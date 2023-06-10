« previous next »
Arsenal

June 10, 2023, 10:18:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 10, 2023, 10:15:37 pm
Their run-in made it so easy for City. The reason they had been struggling to win it was stiff competition (they couldn't rest players). However, Arsenal basically gave them 3/4 friendly ganes to prepare for their finals.

At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
June 10, 2023, 10:18:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
They won it when yous tried :D
June 10, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 10, 2023, 10:18:59 pm
They won it when yous tried :D

All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
June 10, 2023, 10:25:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
Your poor form in the run in made it easy for them mate.
June 10, 2023, 10:27:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
You won't be doing it again.
June 10, 2023, 10:30:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
I'd like to say "if that's you trying I wouldn't want to see how bad it would be when you don't try" but, of course, we've seen that as well ;D
June 10, 2023, 10:35:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1

You allowed them to drop 5 points in the last two games. This is the last forum you should come to tell people about trying.
June 10, 2023, 11:00:43 pm
Quote from: shank94 on June 10, 2023, 10:35:15 pm
You allowed them to drop 5 points in the last two games. This is the last forum you should come to tell people about trying.

We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was,  but i wont get into that, not on this forum.
June 10, 2023, 11:33:28 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 11:00:43 pm
We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was,  but i wont get into that, not on this forum.
Don't worry, you didn't ;)

Just kept their place warm for them and handed it over when they came to collect
June 10, 2023, 11:36:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 10, 2023, 11:33:28 pm
Don't worry, you didn't ;)

Just kept their place warm for them and handed it over when they came to collect

Not worried, theyve won 5 of the last 6 titles and are now European champions and treble winners. Way too late to worry now. Couldnt care less if next season doesnt even start.
June 11, 2023, 01:17:55 am
It seems the Arsenal players shared your attitude, maybe giving up runs in the club after trying just once.
June 11, 2023, 02:02:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 11:36:22 pm
Not worried, theyve won 5 of the last 6 titles and are now European champions and treble winners. Way too late to worry now. Couldnt care less if next season doesnt even start.
*shrugs* you won't be alone here in thinking like that and voicing it over and over. Personally I prefer to swerve such defeatism and cowardice.

June 11, 2023, 04:53:36 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 11, 2023, 02:02:38 am
*shrugs* you won't be alone here in thinking like that and voicing it over and over. Personally I prefer to swerve such defeatism and cowardice.

Theyve cheated their way to football dominance. Its only defeatism if fhey did it fair and square, football is a fucking disgrace right now.
Ive zero interest in engaging in what city couldve won or lost, they bought it all, its all cheating and corruption, they could well buy all the trophies for the next 10 seasons, or even just buy football ,the whole sport, and set up pre determined storylines like WWE , where abu dhabi always win in the end, or share it with saudi arabia.
Its fine, ill watch something else.
June 11, 2023, 07:39:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 11, 2023, 04:53:36 am
Theyve cheated their way to football dominance. Its only defeatism if fhey did it fair and square, football is a fucking disgrace right now.
Ive zero interest in engaging in what city couldve won or lost, they bought it all, its all cheating and corruption, they could well buy all the trophies for the next 10 seasons, or even just buy football ,the whole sport, and set up pre determined storylines like WWE , where abu dhabi always win in the end, or share it with saudi arabia.
Its fine, ill watch something else.

^^THIS^^
June 11, 2023, 07:58:04 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 10, 2023, 10:15:37 pm
Their run-in made it so easy for City. The reason they had been struggling to win it was stiff competition (they couldn't rest players). However, Arsenal basically gave them 3/4 friendly ganes to prepare for their finals.

That narrative might have some meaning if they were pushed to the last day in every season, but they haven't been. You pushed them to last day twice, they were way off the pace once so should have been able to concentrate on Europe, and they strolled the league in their Centurion season and when Ole's Utd were main competition but couldn't win it then. So that doesn't quite for your narrative, but you knew that really, didn't you?  :)

Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 10, 2023, 10:18:59 pm
They won it when yous tried :D

They 1 a domestic treble a couple of years ago when you tried, but no-one is blaming you for that.
June 11, 2023, 08:05:17 am
@goon. Some serious fishing going on here. But I think even if you'd pushed them to the end or beaten them, they're clearly better than inter and would probably have beaten them regardless. Not sure they would have won with their second xi this time around, but the cheat codes are there. Another decade at this rate and their under 16 squad will be good enougd enough to win a CL final.
June 11, 2023, 08:49:37 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.

I'm actually genuinely surprised that Robbie and the merry band of AFTV cry-arses haven't kicked up more of a fuss about this. Not being smart here, but I was fully expecting them to leverage the size and scale of their platform to cry foul and launch some sort of protest. I mean, when you were a country mile away from challenging they were on there every week complaining about every fucking thing under the sun. Yet now that you've actually put in a decent challenge, and have been daylight robbed of a title, and have actual genuine reasons to whinge and moan, they've all just sat back and taken it in the arse. I mean, they built their entire reputations on being whining fannies. Why the muted apathy and resignation all of a sudden?   
June 11, 2023, 08:53:38 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2023, 08:49:37 am
I'm actually genuinely surprised that Robbie and the merry band of AFTV cry-arses haven't kicked up more of a fuss about this. Not being smart here, but I was fully expecting them to leverage the size and scale of their platform to cry foul and launch some sort of protest. I mean, when you were a country mile away from challenging they were on there every week complaining about every fucking thing under the sun. Yet now that you've actually put in a decent challenge, and have been daylight robbed of a title, and have actual genuine reasons to whinge and moan, they've all just sat back and taken it in the arse. I mean, they built their entire reputations on being whining fannies. Why the muted apathy and resignation all of a sudden?

