« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5351995 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70600 on: Today at 09:24:47 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:04:26 pm
Whereas...


Now I'm going to have nightmares. Pearly Queens and Morris dancers to me are like clowns to some.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70601 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:24:04 pm
lol,. yes, but to me double deckers is either a reference to buses or chocolate bars. Just googled and now I realise it's also a TV show. Cheers!

No worries.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,793
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70602 on: Today at 09:50:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:38 pm
I've always imagined that he looks like Mark Fowler.

:lmao
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70603 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
Bang 100m

Deccers coming home.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70604 on: Today at 11:35:21 pm »
100 million? hahahahaa. Absolutely shat themselves when City put the foot in....eerily similar off the pitch to on it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,793
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70605 on: Today at 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:32:09 pm
Bang 100m

Deccers coming home.

Dont go too overboard, your miserable namesake will be along soon to bemoan the big spenders inflating the market.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70606 on: Today at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:36:17 pm
Dont go too overboard, your miserable namesake will be along soon to bemoan the big spenders inflating the market.

Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70607 on: Today at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:39:14 pm
Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home.

He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.

Maybe you can win the transfer window because you aren't winning much else anytime soon with Man City and your soft underbelly
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 