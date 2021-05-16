« previous next »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70760 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Shaw is a good full back.
Offline BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70761 on: Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:54:25 pm
It's a cliché that rarely happens especially these days.
Well see. I think hell be the driving force of that side for a very long time.
Offline BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70762 on: Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Well if it was those saying it were spot on, hes been there 9 years  ;D
Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70763 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
Shaw is a good full back.

He's ok at best and he had a spell a couple of years ago for 6 months where he was playing really well but for £30m 9 years ago or whenever it was, I don't think his performances have merited that and Man Utd haven't exactly been swimming in success during that period. Not really worked out for them that transfer, even though they got that position sorted for a decade.
Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70764 on: Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:51:31 pm
He is overpriced but theyve likely got him for the next 10 years.

the amount of football hes already played in his career he isnt going to be much use to them at 34, his legs will be long gone  :P

Still, if he helps then win the league and CL itll be worth it.
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70765 on: Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:43:49 pm
Well, if you are not owned by a state, you end up like Everton. Personally, I wouldn't mind Arsenal beating Man City to the league title, if we are not the ones to do it, but I am afraid that it won't happen. A lot of clubs are living on borrowed time. For example, Man Utd's debt has risen to £950 million, and if they are not sold to a state, they are in big trouble ...

So why tf are people are backed by oil money even trying to compete to buy this inevitable sinking ship? What would be the point in buying a guaranteed fail? It makes zero sense

Again everyones living on borrowed time and absolutely going to fail and implode but it's seemingly so few and far between across seasons and in a 20 team league. We've been hearing this since FFP was introduced...  over 10 years ago. Now in that span how much has this been actually fucking up these premier league sides?

It would be intriguing if this shit was reality but it's talked up a lot more than it actually comes to fruition.

I think the oil money stuff warps perception a lot, it isn't oil money, self sustaining or bust. There's a whole heap of clubs sitting in the grey area and very few seem to be paying dearly for this supposed impossible to manage debt
Offline Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70766 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm »
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70767 on: Yesterday at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Sancho and Antony should have had United wimgs sorted for 10 years...

There are too many variables that make it unlikely e.g injuries, loss of form, new manager, different tactics, the need for a new challenge, etc.
Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70768 on: Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.

Timber is very close should get done in the next few days
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70769 on: Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.

Timber apparently close and still been talk they want others. They seem far from done to be honest
Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70770 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:08:51 pm
Sancho and Antony should have had United wimgs sorted for 10 years...

There are too many variables that make it unlikely e.g injuries, loss of form, new manager, different tactics, the need for a new challenge, etc.

Yeah of course, they're all factors that are tricky to legislate for. If a player comes in for a few years and helps them win things, then that's good enough IMO.
Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70771 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm
So why tf are people are backed by oil money even trying to compete to buy this inevitable sinking ship? What would be the point in buying a guaranteed fail? It makes zero sense

Again everyones living on borrowed time and absolutely going to fail and implode but it's seemingly so few and far between across seasons and in a 20 team league. We've been hearing this since FFP was introduced...  over 10 years ago. Now in that span how much has this been actually fucking up these premier league sides?

It would be intriguing if this shit was reality but it's talked up a lot more than it actually comes to fruition.

I think the oil money stuff warps perception a lot, it isn't oil money, self sustaining or bust. There's a whole heap of clubs sitting in the grey area and very few seem to be paying dearly for this supposed impossible to manage debt

Then probably you can explain why the debt of Man Utd and Arsenal is increasing £100+ million per year, despite the massive revenues, especially the TV revenues?
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70772 on: Yesterday at 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm
Yeah of course, they're all factors that are tricky to legislate for. If a player comes in for a few years and helps them win things, then that's good enough IMO.
Spot on
Offline Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70773 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm
Timber is very close should get done in the next few days

Fairs dos. You bastards.

Thats a fantastic window on paper but you can never fully predict how a transfer will go and its very rare you get them all right. An exciting time to be a Gunner I imagine though!
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70774 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm
Then probably you can explain why the debt of Man Utd and Arsenal is increasing £100+ million per year, despite the massive revenues, especially the TV revenues?

Not one bit of that answers my questions about it. I'm not saying you're wrong, i'm asking actual questions as i'm intrigued as to the explanation from one of those fans who continually talks about how doomed everyone is with this model.

