Arsenal's debt has increased £235 million over the last 2 years. It will increase even more with this summers' crazy spending. I know that some of you would love for us to do the same, but when Arsenal crash and burn, you will be hiding like pussies ...

The only team that give a fuck about debt is Liverpool. Other teams are happy enough to their debt spiral if means success.
Makes you wonder if we should have been bidding in that ballpark for Bellingham.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

I don't even know if we should bother looking at the price tag anymore. Are these even real numbers the way teams throw around prices? If you need the player and it won't bankrupt your team, just get him and live with the potential fallout down the road. Who cares anymore? It's one reason I rolled my eyes at Arsenal dicking around with the offers. We all knew what West Ham wanted, so just offer it and let the chips fall where they may, instead of lowballing for a player you need. Show intent instead of looking like you pissed yourself when City came sniffing around. Overpaying is the nature of the game now (though some might say we've been there for awhile).

I seen reports saying we were led to believe for months West Ham would deal with at £80M, and then the price went up after the Conference Final. It ended up figures of £120M or £100M and a player were being quoted they were asking for.

Not sure how true that is, but given how Sullivan deals I wouldn't be surprised. Simon Jordan described dealing with him as trying to nail down a jellyfish.

Perhaps we did piss ourselves when City came. There's also a school of thought that it helped flush out City's interest, and we know they walk away from deals rather than get into bidding wars and overpay (Jorginho, Sanchez, Cucurella, Maguire etc).

The only team that give a fuck about debt is Liverpool. Other teams are happy enough to their debt spiral if means success.

Yeah, because Man Utd and Arsenal have won so many trophies over the last few years, while their debt was rising rapidly ...
