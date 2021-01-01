« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5331679 times)

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70320 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Their run-in made it so easy for City. The reason they had been struggling to win it was stiff competition (they couldn't rest players). However, Arsenal basically gave them 3/4 friendly ganes to prepare for their finals.

At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70321 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
They won it when yous tried :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70322 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
They won it when yous tried :D

All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70323 on: Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
Your poor form in the run in made it easy for them mate.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70324 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
All we can do is keep trying, they could win the treble again and again. Obviously the rules dont apply to them and they have unlimited funds so it is what it is.
You won't be doing it again.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70325 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1
I'd like to say "if that's you trying I wouldn't want to see how bad it would be when you don't try" but, of course, we've seen that as well ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70326 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
At least we tried, unlike everyone else who gave up from week 1

You allowed them to drop 5 points in the last two games. This is the last forum you should come to tell people about trying.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70327 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
You allowed them to drop 5 points in the last two games. This is the last forum you should come to tell people about trying.

We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was,  but i wont get into that, not on this forum.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70328 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
We werent even expected to challenge them, another team was,  but i wont get into that, not on this forum.
Don't worry, you didn't ;)

Just kept their place warm for them and handed it over when they came to collect
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70329 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Don't worry, you didn't ;)

Just kept their place warm for them and handed it over when they came to collect

Not worried, theyve won 5 of the last 6 titles and are now European champions and treble winners. Way too late to worry now. Couldnt care less if next season doesnt even start.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70330 on: Today at 01:17:55 am »
It seems the Arsenal players shared your attitude, maybe giving up runs in the club after trying just once.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70331 on: Today at 02:02:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm
Not worried, theyve won 5 of the last 6 titles and are now European champions and treble winners. Way too late to worry now. Couldnt care less if next season doesnt even start.
*shrugs* you won't be alone here in thinking like that and voicing it over and over. Personally I prefer to swerve such defeatism and cowardice.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70332 on: Today at 04:53:36 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:02:38 am
*shrugs* you won't be alone here in thinking like that and voicing it over and over. Personally I prefer to swerve such defeatism and cowardice.

Theyve cheated their way to football dominance. Its only defeatism if fhey did it fair and square, football is a fucking disgrace right now.
Ive zero interest in engaging in what city couldve won or lost, they bought it all, its all cheating and corruption, they could well buy all the trophies for the next 10 seasons, or even just buy football ,the whole sport, and set up pre determined storylines like WWE , where abu dhabi always win in the end, or share it with saudi arabia.
Its fine, ill watch something else.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70333 on: Today at 07:39:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:53:36 am
Theyve cheated their way to football dominance. Its only defeatism if fhey did it fair and square, football is a fucking disgrace right now.
Ive zero interest in engaging in what city couldve won or lost, they bought it all, its all cheating and corruption, they could well buy all the trophies for the next 10 seasons, or even just buy football ,the whole sport, and set up pre determined storylines like WWE , where abu dhabi always win in the end, or share it with saudi arabia.
Its fine, ill watch something else.

^^THIS^^
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70334 on: Today at 07:58:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Their run-in made it so easy for City. The reason they had been struggling to win it was stiff competition (they couldn't rest players). However, Arsenal basically gave them 3/4 friendly ganes to prepare for their finals.

That narrative might have some meaning if they were pushed to the last day in every season, but they haven't been. You pushed them to last day twice, they were way off the pace once so should have been able to concentrate on Europe, and they strolled the league in their Centurion season and when Ole's Utd were main competition but couldn't win it then. So that doesn't quite for your narrative, but you knew that really, didn't you?  :)

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
They won it when yous tried :D

They 1 a domestic treble a couple of years ago when you tried, but no-one is blaming you for that.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70335 on: Today at 08:05:17 am »
@goon. Some serious fishing going on here. But I think even if you'd pushed them to the end or beaten them, they're clearly better than inter and would probably have beaten them regardless. Not sure they would have won with their second xi this time around, but the cheat codes are there. Another decade at this rate and their under 16 squad will be good enougd enough to win a CL final.
