesnt want to back out on loan. I think Jesus is really good he just consistently underperformed as a finisher.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70855 on: Today at 09:45:36 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:37:54 am
Germany are not good though.
I mean for his Club team at Bayer. He was the #10 there, he going play in the half space(next to Odegaard with Martinelli and Saka providing width) since Arsenal inverts and mostly runs a box MF. He should excel in this role more. I think the price is high for him but I get why Arsenal would do it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70856 on: Today at 09:45:48 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:42 am
Many times last season I was frustrated that Xhaka wasnt more attack minded, he had a great season, but couldve scored well into double figures, with a bit more speed, height, shooting accuracy etc. I think Havertz could work perfectly in that role, I think people dont appreciate how far forward Xhaka was last season, many times the furthest player forward. That would mean Rice having to do 2 players job defensively though, and I think he can. He sniffs danger and puts it out as good as anyone.

Could work perfectly, provided you can undo the damage of 3 years of being at Chelsea and get his development back on track. I have seen some posters in the main transfer thread dismissing some of the possible LFC targets as mere projects, but to me, somebody like Havertz whose career has stalled at a crucial time seems like a bigger project than them by far.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70857 on: Today at 09:56:27 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:43:19 am
Fair.
Any chance Turner has a chance to take over for Ramsdale? I think he a better shot stopper(should be pretty even shot prevention), His passing even at Nations league, and Gold Cup im not sure arsenal quality(Might also be what being asked of him), which is obv important.
And any idea which young striker staying? Balogun may have the talent to be the future Arsenal #9 but he obv wants to play, His link up play does need work though(sitting on shoulder and getting in behind he really good at). Im just not sure if he going stay. He doesnt want to back out on loan. I think Jesus is really good he just consistently underperformed as a finisher.

Id like Balogun to stay as I know what Nketiah can do but feel Balogun might have a higher ceiling, though that depends on incoming offers and I think Balogun has attracted more interest.

Ramsdale is still very young for a keeper and I expect more consistency this season, and Jesus was unlucky to miss half of last season, he was our best player before his injury so Im happy with what we have for now.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70858 on: Today at 10:01:01 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:45:48 am
Could work perfectly, provided you can undo the damage of 3 years of being at Chelsea and get his development back on track. I have seen some posters in the main transfer thread dismissing some of the possible LFC targets as mere projects, but to me, somebody like Havertz whose career has stalled at a crucial time seems like a bigger project than them by far.

Definitely at times ive watched him and he looked absolutely hopeless, certainly against us at the bridge last season where him and Aubameyang were completely invisible. However, when we got Odegaard for 30m, many people, including on here, thought we were wasting our money as hes shown nothing to merit a move to a club wanting to get in the top 4. Also we have seen how Salah and De Bruynes careers stalled at chelsea, I think Arteta thinks he can develop him like Odegaard has done, and that is a very exciting prospect.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70859 on: Today at 10:15:01 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:16:18 am
Exactly this yes


Xhaka is leaving. Partey will play when Rice is out, and in some games , away from home, Id expect Partey at 6 and Rice in the xhaka role, with Havertz benched.
Shame to see Xhaka go - the one player whose inclusion on the team sheet always gave me confidence going into the game that we were about to turn your lot over again
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70860 on: Today at 10:55:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:40:29 am
Could be this year, the fairytale just started

With LFC and Man City around? You should be lucky to finish in the CL places. The Premier League title is out of your reach, especially with the bottling Arteta in charge ...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70861 on: Today at 11:03:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:26 am
With LFC and Man City around? You should be lucky to finish in the CL places. The Premier League title is out of your reach, especially with the bottling Arteta in charge ...

Well you predicted we wont get top 4 this season, we ll see how that goes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70862 on: Today at 11:06:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:03:52 am
Well you predicted we wont get top 4 this season, we ll see how that goes.

It was a fluke season for your Spanish Rodgers. Man City have eaten you alive, when it mattered ...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70863 on: Today at 11:08:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:50 am
It was a fluke season for your Spanish Rodgers. Man City have eaten you alive, when it mattered ...

I mean next season coming, you predicted we wont get top 4.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70864 on: Today at 11:25:27 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:25:07 am
I'm not seeing how every one thinks a low-scoring striker for Chelsea who flopped massively considering his price tag will make a title winning/challenging midfielder.

Other big weak link there is Ramsdale. Too many bloopers in him.

