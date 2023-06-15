« previous next »
Offline decosabute

June 15, 2023, 10:17:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 11, 2023, 04:53:36 am
Theyve cheated their way to football dominance. Its only defeatism if fhey did it fair and square, football is a fucking disgrace right now.
Ive zero interest in engaging in what city couldve won or lost, they bought it all, its all cheating and corruption, they could well buy all the trophies for the next 10 seasons, or even just buy football ,the whole sport, and set up pre determined storylines like WWE , where abu dhabi always win in the end, or share it with saudi arabia.
Its fine, ill watch something else.

Finally I completely agree with one of your posts.
Offline dirkster

June 15, 2023, 10:17:02 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 15, 2023, 10:00:03 pm
That another team wasn't expected to challenge when they did in 2018-19, missing by just 1 point and also winning the Champions League, and then came back to win it comfortably next season. After they had a not so good season after that, again nobody expected them to challenge, when they came back and challenged and again ran them close by 1 point, while being in a quadruple hunt.

Man City know that those were real title challenges, those were the seasons they were really pushed. In those challenges, we matched them game for game in the run-in. Not the way Arsenal collapsed tamely, after one tough game at Anfield. So, yeah. This is the one forum you shouldn't get into that.
:wellin :thumbup
Offline PoetryInMotion

June 15, 2023, 10:17:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 15, 2023, 12:25:29 pm
Our fans will drive us on to second place, even with our bang average manager and rubbish players. Keep the faith.

Your players aren't rubbish. Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Saliba are quite excellent and then there are some decent players who can play around them. But, when you don't play your starting lineup, you struggle. That's where the manager has got to improve and get the entire squad playing like a team and also, you need more signings to build a solid squad, now that you are back in the CL. It's a different gravy, being in the CL, competing there and still challenging/winning the league without cheating.

Rice is a good start, but he's English, and from the PL, which means his price is going to be premium, so I don't know where it will leave you in terms of having money to build a proper squad at the top level.
Offline killer-heels

June 15, 2023, 11:14:50 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 15, 2023, 10:00:03 pm
That another team wasn't expected to challenge when they did in 2018-19, missing by just 1 point and also winning the Champions League, and then came back to win it comfortably next season. After they had a not so good season after that, again nobody expected them to challenge, when they came back and challenged and again ran them close by 1 point, while being in a quadruple hunt.

Man City know that those were real title challenges, those were the seasons they were really pushed. In those challenges, we matched them game for game in the run-in. Not the way Arsenal collapsed tamely, after one tough game at Anfield. So, yeah. This is the one forum you shouldn't get into that.

Dont agree fully with that. I think going into 2018-19 we believed we could challenge for the league.
Offline Ghost Town

June 15, 2023, 11:18:20 pm
I know nobody agrees but I still think it was the Everton game that killed Arsenal. Sure, they managed to hold it together for a bit after that but the seeds were sown; they came face to face with their own fallibility and found it abyssal; doubts began creeping in like the shadows of evening.

I mean Everton, for fucks sake!
Offline Ghost Town

June 15, 2023, 11:19:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 15, 2023, 10:04:41 pm
And I am still not even remotely miserable as you are ...
;D ha ha
Offline killer-heels

Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 15, 2023, 10:04:41 pm
And I am still not even remotely miserable as you are ...

And to keep it that way id suggest you dont put your money where your mouth is.
Offline PoetryInMotion

June 16, 2023, 12:13:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 15, 2023, 11:14:50 pm
Dont agree fully with that. I think going into 2018-19 we believed we could challenge for the league.

Really? I don't remember any pundit calling us to challenge City, and considering how negative some of you are of our prospects next season, just by thinking about City, I can imagine how scared certain sections of our fanbase would have been in the season after City won the league with 100 points.