Its repeated over and over but no one will explain in any form of depth their actual working out, its just everyones fucked and it's a matter of time...  almost with a trust me I know type approach

Why are these sides so inevitably doomed and as such, why the fuck are non oil funded people going anywhere near this inevitable failure of a sinking ship as these clubs are frequently painted as now.

Again, why is so little of this stuff claimed about doomed sides coming to actual fruition?

Are sides not actual in as much danger as is being talked up or are they just all simultaneously riding their luck?
Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70775 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 09:18:05 pm
Fairs dos. You bastards.

Thats a fantastic window on paper but you can never fully predict how a transfer will go and its very rare you get them all right. An exciting time to be a Gunner I imagine though!

Absolutely buzzing. Cant wait for pre season. Showing ambition and getting all the business done early. Its been a perfect window.. on paper.
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70776 on: Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm
Not one bit of that answers my questions about it. I'm not saying you're wrong, i'm asking actual questions as i'm intrigued as to the explanation from one of those fans who continually talks about how doomed everyone is with this model.

Its repeated over and over but no one will explain in any form of depth their actual working out, its just everyones fucked and it's a matter of time...  almost with a trust me I know type approach

Why are these sides so inevitably doomed and as such, why the fuck are non oil funded people going anywhere near this inevitable failure of a sinking ship as these clubs are frequently painted as now.

Again, why is so little of this stuff claimed about doomed sides coming to actual fruition?

Are sides not actual in as much danger as is being talked up or are they just all simultaneously riding their luck?

He wont answer the question. According to some the only club doing anything right at the top of the table is us and soon Arsenal, United etc will all be out of business.

Its complete horseshit. Arsenal have taken on debt because their infrastructure was generally complete and are now using that debt for transfers, We have debt as well.
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70777 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm
He wont answer the question. According to some the only club doing anything right at the top of the table is us and soon Arsenal, United etc will all be out of business.

Its complete horseshit. Arsenal have taken on debt because their infrastructure was generally complete and are now using that debt for transfers, We have debt as well.

See this is how I see it but I know I dont know it all and i'm always open to the idea I could be completely misjudging or misunderstanding something... I do however feel if somethings gonna be insisted on, some explanation of how a conclusion was reached goes a long way and it would be great to understand various clubs positions of strength/weakness on another level.

This stuff is pulled up constantly but no one ever really explains the whole impending doom stuff in any real depth
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70778 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm
See this is how I see it but I know I dont know it all and i'm always open to the idea I could be completely misjudging or misunderstanding something... I do however feel if somethings gonna be insisted on, some explanation of how a conclusion was reached goes a long way and it would be great to understand various clubs positions of strength/weakness on another level.

This stuff is pulled up constantly but no one ever really explains the whole impending doom stuff in any real depth

Its used to justify our club and owners approach. I don't think FSG are bad owners but the idea that their model of working is some masterstroke is utter horse shite. Its another way of working.

For me, having some debt to fund transfers doesn't seem too silly. Firstly you pay that over a period of time. Secondly players do contribute to revenue. We didn't come in the CL and we will take anything from a 60-100m loss on revenue next season.

Offline BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70779 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
the amount of football hes already played in his career he isnt going to be much use to them at 34, his legs will be long gone  :P

Still, if he helps then win the league and CL itll be worth it.
True. I just dont see how this isnt a brilliant signing for Arsenal.
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70780 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Its used to justify our club and owners approach. I don't think FSG are bad owners but the idea that their model of working is some masterstroke is utter horse shite. Its another way of working.

For me, having some debt to fund transfers doesn't seem too silly. Firstly you pay that over a period of time. Secondly players do contribute to revenue. We didn't come in the CL and we will take anything from a 60-100m loss on revenue next season.
True. Just had a look at their latest accounts amd they're fine. Debt owed to the owner is not "debt'" in the traditional sense of it. Also, transfer debt is operational and has to be netted off against the amount other clubs are owing them to get a true picture and it's quite flexible.

People will always find ways to justify why we don't spend and why other clubs spending within the rules is "bad".
Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70781 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
I wonder if they know something about Tv rights or ESL that they expect to further boost income?
Also, if they are in debt to owners at low rates of interest, while inflation is running high, that debt will be eroded over time.

I don't think any of us who look at it in the way we view personal finances can understand it. Accountants may have a different view.

