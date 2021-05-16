Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.



Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.



Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.



Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.