Yes, we were improving, and some sections of our fanbase probably believed in us improving, but it would be a stretch to say people expected us to compete with City with their funds and after their 100 point season.
Offline killer-heels

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 16, 2023, 12:13:13 am
Really? I don't remember any pundit calling us to challenge City, and considering how negative some of you are of our prospects next season, just by thinking about City, I can imagine how scared certain sections of our fanbase would have been in the season after City won the league with 100 points.

Yes, we were improving, and some sections of our fanbase probably believed in us improving, but it would be a stretch to say people expected us to compete with City with their funds and after their 100 point season.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45088530

Three people had us winning it and the rest had us in second so maybe putting up a challenge. Either way I think we were considered to have more of a chance than Arsenal did this time around. We were coming off a CL final appearance, Salah being incredible, Van Dijk having 6 months establishing himself as one of the best in the world and us signing Alisson, Fabinho and Keita.
Offline The North Bank

June 16, 2023, 07:51:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 16, 2023, 07:18:03 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45088530

Three people had us winning it and the rest had us in second so maybe putting up a challenge. Either way I think we were considered to have more of a chance than Arsenal did this time around. We were coming off a CL final appearance, Salah being incredible, Van Dijk having 6 months establishing himself as one of the best in the world and us signing Alisson, Fabinho and Keita.

No one had us finishing top 4, not been in cl for 6 years , and with Tuchel and Conte around, to add to klopp and pep, top 4 was a lock. Obviously all been revised since to us bottling winning the whole thing, which is some jump.
Online Crosby Nick

June 16, 2023, 07:59:02 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 07:51:06 am
No one had us finishing top 4, not been in cl for 6 years , and with Tuchel and Conte around, to add to klopp and pep, top 4 was a lock. Obviously all been revised since to us bottling winning the whole thing, which is some jump.

You adapt as the season goes. Everyone would have said last August that 2nd was a great season for you. In early April with that kind of leadnot so much.
Offline rob1966

June 16, 2023, 08:05:17 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 16, 2023, 12:13:13 am
Really? I don't remember any pundit calling us to challenge City, and considering how negative some of you are of our prospects next season, just by thinking about City, I can imagine how scared certain sections of our fanbase would have been in the season after City won the league with 100 points.

Yes, we were improving, and some sections of our fanbase probably believed in us improving, but it would be a stretch to say people expected us to compete with City with their funds and after their 100 point season.

I'm baffled about this, we've got a fit defence, Trent is looking world class, Diaz is back, Gakpo is on fire, Jota fit, Nunez should be settled, Mo is Mo, signed MacAllister and more to come, Klopp and his team will be chomping at the bit, I'm fully expecting us to challenge the cheats.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2023, 07:59:02 am
You adapt as the season goes. Everyone would have said last August that 2nd was a great season for you. In early April with that kind of leadnot so much.

At least Leicester had the balls to crack on and win it ;)
Offline The North Bank

June 16, 2023, 08:06:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2023, 07:59:02 am
You adapt as the season goes. Everyone would have said last August that 2nd was a great season for you. In early April with that kind of leadnot so much.

Well i predict city will win the treble last season. Argentina to win the world cup, and arsenal to finish above Liverpool.

Surely its pre season expectations that are the real barometer of how the season goes.
Offline rob1966

June 16, 2023, 08:16:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 08:06:41 am
Well i predict city will win the treble last season. Argentina to win the world cup, and arsenal to finish above Liverpool.

Surely its pre season expectations that are the real barometer of how the season goes.

No. If Leicester had failed to win the league, even though they were 5,000 - 1 to do so, they'd have felt like they failed. It was, like your lot, their one chance to win it and they'd have been distraught if they had collapsed and thrown it away.

We're not expected to win the league over City, but we as a fan base believe we can and when we lose out by a point, it's hurts deeply, we don't hide behind "expectations".
Offline killer-heels

Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 08:05:17 am
I'm baffled about this, we've got a fit defence, Trent is looking world class, Diaz is back, Gakpo is on fire, Jota fit, Nunez should be settled, Mo is Mo, signed MacAllister and more to come, Klopp and his team will be chomping at the bit, I'm fully expecting us to challenge the cheats.

