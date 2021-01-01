Whereas...
lol,. yes, but to me double deckers is either a reference to buses or chocolate bars. Just googled and now I realise it's also a TV show. Cheers!
I've always imagined that he looks like Mark Fowler.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bang 100m Deccers coming home.
Dont go too overboard, your miserable namesake will be along soon to bemoan the big spenders inflating the market.
Hes coming home, hes coming , deccers coming home. He fucking better come home, and be very good too, insane money.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]