Think you're right on both counts. Havertz signing has me baffled to be honest, he's been pretty poor in the Prem on the whole and that's on a personal level, not because players around him have failed, don't really see how he works at Arsenal and certainly not straight from the off.

Ramsdale can obviously be improved upon but more important things to do first.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70865 on: Today at 11:36:32 am
Havertz isn't a striker though, he's an attacking midfielder. Chelsea played him as a false nine because all their real nines weren't producing anything. 
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70866 on: Today at 11:36:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:41 am
I mean next season coming, you predicted we wont get top 4.

No, I said you will be very lucky to finish in the top 4, with the master bottler in charge. Between you, Man Utd and Chelsea for the 4th spot ...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70867 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:36:54 am
No, I said you will be very lucky to finish in the top 4, with the master bottler in charge. Between you, Man Utd and Chelsea for the 4th spot ...

Just note that when we finish higher than 4th, It means you got it wrong again, and no excuses (luck, refs, rodgers, Leicester, other clubs, debt) are valid.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70868 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm
Our first pre season game is in literally 2 weeks! And a week later we face man utd in the states its all gone quick this off season.

Glad we are getting our transfer business done early.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70869 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:41 am
I mean next season coming, you predicted we wont get top 4.

He also bet a grand on Liverpool finishing 3rd last season. That didn't go as predicted either.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70870 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:59:20 pm
He also bet a grand on Liverpool finishing 3rd last season. That didn't go as predicted either.

Ouch

So unlike me, he actually believes the shite he comes out with. Worrying.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70871 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:49:57 pm
Our first pre season game is in literally 2 weeks! And a week later we face man utd in the states its all gone quick this off season.

Glad we are getting our transfer business done early.

Is that Arsneal done then after signing Rice ? Or a defender or 2 coming in. You'd imagine they wouldn't spend heavily now after this but yous do need more quality at the back
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70872 on: Today at 01:26:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:24:58 pm
Is that Arsneal done then after signing Rice ? Or a defender or 2 coming in. You'd imagine they wouldn't spend heavily now after this but yous do need more quality at the back

Rice Havertz and Timber, then we ll sell a few .
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70873 on: Today at 01:32:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:26:52 pm
Rice Havertz and Timber, then we ll sell a few .


Rice is a pretty reliable buy but Havertz is a gamble, I think there is a good player in there but if I had a spare £65m I would not put it on that one horse. If Havertz produces Arsenal will be top 4 and above Newcastle because Rice will provide consistency.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70874 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:07 pm

Rice is a pretty reliable buy but Havertz is a gamble, I think there is a good player in there but if I had a spare £65m I would not put it on that one horse. If Havertz produces Arsenal will be top 4 and above Newcastle because Rice will provide consistency.

I get that about Havertz but as a kid he was so highly rated, in a similar way to Odegaard so maybe Arteta can unleash that potential.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70875 on: Today at 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:51:50 pm
I get that about Havertz but as a kid he was so highly rated, in a similar way to Odegaard so maybe Arteta can unleash that potential.


If played in his preferred position Havertz will a positive buy for  Arsenal. I watched him most weeks when he played for Leverkusen and I was really pissed off when he went to Chelsea. He could have fitted into a Klopp system quite easily. I think he will do well.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70876 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:07 pm

Rice is a pretty reliable buy but Havertz is a gamble, I think there is a good player in there but if I had a spare £65m I would not put it on that one horse. If Havertz produces Arsenal will be top 4 and above Newcastle because Rice will provide consistency.

Havertz is an excellent player, intelligent, quick, good in the air. I think he'll do well with Arsenal (Better than he did at Chelsea). I thought he went to the wrong club in London. Chelsea is a metaphorical meat grinder of a club with matching supporters. My impression of Havertz was that he wasn't mentally tough enough to take that on. He's a couple of years older and stronger physically now and he's coming in to a dressing room which is settled and (given it could be anything) on the up with supporters behind the "project".

In my opinion Havertz will shine, particularly going forward, my doubt would be how he is defensively and going backwards and that's simply because I haven't seen enough of him to say.

I wanted him at Liverpool and I think he'd have done brilliantly with Jurgan and the whole German vibe at the club.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70877 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 02:01:20 pm
If played in his preferred position Havertz will a positive buy for  Arsenal. I watched him most weeks when he played for Leverkusen and I was really pissed off when he went to Chelsea. He could have fitted into a Klopp system quite easily. I think he will do well.

What is his preferred position
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70878 on: Today at 02:05:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:37 pm
What is his preferred position

Ask Bobby Firmino.
