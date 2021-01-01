There's a middle ground between Chelsea throwing money around at every player they fancy, and Arsenal, who fret and ponder and won't loosen the purse strings for one player. Your board is wringing its hands like an old woman on the dole and coffee's gone up 50p.



We ll bid what we think hes worth and not a penny more. If west ham want to keep an unhappy player who will run his contract down then good luck to them. We move on.People calling 80m derisory and embarrassing. World has gone mad.Fees getting so inflated in the end players will not sign new contracts unless they set a reasonable release clause in them.Rice would be an incredible asset and will transform the defensive side of our midfield, but one more bid and we should walk away for me.