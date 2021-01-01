« previous next »
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70600 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
Whereas...


Now I'm going to have nightmares. Pearly Queens and Morris dancers to me are like clowns to some.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70601 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
lol,. yes, but to me double deckers is either a reference to buses or chocolate bars. Just googled and now I realise it's also a TV show. Cheers!

No worries.  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70602 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
I've always imagined that he looks like Mark Fowler.

:lmao
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70603 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm »
Bang 100m

Deccers coming home.
Offline a little break

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70604 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm »
100 million? hahahahaa. Absolutely shat themselves when City put the foot in....eerily similar off the pitch to on it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70605 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Bang 100m

Deccers coming home.

Dont go too overboard, your miserable namesake will be along soon to bemoan the big spenders inflating the market.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70606 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm
Dont go too overboard, your miserable namesake will be along soon to bemoan the big spenders inflating the market.

Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70607 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.

Maybe you can win the transfer window because you aren't winning much else anytime soon with Man City and your soft underbelly
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70608 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
That owner of Arsenal isnt spending all this dosh for top 4 is he, they have spent an incredible amount in the last few years,  massive pressure on Legohead to win him one of the big prizes now.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70609 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

Ireland?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70610 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Maybe you can win the transfer window because you aren't winning much else anytime soon with Man City and your soft underbelly

Im back to Vince Mcmahon striding into the ring  ;D

Love it !
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70611 on: Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Bang 100m

Deccers coming home.
You'll end up paying more. If so will they both be record fees for Arsenal? You might even call them Deccer Records...
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70612 on: Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm
There was definitely an evolution to the posts from feb-march to may.








Oi vince

We got deccers !
Online Avens

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70613 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.

Times like this that El Lobo is really missed.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70614 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Ireland?

We paid all that english tax, and hes not even english.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70615 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
Times like this that El Lobo is really missed.

If this doesnt bring him back then  >:(
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70616 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
That owner of Arsenal isnt spending all this dosh for top 4 is he, they have spent an incredible amount in the last few years,  massive pressure on Legohead to win him one of the big prizes now.

Incredible turn around, from a team with no chance of top 4 in the next 10 years, to must win the big prizes, in about 2 years. No one saw that coming.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70617 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
You'll end up paying more. If so will they both be record fees for Arsenal? You might even call them Deccer Records...

 ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70618 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
To be honest you've no choice, you'd set your stall on him and losing face after 2022/23 is the last thing you need added to the fact that you not getting him and City pipping you would open the gap even more. £100m to stay in contention for a top 4 place is probably the price you have to pay now that City, Newcastle and United are spending big and we are likely to be back in the hunt again.
£100m for Rice£100m for Kane£65m for Havertz£60m for Mount

It's madness when you add it to the Saudi cash splash
Still, £258m for Mbappe being touted as well, McCalister looks a good buy at £35m
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70619 on: Today at 12:10:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm
To be honest you've no choice, you'd set your stall on him and losing face after 2022/23 is the last thing you need added to the fact that you not getting him and City pipping you would open the gap even more. £100m to stay in contention for a top 4 place is probably the price you have to pay now that City, Newcastle and United are spending big and we are likely to be back in the hunt again.
£100m for Rice£100m for Kane£65m for Havertz£60m for Mount

It's madness when you add it to the Saudi cash splash
Still, £258m for Mbappe being touted as well, McCalister looks a good buy at £35m

Mccalister at 35m is the bargain of the summer.

We are getting fleeced but we really do need Rice. At least if this too gets rejected we know we have the money for a Caicedo or two other top midfielders.

This offer has to be as far as go, its getting silly now.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70620 on: Today at 12:21:47 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
Times like this that El Lobo is really missed.

Where is he ?
Offline Zizou

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70621 on: Today at 12:31:35 am »
£100m!? Fucking hell, Arsenal are twitchy.
Online Avens

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70622 on: Today at 12:52:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:59 am
Mccalister at 35m is the bargain of the summer.

We are getting fleeced but we really do need Rice. At least if this too gets rejected we know we have the money for a Caicedo or two other top midfielders.

This offer has to be as far as go, its getting silly now.

Yeah but so will Brighton ... or Southampton.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:21:47 am
Where is he ?

🤷🏻‍♂️
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70623 on: Today at 01:06:01 am »
Mental to pay that for him, is he better than party?

Im not convinced arsenal will be able to maintain their position next season. I do expect them to finish top 4 but dont think they will challenge. This sort of thing does hinge on us being back after a year of shite but I fully expect us to be if we sort the midfield.

Fix our midfield and that will make us better up front and more importantly at the back. We saw it when Bajcetic came in and then Jones after Bajcetic was injured. The week links were always the senior players so Mac Allister and hopefully another one or two should fix that.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70624 on: Today at 01:29:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:06:01 am
The week links were always the senior players

Was a bit of 52 pickup...
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70625 on: Today at 01:47:00 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:52:34 am
Yeah but so will Brighton ... or Southampton.

🤷🏻‍♂️

We can go to europe and find 2 top defensive midfielders for a 100m. At this point I think we are already overpaying and judging by the reaction of most Arsenal fans, they seem to be going the same way, from just get it done, to fuck that walk away.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70626 on: Today at 01:49:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:06:01 am
Mental to pay that for him, is he better than party?

Im not convinced arsenal will be able to maintain their position next season. I do expect them to finish top 4 but dont think they will challenge. This sort of thing does hinge on us being back after a year of shite but I fully expect us to be if we sort the midfield.

Fix our midfield and that will make us better up front and more importantly at the back. We saw it when Bajcetic came in and then Jones after Bajcetic was injured. The week links were always the senior players so Mac Allister and hopefully another one or two should fix that.

Partey is staying anyway, I dont think theres much difference between them, but Partey is 29/30 and lacks the stamina over a season that Rice has. I was hoping in some big away games that theyd both start where we need to be solid.
Just dont think we should spend more time on Rice as other targets will get snapped up. If west ham dont accept this latest massive offer, walk away as soon as.
Offline decosabute

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70627 on: Today at 03:32:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm
Incredible turn around, from a team with no chance of top 4 in the next 10 years, to must win the big prizes, in about 2 years. No one saw that coming.

No one saw you banging 600m net spend in four years, no.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70628 on: Today at 04:11:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm
Incredible turn around, from a team with no chance of top 4 in the next 10 years, to must win the big prizes, in about 2 years. No one saw that coming.

Awwww he got all wound up  ;D

One of the big pots must be won and soon, you know it, we all know it, nothing else will be acceptable. Arsenal are one of the biggest spenders in Europe, another choke job wont be tolerated.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70629 on: Today at 05:51:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:11:14 am
Awwww he got all wound up  ;D

One of the big pots must be won and soon, you know it, we all know it, nothing else will be acceptable. Arsenal are one of the biggest spenders in Europe, another choke job wont be tolerated.

We all want to win the big trophies, we are getting better every season. The spending is totally paying off.

Exciting times.

Dont be bitter, enjoy the football.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70630 on: Today at 05:54:03 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:32:09 am
No one saw you banging 600m net spend in four years, no.

Funny how people dont get wound up when an oligarch or an oil country spends 600m but how dare a proper club show ambition using their own legal non corrupt revenue.

Anyway im not bothered about that, just happy we are heading in the right direction
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70631 on: Today at 06:00:09 am »
I hope the jokes dont dry up just because Deccers rejected Pip for our teta.

Top class entertainment here. I hope arsenal dont ruin it by building a top team.



.
