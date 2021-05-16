Well, if you are not owned by a state, you end up like Everton. Personally, I wouldn't mind Arsenal beating Man City to the league title, if we are not the ones to do it, but I am afraid that it won't happen. A lot of clubs are living on borrowed time. For example, Man Utd's debt has risen to £950 million, and if they are not sold to a state, they are in big trouble ...
So why tf are people are backed by oil money even trying to compete to buy this inevitable sinking ship? What would be the point in buying a guaranteed fail? It makes zero sense
Again everyones living on borrowed time and absolutely going to fail and implode but it's seemingly so few and far between across seasons and in a 20 team league. We've been hearing this since FFP was introduced... over 10 years ago. Now in that span how much has this been actually fucking up these premier league sides?
It would be intriguing if this shit was reality but it's talked up a lot more than it actually comes to fruition.
I think the oil money stuff warps perception a lot, it isn't oil money, self sustaining or bust. There's a whole heap of clubs sitting in the grey area and very few seem to be paying dearly for this supposed impossible to manage debt