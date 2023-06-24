« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1759 1760 1761 1762 1763 [1764]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5349687 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70520 on: June 24, 2023, 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 24, 2023, 01:27:35 pm
Will go down like a lead balloon here but Rice has officially told city he wants arsenal, and the reason is Arteta


Ouch
He'd be a big improvement.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70521 on: June 24, 2023, 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 24, 2023, 01:35:44 pm
He'd be a big improvement.

Fair play to him, thats 2 top English midfielders making it clear they wont play for sports washing projects, first bellingham and now Rice.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,749
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70522 on: June 24, 2023, 02:13:52 pm »
The season is over, why is this godforsaken page on top of the thread again?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70523 on: June 24, 2023, 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2023, 02:13:52 pm
The season is over, why is this godforsaken page on top of the thread again?

Theres a summer transfer window to win. Arguably a bigger prize than some poxy league title
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70524 on: June 24, 2023, 02:29:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 24, 2023, 01:27:35 pm
Rice has officially told city he wants arsenal, and the reason is Arteta morals


Ouch
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70525 on: June 24, 2023, 02:37:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 24, 2023, 02:23:41 pm
Theres a summer transfer window to win. Arguably a bigger prize than some poxy league title

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,817
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70526 on: June 24, 2023, 04:04:27 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 24, 2023, 01:35:35 pm
And yeah, Arteta is a much better coach than Guardiola - so it makes total sense. :D

I'd still like to see the actual quote though. :)
Are you doubting the "Deccers" word?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70527 on: June 24, 2023, 04:11:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 24, 2023, 01:33:31 pm
Got a (respected/legitimate) link to this story mate?

Mickey Pearce . Top journo
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70528 on: June 24, 2023, 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 24, 2023, 04:04:27 pm
Are you doubting the "Deccers" word?

I don't Adam 'n' Eve a word of it mate.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,817
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70529 on: June 24, 2023, 04:16:14 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 24, 2023, 04:14:49 pm
I don't Adam 'n' Eve a word of it mate.  ;D
Are you 'avin' a fackin' giraffe, my saaannnn?  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70530 on: June 24, 2023, 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 24, 2023, 04:11:54 pm
Mickey Pearce . Top journo

Mickey Pearce? Really?  :lmao

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70531 on: June 24, 2023, 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 24, 2023, 04:14:49 pm
I don't Adam 'n' Eve a word of it mate.  ;D

E woz on the dog n bone earlier, honest.

45 lawn mowers and 2 club hammers, for a dec of Rice. Kushty bruvva
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70532 on: June 24, 2023, 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 24, 2023, 04:16:14 pm
Are you 'avin' a fackin' giraffe, my saaannnn?  ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70533 on: June 24, 2023, 04:18:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 24, 2023, 04:17:25 pm
E woz on the dog n bone earlier, honest.

45 lawn mowers and 2 club hammers, for a dec of Rice. Kushty bruvva

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70534 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Arsenal: "£75m + £15m... +£1."

(And I don't care if Deccers only wants to go to Arsenal. If he doesn't have a no-trade in his contract, the boy is fucked.)

Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,687
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70535 on: Today at 12:15:23 am »
Rice to Man City, Caicedo to Chelsea.

Arsenal could end up keeping Partey ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70536 on: Today at 05:26:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:23 am
Rice to Man City, Caicedo to Chelsea.

Arsenal could end up keeping Partey ;D

Partey stays anyway, squad depth. Hopefully alongside Rice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1759 1760 1761 1762 1763 [1764]   Go Up
« previous next »
 