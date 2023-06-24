Will go down like a lead balloon here but Rice has officially told city he wants arsenal, and the reason is Arteta Ouch
He'd be a big improvement.
The season is over, why is this godforsaken page on top of the thread again?
Theres a summer transfer window to win. Arguably a bigger prize than some poxy league title
And yeah, Arteta is a much better coach than Guardiola - so it makes total sense. I'd still like to see the actual quote though.
Got a (respected/legitimate) link to this story mate?
Are you doubting the "Deccers" word?
I don't Adam 'n' Eve a word of it mate.
Mickey Pearce . Top journo
Are you 'avin' a fackin' giraffe, my saaannnn?
E woz on the dog n bone earlier, honest. 45 lawn mowers and 2 club hammers, for a dec of Rice. Kushty bruvva
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Rice to Man City, Caicedo to Chelsea.Arsenal could end up keeping Partey
