Arsenal

ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70680 on: Today at 11:38:49 am
People keep talking about Arsenal's spending as if it's in a vacuum, and no-one else is spending.

We are spending to try and get better, of course, but then so is the rest of the league.
Raaphael

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70681 on: Today at 11:39:15 am
They`re showing ambition. FSG needs to step up.
Ray K

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70682 on: Today at 11:40:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:37:54 am
Man city pull out of race to sign Deccers !!

In the end, he just wanted to join a big club.
Andrew Beasley  @BassTunedToRed

redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70683 on: Today at 11:40:17 am
So do/did City actually want Rice or were they just pushing the price up for a laugh?

Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone exceopt TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths? ;)
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70684 on: Today at 11:45:29 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:40:17 am
So do/did City actually want Rice or were they just pushing the price up for a laugh?

Oh, and a message to the mods - if he ends up at Arsenal can we PLEASE have an autocorrect for Deccers back to Rice so that everyone exceopt TNB doesn't keep being sick in their mouths? ;)

 :lmao  dont deprive us of deccers..

I blame the west ham forum ,also cant believe how much they hate us, theyd rather he went to chelsea which is mental.

Saw someone post "If Arsenal dont pony up Deccers is staying"

we ponyd up !
Last Edit: Today at 11:48:02 am by The North Bank
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70685 on: Today at 11:46:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:29:38 am
I meant being anything less than the best of the rest could be seen as failure, not finishing second to city. Obviously we are going for it, to try to compete with them and go one better than last season, but theyll be favourites every season from now till something gets done about their illegal activities.

Even second wont be easy, Liverpool have done this before in taking a season out then coming back very strong. Hard to see now what could be classed as failure, but obviously we arent spending all this money to be happy with not winning.

Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70686 on: Today at 11:49:21 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:13 am
Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it

Im sure we will , if we keep knocking at the door, but we need to get to the door first.
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70687 on: Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70688 on: Today at 11:55:34 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:13 am
Ok that's a fair point. I still think you should be winning something but that's a fair argument for it
Agreed they have to some kind of success sooner rather than later now.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70689 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?
And also our fans jealous that they are spending to keep their squad fresh while we let ours fall away.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70690 on: Today at 12:02:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:50 am
Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?

It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.
Last Edit: Today at 12:04:41 pm by Stockholm Syndrome
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70691 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:02:47 pm
It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.

I agree on the arsenal part, fair points.

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70692 on: Today at 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:50 pm
I agree on the arsenal part, fair points.

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.

I am not sure, because they changed how it works - this year 5th would have got it but it isn't set in stone it depends on how well a league coefficient performs compared to how many teams are in it. Like England and Netherlands would have got the extra space if it was in place this year, but that's not really a solid enough ground for this, we have to get top 4 or win Europa (in fact I would be really disappointed if we don't win that in any event) rather than get 5th and hope other teams in Europe get enough points for us
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70693 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:02:47 pm
It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.

Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.

With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.

But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.

We pay more in wages than them. The argument made on this forum is that we make our investment there. So if thats the case then if we finish below Arsenal then thats a failure.
RedSince86

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70694 on: Today at 12:13:23 pm
Is it correct that Rice has 1 year left on his contract?

I reckon the Cheats went in half hearted just to troll Arsenal and making raise their bid.

Astounding price if he could be got for free next summer.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70695 on: Today at 12:13:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:50 pm

On a separate note i think 5th probably gets CL this season so i dont see Liverpool not qualifying.


Depends on how English teams do in Europe this year, no?

Brighton, West Ham (Europa is much tougher than Conference), Man Utd, Arsenal (you haven't exactly been great in Europe), Newcastle

Doesn't fill me with confidence