At least Leicester had the balls to crack on and win it ;)

Problem is that you could still argue that despite all that, our team still doesnt look as good as it did between 2018-2020, whilst City are still able to put up over 90 points. Of course if we show we can do that then we will challenge, but we need to see the evidence of that first before we can at this stage say we will challenge.
Offline The North Bank

June 16, 2023, 08:59:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 08:16:56 am
No. If Leicester had failed to win the league, even though they were 5,000 - 1 to do so, they'd have felt like they failed. It was, like your lot, their one chance to win it and they'd have been distraught if they had collapsed and thrown it away.

We're not expected to win the league over City, but we as a fan base believe we can and when we lose out by a point, it's hurts deeply, we don't hide behind "expectations".

It hurts, but you pushing them all the way is monumental achievement, I dont think you give yourself enough credit for the last 4 years
Offline rob1966

June 16, 2023, 09:13:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 08:59:30 am
It hurts, but you pushing them all the way is monumental achievement, I dont think you give yourself enough credit for the last 4 years

No, I know exactly what we've done, we've turned out points totals, consistently, that would in a not corrupt league, have won title after title, we've been robbed by cheats, both at a certain club and within the PGMOL. Our points totals would have won every title ever if you remove the cheats, that' a phenomenal achievement. All done while having a whale of a time with a manager and squad we all love and respect, its been ace.

Sadly we are facing a top manager who has all the cheat codes turned on. ADFC are as good as they are because of Ped, I'd never deny that, but he has the luxury of being able to throw millions at a problem until its fixed and the players are on so much money that he doesn't have to worry about them being poached by a proper big club.
Online lamonti

June 16, 2023, 09:26:13 am
I'll be very surprised if Arsenal stump up £100m (or more) for Rice.
Offline The North Bank

June 16, 2023, 09:42:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 09:13:59 am
No, I know exactly what we've done, we've turned out points totals, consistently, that would in a not corrupt league, have won title after title, we've been robbed by cheats, both at a certain club and within the PGMOL. Our points totals would have won every title ever if you remove the cheats, that' a phenomenal achievement. All done while having a whale of a time with a manager and squad we all love and respect, its been ace.

Sadly we are facing a top manager who has all the cheat codes turned on. ADFC are as good as they are because of Ped, I'd never deny that, but he has the luxury of being able to throw millions at a problem until its fixed and the players are on so much money that he doesn't have to worry about them being poached by a proper big club.

First he had Messi, then a one team league in germany, and then unlimited corrupt funds. He might be good Pep but Ive never seen him tested in terms having a rival with equal resources. They dont have to sell their best players to buy like liverpool, or haggle over every pound like Arsenal. Its bosh, 100m, stick him in the reserves, might come good in the end, if not, spend another 100m.
All that is fine, weirdly the part that I cant stand most, is how when they win everything, people are scratching their heads and not finding the reason why they are so good.
Offline lobsterboy

June 16, 2023, 10:28:06 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 09:42:26 am
All that is fine, weirdly the part that I cant stand most, is how when they win everything, people are scratching their heads and not finding the reason why they are so good.

Unlimited funds means unlimited journalists and lawyers on the pay roll, money to employ their family members at the club and owning politicians and local councillors.
Offline rob1966

June 16, 2023, 10:45:09 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 09:42:26 am
First he had Messi, then a one team league in germany, and then unlimited corrupt funds. He might be good Pep but Ive never seen him tested in terms having a rival with equal resources. They dont have to sell their best players to buy like liverpool, or haggle over every pound like Arsenal. Its bosh, 100m, stick him in the reserves, might come good in the end, if not, spend another 100m.
All that is fine, weirdly the part that I cant stand most, is how when they win everything, people are scratching their heads and not finding the reason why they are so good.