Probably because the more Arsenal fail, the more money they get.
June 11, 2023, 08:56:37 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2023, 08:49:37 am
I'm actually genuinely surprised that Robbie and the merry band of AFTV cry-arses haven't kicked up more of a fuss about this. Not being smart here, but I was fully expecting them to leverage the size and scale of their platform to cry foul and launch some sort of protest. I mean, when you were a country mile away from challenging they were on there every week complaining about every fucking thing under the sun. Yet now that you've actually put in a decent challenge, and have been daylight robbed of a title, and have actual genuine reasons to whinge and moan, they've all just sat back and taken it in the arse. I mean, they built their entire reputations on being whining fannies. Why the muted apathy and resignation all of a sudden?

Theyre just in it for the money, probably got some sponsorship going on that dictates what they can say.
June 11, 2023, 08:57:48 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2023, 08:53:38 am
Probably because the more Arsenal fail, the money they get.

But Arsenal did fail. Arguably unjustly so. That's my point

If ever they had an excuse to kick off then it would be now, no?
June 11, 2023, 08:58:14 am
Anyway, Saliba signing on is great news. Gives us a real chance at second place again..
June 11, 2023, 09:04:07 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2023, 08:57:48 am
But Arsenal did fail. Arguably unjustly so. That's my point

If ever they had an excuse to kick off then it would be now, no?

Yeah but what i'm saying is that AFTV wants them to fail, that's when they get the most views. If they try and legitimise their failings by criticising City, that's not got the same pull as them tearing into their players and into each other. That's what brings in their money.
June 11, 2023, 10:36:37 am
Nelson agrees new contract today. Thats

Saka
Martinelli
Saliba
Gabriel
Ramsdale
Nelson

All signed to new contracts, tied up till 2027 or beyond. We wanted to keep our players before going after new ones.

Rice transfer should be sorted next week. Beyond that incomings will depend on outgoings.
June 13, 2023, 04:56:26 am
They used to be derided for the lack of success of their sports teams . Kroenkes have now won the nfl nba and nhl in the last 2 years. Premier league next!
June 13, 2023, 06:19:35 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 13, 2023, 04:56:26 am
They used to be derided for the lack of success of their sports teams . Kroenkes have now won the nfl nba and nhl in the last 2 years. Premier league next!
That's what FSG thought when they ventured in the PL. You folks, you didn't just miss your chance, you threw it up like a cheap sushi from a gas station kiosk 30 min after eating.
June 13, 2023, 07:57:31 am
Quote from: farawayred on June 13, 2023, 06:19:35 am
That's what FSG thought when they ventured in the PL. You folks, you didn't just miss your chance, you threw it up like a cheap sushi from a gas station kiosk 30 min after eating.

Add a bit of Rice to it and it tastes great again
June 13, 2023, 09:56:35 am
Some run the Kronke's have been on the last 18 months....trust us to be the one's to spoil the streak!  ;D
June 13, 2023, 04:28:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 13, 2023, 07:57:31 am
Add a bit of Rice to it and it tastes great again
True. And there's already been planty of whine. No bottle, though ;)
Today at 10:21:38 am
Forest at home start, perfect.
Today at 11:59:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:21:38 am
Forest at home start, perfect.

Yeah revenge time
Today at 12:11:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:21:38 am
Forest at home start, perfect.

You don't win that, and your entire season goes down the drain ...
Today at 12:25:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:12 pm
You don't win that, and your entire season goes down the drain ...

Our fans will drive us on to second place, even with our bang average manager and rubbish players. Keep the faith.
Today at 12:53:47 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:25:29 pm
Our fans will drive us on to second place, even with our bang average manager and rubbish players. Keep the faith.

If it is up to your fans, you will be lucky to finish in the top half of the table ...
Today at 01:01:34 pm
If ever there was a need for the get a room line, it has to be for you two tedious baiters :lmao
Today at 01:21:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:01:34 pm
If ever there was a need for the get a room line, it has to be for you two tedious baiters :lmao

Mac is just hurt because all his predictions went down the drain last season. He also lost £10k as well.
Today at 01:24:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:59 pm
Mac is just hurt because all his predictions went down the drain last season. He also lost £10k as well.

Everyone gets it wrong sometimes, I predicted wed finish 4th last season and yet we ended up second. Not proud of my mistake but wont let it get me down.
Today at 10:00:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 10, 2023, 11:00:43 pm
We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was,  but i wont get into that, not on this forum.

That another team wasn't expected to challenge when they did in 2018-19, missing by just 1 point and also winning the Champions League, and then came back to win it comfortably next season. After they had a not so good season after that, again nobody expected them to challenge, when they came back and challenged and again ran them close by 1 point, while being in a quadruple hunt.

Man City know that those were real title challenges, those were the seasons they were really pushed. In those challenges, we matched them game for game in the run-in. Not the way Arsenal collapsed tamely, after one tough game at Anfield. So, yeah. This is the one forum you shouldn't get into that.
Today at 10:02:31 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:00:03 pm
That another team wasn't expected to challenge when they did in 2018-19, missing by just 1 point and also winning the Champions League, and then came back to win it comfortably next season. After they had a not so good season after that, again nobody expected them to challenge, when they came back and challenged and again ran them close by 1 point, while being in a quadruple hunt.

Man City know that those were real title challenges, those were the seasons they were really pushed. In those challenges, we matched them game for game in the run-in. Not the way Arsenal collapsed tamely, after one tough game at Anfield. So, yeah. This is the one forum you shouldn't get into that.
:wellin :thumbup
Today at 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:59 pm
Mac is just hurt because all his predictions went down the drain last season. He also lost £10k as well.

And I am still not even remotely miserable as you are ...
