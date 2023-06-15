Our fans will drive us on to second place, even with our bang average manager and rubbish players. Keep the faith.
Your players aren't rubbish. Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Saliba are quite excellent and then there are some decent players who can play around them. But, when you don't play your starting lineup, you struggle. That's where the manager has got to improve and get the entire squad playing like a team and also, you need more signings to build a solid squad, now that you are back in the CL. It's a different gravy, being in the CL, competing there and still challenging/winning the league without cheating.
Rice is a good start, but he's English, and from the PL, which means his price is going to be premium, so I don't know where it will leave you in terms of having money to build a proper squad at the top level.