If your profit after all your expenses (including wages) is £40m a year outside the CL spots, then one, maybe two players a year at £80m is a decent gamble if you think you then have a good shot at CL football.
Online HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70782 on: Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm
Timber is very close should get done in the next few days

Is that your dealings done after that or going for more?
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70783 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
I wonder if they know something about Tv rights or ESL that they expect to further boost income?
Also, if they are in debt to owners at low rates of interest, while inflation is running high, that debt will be eroded over time.

I don't think any of us who look at it in the way we view personal finances can understand it. Accountants may have a different view.

If your profit after all your expenses (including wages) is £40m a year outside the CL spots, then one, maybe two players a year at £80m is a decent gamble if you think you then have a good shot at CL football.
Debt to their owners is not really debt. Why? Real debt is a obligation (must be paid, no excuses) while debt due to the owner is a flexible concession.

I think they were looking to capitalize on looser FFP rules before things got tighter. It paid off and they have CL money with the extra spot making it more likely for them to qualify consistently. Last season was the last opportunity under the previous 3-year rule and we should have taken more risks as Jurgen said.
Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70784 on: Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:23:03 pm
Maguire is a clown though, Rice is mustard

I've been out with an Arsenal supporting relly from Essex tonight who is not at all happy with Rice, thinks you are being done over
Online coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70785 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:07:26 pm
People may want to win things, but we all know its not as simple as that anymore. I would be amazed if anyone other than City win the title for the next few seasons. Look how good our teams were and we still couldn't win the title other than one time. It's about time people accepted the mess football is now in and changed their demands accordingly. Otherwise no manager is going to last anytime at any club and how is that going to improve any team?

Winning has become a war of attrition that we (and Arsenal) have discovered we can't, well, win. As much stick as I give Arsenal, I applaud them for holding on to belief, because really, we're at a point where I question the point of spending £100m on a player when it's all for finishing 2nd. There was a time when competing for the title was a nail-biting exciting time. Now it's just a slog with a seemingly predetermined outcome anyway.

I will always think Liverpool can win something -even the league- until they can't, but yeah, there has to be joy found somewhere other than winning, because City have let the air out of that particular tire for any other team.
Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70786 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
Theyre mmm feels like a Leeds 2000ish type of spending spree. Just lay off the fish tanks for the boardroom and you should be ok.
Online coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70787 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:48:33 pm
"Actually think I hate Arsenal more than Spurs now and wish them nothing but failure, hope he wins sweet fa and moves when the Arteta love fest falls apart.

Want him gone now, never be held in high regard for me and wouldn't waste one clap on him, the fact he would sign for an unsuccessful London rival grates on me.

Even Chelsea, I would have understood but Arsenal haven't won anything of note in 20 years, it's not much better than signing for Spurs.

The fact he wouldn't move to Manchester as well, weak individual with no loyalty... The Irish did warn us though"


Ouch!

People need to re-evalute where they're directing their energy, because this is putting too much time into hating something that really has little consequence in life. It was the same when fans booed Coutinho or Sterling when they came back. Don't give them the time of day.



Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70788 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm
Arsenal's debt has increased £235 million over the last 2 years. It will increase even more with this summers' crazy spending. I know that some of you would love for us to do the same, but when Arsenal crash and burn, you will be hiding like pussies ...

Quite a wide range between doing nothing along those lines and going as deeply into debt as them though.
Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70789 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Cracking player is Rice. Over priced but who isn't. Improves Arsenal massively, I would have loved him here. Arsenal are going for it.
Offline Zizou

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70790 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm »
No more plucky underdog routine for the Gooners, then. Time to deliver.
Online coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70791 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm
Cracking player is Rice. Over priced but who isn't. Improves Arsenal massively, I would have loved him here. Arsenal are going for it.

I don't even know if we should bother looking at the price tag anymore. Are these even real numbers the way teams throw around prices? If you need the player and it won't bankrupt your team, just get him and live with the potential fallout down the road. Who cares anymore? It's one reason I rolled my eyes at Arsenal dicking around with the offers. We all knew what West Ham wanted, so just offer it and let the chips fall where they may, instead of lowballing for a player you need. Show intent instead of looking like you pissed yourself when City came sniffing around. Overpaying is the nature of the game now (though some might say we've been there for awhile).
