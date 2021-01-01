« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1756 1757 1758 1759 1760 [1761]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5340073 times)

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70400 on: Yesterday at 08:33:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm
Why would "Deccers" only want to come to you? It is not like you can guarantee him trophies or something like that ...

They can offer him unwavering support*




*As long as they're winning and in first place. Otherwise they'll boo and leave early.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70401 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm
Why would "Deccers" only want to come to you? It is not like you can guarantee him trophies or something like that ...

Why would he want to come in the first place if that was the pre requisite of joining?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70402 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm
Why would "Deccers" only want to come to you? It is not like you can guarantee him trophies or something like that ...

Deccers, Havs, Lavs, timber  all sorts of players desperately trying to join the Arteta revolution. Luckily i took my seat on the bandwagon a long time ago.
Get in, strap in, and enjoy the ride, instead of every 2 minutes asking are we there yet.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70403 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Deccers, Havs, Lavs, timber  all sorts of players desperately trying to join the Arteta revolution. Luckily i took my seat on the bandwagon a long time ago.
Get in, strap in, and enjoy the ride, instead of every 2 minutes asking are we there yet.


By not joining ?  The only player I seen desperate to join was that Mudryk fella.  It's all gravy being linked with these las, signing them is a different story. Yous could end up with Calvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
By not joining ?  The only player I seen desperate to join was that Mudryk fella.  It's all gravy being linked with these las, signing them is a different story. Yous could end up with Calvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling

Its all going so well, dont go ruining it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70405 on: Today at 12:11:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Deccers, Havs, Lavs, timber  all sorts of players desperately trying to join the Arteta revolution. Luckily i took my seat on the bandwagon a long time ago.
Get in, strap in, and enjoy the ride, instead of every 2 minutes asking are we there yet.

It will be hilarious when once again you miss out on your targets :lmao
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70406 on: Today at 02:10:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:35:00 pm
Is that not the Chelsea way of negotiations? What do you want for the player, insert crazy value here, no worries, we've got plenty money, we'll give you that. Club 2 sees that and thinks, I'm having a bit of that as well!

There's a middle ground between Chelsea throwing money around at every player they fancy, and Arsenal, who fret and ponder and won't loosen the purse strings for one player. Your board is wringing its hands like an old woman on the dole and coffee's gone up 50p.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70407 on: Today at 06:04:14 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:10:07 am
There's a middle ground between Chelsea throwing money around at every player they fancy, and Arsenal, who fret and ponder and won't loosen the purse strings for one player. Your board is wringing its hands like an old woman on the dole and coffee's gone up 50p.

We ll bid what we think hes worth and not a penny more. If west ham want to keep an unhappy player who will run his contract down then good luck to them. We move on.
People calling 80m derisory and embarrassing. World has gone mad.
Fees getting so inflated in the end players will not sign new contracts unless they set a reasonable release clause in them.
Rice would be an incredible asset and will transform the defensive side of our midfield, but one more bid and we should walk away for me.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70408 on: Today at 07:21:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:04:14 am
We ll bid what we think hes worth and not a penny more. If west ham want to keep an unhappy player who will run his contract down then good luck to them. We move on.
People calling 80m derisory and embarrassing. World has gone mad.
Fees getting so inflated in the end players will not sign new contracts unless they set a reasonable release clause in them.
Rice would be an incredible asset and will transform the defensive side of our midfield, but one more bid and we should walk away for me.

What has there been to suggest he would be unhappy with an extra year stay at West Ham? Why would no one else buy him now? Is it really as cut and dry as Arsenal or no one?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1756 1757 1758 1759 1760 [1761]   Go Up
« previous next »
 