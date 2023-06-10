We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was, but i wont get into that, not on this forum.



That another team wasn't expected to challenge when they did in 2018-19, missing by just 1 point and also winning the Champions League, and then came back to win it comfortably next season. After they had a not so good season after that, again nobody expected them to challenge, when they came back and challenged and again ran them close by 1 point, while being in a quadruple hunt.Man City know that those were real title challenges, those were the seasons they were really pushed. In those challenges, we matched them game for game in the run-in. Not the way Arsenal collapsed tamely, after one tough game at Anfield. So, yeah. This is the one forum you shouldn't get into that.