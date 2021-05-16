Then probably you can explain why the debt of Man Utd and Arsenal is increasing £100+ million per year, despite the massive revenues, especially the TV revenues?
Not one bit of that answers my questions about it. I'm not saying you're wrong, i'm asking actual questions as i'm intrigued as to the explanation from one of those fans who continually talks about how doomed everyone is with this model.
Its repeated over and over but no one will explain in any form of depth their actual working out, its just everyones fucked and it's a matter of time... almost with a trust me I know type approach
Why are these sides so inevitably doomed and as such, why the fuck are non oil funded people going anywhere near this inevitable failure of a sinking ship as these clubs are frequently painted as now.
Again, why is so little of this stuff claimed about doomed sides coming to actual fruition?
Are sides not actual in as much danger as is being talked up or are they just all simultaneously riding their luck?