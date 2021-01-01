Pressure on Arsenal to deliver but also seems a lot of jealousy from some Liverpool fans. City have still cheated their way to this but now Arsenal spend a fair whack of money they have to win? Also their wages are still lowers than ours. Is it a failure if we finish below Arsenal?



It was in a sense last year yes, a failure of ourselves to adapt and fix issues. It's also our failure that we have so many high wage players that can barely play anymore, absolutely. It wasn't a failure to finish below arsenal specifically, but to fall away so much was a failure.Considering the level our team has dropped and where we finished last year compared to them, and comparing our spending to there's, it wouldn't be a failure for us to finish below them. Less than 4th would be really bad for us, I would say a bad season, we would have failed to reach out goal we set out for with this summer, yes we would have failed.With Arsenal if they don't improve with spending this much I would say that's a failure - if they don't win anything I would think at least 89+ points since this is an 84 point team spending £200 million to get better.But also if Arteta spends all this much, and walks away with 1 FA cup, is that a success or has this project for Arsenal fell flat of their goal, which I assume is to win major trophies.