Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70680
People keep talking about Arsenal's spending as if it's in a vacuum, and no-one else is spending.

We are spending to try and get better, of course, but then so is the rest of the league.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70681
They`re showing ambition. FSG needs to step up.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70682
Man city pull out of race to sign Deccers !!
Man city pull out of race to sign Deccers !!

In the end, he just wanted to join a big club.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70683
So do/did City actually want Rice or were they just pushing the price up for a laugh?

Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone exceopt TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths? ;)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70684
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:40:17 am
So do/did City actually want Rice or were they just pushing the price up for a laugh?

Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone exceopt TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths? ;)

 :lmao  dont deprive us of deccers..

I blame the west ham forum ,also cant believe how much they hate us, theyd rather he went to chelsea which is mental.

Saw someone post "If Arsenal dont pony up Deccers is staying"

we ponyd up !
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70685
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:29:38 am
I meant being anything less than the best of the rest could be seen as failure, not finishing second to city. Obviously we are going for it, to try to compete with them and go one better than last season, but theyll be favourites every season from now till something gets done about their illegal activities.

Even second wont be easy, Liverpool have done this before in taking a season out then coming back very strong. Hard to see now what could be classed as failure, but obviously we arent spending all this money to be happy with not winning.

Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70686
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:13 am
Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it

Im sure we will , if we keep knocking at the door, but we need to get to the door first.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70687
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70688
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:13 am
Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it
Agreed they have to some kind of success sooner rather than later now.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70689
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?
And also our fans jealous that they are spending to keep their squad fresh while we let ours fall away.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70690
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?

It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70691
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:02:47 pm
It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.

I agree on the arsenal part, fair points.

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70692
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:50 pm
I agree on the arsenal part, fair points.

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.

I am not sure, because they changed how it works - this year 5th would have got it but it isn't set in stone it depends on how well a league coefficient performs compared to how many teams are in it. Like England and Netherlands would have got the extra space if it was in place this year, but that's not really a solid enough ground for this, we have to get top 4 or win Europa (in fact I would be really disappointed if we don't win that in any event) rather than get 5th and hope other teams in Europe get enough points for us
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70693
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:02:47 pm
It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.

We pay more in wages than them. The argument made on this forum is that we make our investment there. So if thats the case then if we finish below Arsenal then thats a failure.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70694
Is it correct that Rice has 1 year left on his contract?

I reckon the Cheats went in half hearted just to troll Arsenal and making raise their bid.

Astounding price if he could be got for free next summer.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70695
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:50 pm

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.


Depends on how English teams do in Europe this year, no?

Brighton, West Ham (Europa is much tougher than Conference), Man Utd, Arsenal (you haven't exactly been great in Europe), Newcastle

Doesn't fill me with confidence
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70696
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:11:18 pm
I am not sure, because they changed how it works - this year 5th would have got it but it isn't set in stone it depends on how well a league coefficient performs compared to how many teams are in it. Like England and Netherlands would have got the extra space if it was in place this year, but that's not really a solid enough ground for this, we have to get top 4 or win Europa (in fact I would be really disappointed if we don't win that in any event) rather than get 5th and hope other teams in Europe get enough points for us

In fairness if you look at the competition. City are on their own but only we seem to be really strengthening. Newcastle somehow seem to be working to ffp rules for now, chelsea are a basket case , United have done nothing yet in what was meant to be a huge summer for them, and Spurs are Spurs. You shouldnt finish below third if the season started tomorrow.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70697
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:13:33 pm
Depends on how English teams do in Europe this year, no?

Brighton, West Ham (Europa is much tougher than Conference), Man Utd, Arsenal (you haven't exactly been great in Europe), Newcastle

Doesn't fill me with confidence

City will probably win cl again, but you dont want to be in that position of wanting them to win it. Better to get top 4 yes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70698
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:11:28 pm
We pay more in wages than them. The argument made on this forum is that we make our investment there. So if thats the case then if we finish below Arsenal then thats a failure.

I have not made that argument. The forums argument does not equal my argument. I think that argument is frankly bollocks to justify us not spending for years, which was a big fucking mistake.

I can say right away we spend too much wages on players that aren't up to scratch or don't play enough. That's s absolutely a failure on our part which has been coming for close to 3 years now.

