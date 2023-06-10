Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.



I'm actually genuinely surprised that Robbie and the merry band of AFTV cry-arses haven't kicked up more of a fuss about this. Not being smart here, but I was fully expecting them to leverage the size and scale of their platform to cry foul and launch some sort of protest. I mean, when you were a country mile away from challenging they were on there every week complaining about every fucking thing under the sun. Yet now that you've actually put in a decent challenge, and have been daylight robbed of a title, and have actual genuine reasons to whinge and moan, they've all just sat back and taken it in the arse. I mean, they built their entire reputations on being whining fannies. Why the muted apathy and resignation all of a sudden?