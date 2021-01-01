Mental to pay that for him, is he better than party?



Im not convinced arsenal will be able to maintain their position next season. I do expect them to finish top 4 but dont think they will challenge. This sort of thing does hinge on us being back after a year of shite but I fully expect us to be if we sort the midfield.



Fix our midfield and that will make us better up front and more importantly at the back. We saw it when Bajcetic came in and then Jones after Bajcetic was injured. The week links were always the senior players so Mac Allister and hopefully another one or two should fix that.