Failure of our wages doesn't necessarily mean failure of our team. Our team is 5th that's our level, we are spending less than Arsenal, I don't expect us to finish above them just because we have too high wages.

If we spend and don't improve, that's a failure. If Arsenal spend and don't improve (even if that be to better 2nd) that's a failure.

If Arsenal don't come away from the Arteta years with more than 1 FA cup I would call that a failed project given how much they spent and how far they have in fact come, if they don't take the next step they would have ultimately fell short of their goal.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70699
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:37:54 am
Man city pull out of race to sign Deccers !!

In the end, he just wanted to join a big club.

Man City force Arsenal to pay over the odds for a player with spurious bid ;D

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:17:04 am
With the Saudis. Qataris, Liv Golf type football, boxing, the new Saudi league, 100m might be a bargain soon, 2 years time Rice might be worth 400m. The madness seems to be just starting.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70700
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?

I get that too.  He's overpriced, but fair play to them for spending the cash.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70701
"Actually think I hate Arsenal more than Spurs now and wish them nothing but failure, hope he wins sweet fa and moves when the Arteta love fest falls apart.

Want him gone now, never be held in high regard for me and wouldn't waste one clap on him, the fact he would sign for an unsuccessful London rival grates on me.

Even Chelsea, I would have understood but Arsenal haven't won anything of note in 20 years, it's not much better than signing for Spurs.

The fact he wouldn't move to Manchester as well, weak individual with no loyalty... The Irish did warn us though"


Ouch!
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70702
and
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?

Yep. Absolutely it is. We have a better keeper, full backs, centre backs and fans ,sorry North Bank  :)  Salah and Thiago walk into any team in the land. You could argue the toss about the rest, Oh and most importantly, we have a much better manager.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70703
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:53:27 pm
and
Yep. Absolutely it is. We have a better keeper, full backs, centre backs and fans ,sorry North Bank  :)  Salah and Thiago walk into any team in the land. You could argue the toss about the rest, Oh and most importantly, we have a much better manager.

Wont disagree with any of that, especially the manager part. I do think we have a big advantage now in central midfield and playmaker/number 10 and they influence games the most.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70704
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?

how is that jealousy to say a team need to win a trophy? What a bizarre dig. Liverpool have won it all in the last few years, why would their fans of all fanbases be jealous of a team who've not won one of the big trophies in years (and never won one ever). I have no issue with them spending, I dont much care if we spend or not, crying about transfers isnt something I do (unlike you of course!).

This is just how football is - of cousre they have to win.  You spend a billion over a few windows - youd rightly say that club needs to and is expected to win one of the big prizes, pretty sure thats what their owner expects.  There will be huge expectations, and huge pressure on Arteta, as there should be.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70705
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:16 pm
Wont disagree with any of that, especially the manager part. I do think we have a big advantage now in central midfield and playmaker/number 10 and they influence games the most.

Yeah, Odegard looks a real player for one, you have some quality players to be fair and had a very decent season but I think in terms of where both teams are, Liverpool are ahead. I'm not sure Arsenal will push City again this year but you never know
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70706
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:41 pm
how is that jealousy to say a team need to win a trophy? What a bizarre dig. Liverpool have won it all in the last few years, why would their fans of all fanbases be jealous of a team who've not won one of the big trophies in years (and never won one ever). I have no issue with them spending, I dont much care if we spend or not, crying about transfers isnt something I do (unlike you of course!).

This is just how football is - of cousre they have to win.  You spend a billion over a few windows - youd rightly say that club needs to and is expected to win one of the big prizes, pretty sure thats what their owner expects.  There will be huge expectations, and huge pressure on Arteta, as there should be.
You dont care if we spend or not? Dont believe that DG, youre saying youre ok with the current squad rocking up at Chelsea? There are obviously different levels of spending but we need new players to compete.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70707
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:59:34 am
Definitely, im expecting us to challenge for the title again and finish no lower than second. This time last season i expected us to finish 4th. So the expectations are ramping up with the quality getting better.

But you had won it in March this year ?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #70708
But you had won it in March this year ?
But you had won it in March this year ?

Maybe we ll win it by February this year, theres always room for improvement