Yes, he's never proved himself like Klopp or Benitez, where's he's had to wheel and deal with limited funds, so he's not at their level, but give him all the toys and he can perform and win the major trophies. The Mancs are proof that giving managers huge amounts of money matters not a jot if the manager is shit. The football they play is mind numbingly boring, but it works.
Online PeterTheRed

June 16, 2023, 02:59:02 pm
Quote from: lamonti on June 16, 2023, 09:26:13 am
I'll be very surprised if Arsenal stump up £100m (or more) for Rice.

I can see them doing it, since he would be an obvious upgrade on Xhaka, but in that case they won't be getting Caicedo. The weird one is Havertz. He is not a real upgrade on Jesus, yet he would still cost a lot in terms of transfer fee and wages ...
Online clinical

June 16, 2023, 03:08:58 pm
Quote from: lamonti on June 16, 2023, 09:26:13 am
I'll be very surprised if Arsenal stump up £100m (or more) for Rice.

Why? They spend huge money each year.
Online RyanBabel19

June 16, 2023, 03:22:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 16, 2023, 08:59:30 am
It hurts, but you pushing them all the way is monumental achievement, I dont think you give yourself enough credit for the last 4 years


Our fans are the only ones who have done :lmao

Arsenal fans and only a fraction have only started acknowledging it now they've seen how hard it is to even challenge let alone win it.

The shouting all season about reaching our totals etc showed Arsenal fans didn't get it
Offline rob1966

« Reply #70384 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
£90 million bid for Rice rejected by West Ham
Offline tubby

Today at 04:38:01 pm
Feels like Rice is going to have to burn some bridges soon if he wants the move.
Offline coolbyrne

Today at 05:01:52 pm
Here's one problem with Arsenal- they nickel and dime themselves out of getting the players they want/need. If you want Rice and everyone and their dog knows it'll take at least £100m, then offer £100m. Quit fucking around with lowball offers ("plus £1") and add-ons that I guarantee one is "win the Ballon D'Or". Do you want the player or not?

Consider yourselves lucky City or Chelsea (or, hell, Newcastle) haven't swooped in while you're looking for change in the couch cushions.
Online PeterTheRed

Today at 05:02:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:38:01 pm
Feels like Rice is going to have to burn some bridges soon if he wants the move.

Why would he do that? If Arsenal don't pay the asking price, Man City will ...
Offline tubby

Today at 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:02:00 pm
Why would he do that? If Arsenal don't pay the asking price, Man City will ...

He might want to stay in London.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Today at 05:09:39 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:01:52 pm
Here's one problem with Arsenal- they nickel and dime themselves out of getting the players they want/need. If you want Rice and everyone and their dog knows it'll take at least £100m, then offer £100m. Quit fucking around with lowball offers ("plus £1") and add-ons that I guarantee one is "win the Ballon D'Or". Do you want the player or not?

Consider yourselves lucky City or Chelsea (or, hell, Newcastle) haven't swooped in while you're looking for change in the couch cushions.


Suarez, contract release sum plus £1


 :D
Offline rob1966

Today at 05:11:00 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:09:39 pm

Suarez, contract release sum plus £1


 :D

What're they smoking? ;D
Online ScottishGoon

Today at 06:35:00 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:01:52 pm
Here's one problem with Arsenal- they nickel and dime themselves out of getting the players they want/need. If you want Rice and everyone and their dog knows it'll take at least £100m, then offer £100m. Quit fucking around with lowball offers ("plus £1") and add-ons that I guarantee one is "win the Ballon D'Or". Do you want the player or not?

Consider yourselves lucky City or Chelsea (or, hell, Newcastle) haven't swooped in while you're looking for change in the couch cushions.

Is that not the Chelsea way of negotiations? What do you want for the player, insert crazy value here, no worries, we've got plenty money, we'll give you that. Club 2 sees that and thinks, I'm having a bit of that as well!
Online PaulF

Today at 07:20:21 pm
Chelsea always have plenty of other options. Who's your plan b? And how much do you have to overpay for them as they know you had a lot of money for rice. Personally I agree you shouldn't let them hold you to ransom. You could walk away and buy thiago for £80m :)
