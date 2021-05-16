« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70760 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Shaw is a good full back.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70761 on: Today at 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:25 pm
It's a cliché that rarely happens especially these days.
Well see. I think hell be the driving force of that side for a very long time.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70762 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Well if it was those saying it were spot on, hes been there 9 years  ;D
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70763 on: Today at 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:59:32 pm
Shaw is a good full back.

He's ok at best and he had a spell a couple of years ago for 6 months where he was playing really well but for £30m 9 years ago or whenever it was, I don't think his performances have merited that and Man Utd haven't exactly been swimming in success during that period. Not really worked out for them that transfer, even though they got that position sorted for a decade.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70764 on: Today at 09:04:03 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:51:31 pm
He is overpriced but theyve likely got him for the next 10 years.

the amount of football hes already played in his career he isnt going to be much use to them at 34, his legs will be long gone  :P

Still, if he helps then win the league and CL itll be worth it.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70765 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:43:49 pm
Well, if you are not owned by a state, you end up like Everton. Personally, I wouldn't mind Arsenal beating Man City to the league title, if we are not the ones to do it, but I am afraid that it won't happen. A lot of clubs are living on borrowed time. For example, Man Utd's debt has risen to £950 million, and if they are not sold to a state, they are in big trouble ...

So why tf are people are backed by oil money even trying to compete to buy this inevitable sinking ship? What would be the point in buying a guaranteed fail? It makes zero sense

Again everyones living on borrowed time and absolutely going to fail and implode but it's seemingly so few and far between across seasons and in a 20 team league. We've been hearing this since FFP was introduced...  over 10 years ago. Now in that span how much has this been actually fucking up these premier league sides?

It would be intriguing if this shit was reality but it's talked up a lot more than it actually comes to fruition.

I think the oil money stuff warps perception a lot, it isn't oil money, self sustaining or bust. There's a whole heap of clubs sitting in the grey area and very few seem to be paying dearly for this supposed impossible to manage debt
Online Spanish Al

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70766 on: Today at 09:08:33 pm »
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70767 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:57:26 pm
I think that was said when Man Utd signed Luke Shaw. That worked out well for everyone (except them).
Sancho and Antony should have had United wimgs sorted for 10 years...

There are too many variables that make it unlikely e.g injuries, loss of form, new manager, different tactics, the need for a new challenge, etc.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70768 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:08:33 pm
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.

Timber is very close should get done in the next few days
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70769 on: Today at 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:08:33 pm
Fair play to the Gunners, I know theyve been spending a fair bit for a while now but theyve sensed an opportunity and are going for it. Might not end up with anything given who theyre up against but youve got to at least try.

Not sure I think Rice is worth £100m or anything close to that but he 100% improves them in an area they could improve on the most. I wouldnt advocate spending that amount on Rice but Id have him in our starting eleven over last seasons Fabinho and would suggest wed be a good amount better as a result. And thats all you can do as a team really, keep trying to improve.

Not sure where they will play Havertz but if he can find his Leverkusen form theyve got a real good player who can cover a couple of positions and gives them much needed depth. Theyre certainly shaping up to be a team thats remaining in the top four.

Be interesting to see if theyve got room to do anything else this window now.

Timber apparently close and still been talk they want others. They seem far from done to be honest
Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70770 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:08:51 pm
Sancho and Antony should have had United wimgs sorted for 10 years...

There are too many variables that make it unlikely e.g injuries, loss of form, new manager, different tactics, the need for a new challenge, etc.

Yeah of course, they're all factors that are tricky to legislate for. If a player comes in for a few years and helps them win things, then that's good enough IMO.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70771 on: Today at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:05:58 pm
So why tf are people are backed by oil money even trying to compete to buy this inevitable sinking ship? What would be the point in buying a guaranteed fail? It makes zero sense

Again everyones living on borrowed time and absolutely going to fail and implode but it's seemingly so few and far between across seasons and in a 20 team league. We've been hearing this since FFP was introduced...  over 10 years ago. Now in that span how much has this been actually fucking up these premier league sides?

It would be intriguing if this shit was reality but it's talked up a lot more than it actually comes to fruition.

I think the oil money stuff warps perception a lot, it isn't oil money, self sustaining or bust. There's a whole heap of clubs sitting in the grey area and very few seem to be paying dearly for this supposed impossible to manage debt

Then probably you can explain why the debt of Man Utd and Arsenal is increasing £100+ million per year, despite the massive revenues, especially the TV revenues?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70772 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:13:16 pm
Yeah of course, they're all factors that are tricky to legislate for. If a player comes in for a few years and helps them win things, then that's good enough IMO.
Spot on
Online Spanish Al

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70773 on: Today at 09:18:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:10:15 pm
Timber is very close should get done in the next few days

Fairs dos. You bastards.

Thats a fantastic window on paper but you can never fully predict how a transfer will go and its very rare you get them all right. An exciting time to be a Gunner I imagine though!
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."
