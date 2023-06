Fair play to the Gunners, I know they’ve been spending a fair bit for a while now but they’ve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who they’re up against but you’ve got to at least try.



Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldn’t advocate spending that amount on Rice but I’d have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest we’d be a good amount better as a result. And that’s all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.



Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form they’ve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. They’re certainly shaping up to be a team that’s remaining in the top four.



Be interesting to see if they’ve got room to do anything else this window now.