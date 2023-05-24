« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1752 1753 1754 1755 1756 [1757]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5311935 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70240 on: May 24, 2023, 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 24, 2023, 06:42:04 pm
1989?

Ive made peace with 2001 by pretending that the double the following season would not have happened had we won the cup final, because Wenger went out and got sol campbell to sort out the defence after the cup final, and the rest, is history

History indeed, we're back to being the most successful Club in the country.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70241 on: May 24, 2023, 07:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 24, 2023, 06:42:54 pm
So in fact, Liverpool were the real winners of Arsenal's double in 2002.

We are the best at awaking the revenge seeking beasts.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70242 on: May 27, 2023, 03:36:01 pm »
A question for any of the resident Arsenal fans in this thread, or for anyone really.

All this time I never knew Arsenal owned Highbury Square. I always thought with it being flats, the council now owned the land. Arsenal must make a lot of money off it.

My question, not that I think it should happen. But can Arsenal technically decide one day to buy out their tenants, and convert Highbury back into a smaller stadium for the youth team for example? Or even having Highbury legends matches in front of a crowd of 40k people.

It's just wild to me, that the stadium still looks the same shape, and Arsenal as owners can technically just decide one day to make it a stadium again.

Something Leicester, Southampton, Ham can't do with their old land.
« Last Edit: May 27, 2023, 03:38:21 pm by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70243 on: May 27, 2023, 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on May 27, 2023, 03:36:01 pm
A question for any of the resident Arsenal fans in this thread, or for anyone really.

All this time I never knew Arsenal owned Highbury Square. I always thought with it being flats, the council now owned the land. Arsenal must make a lot of money off it.

My question, not that I think it should happen. But can Arsenal technically decide one day to buy out their tenants, and convert Highbury back into a smaller stadium for the youth team for example? Or even having Highbury legends matches in front of a crowd of 40k people.

It's just wild to me, that the stadium still looks the same shape, and Arsenal as owners can technically just decide one day to make it a stadium again.

Something Leicester, Southampton, Ham can't do with their old land.

The old ground was converted into flats and sold , think the flats fetched 60m. The club might still own some land and some property but dont think wed be going back there again.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70244 on: May 27, 2023, 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 27, 2023, 03:51:37 pm
The old ground was converted into flats and sold , think the flats fetched 60m. The club might still own some land and some property but dont think wed be going back there again.

Yeah I would never consider you going back there, but when I read today you guys still owned the land, it felt crazy to think that you have the power to turn it back to a ground if you ever wish. I dont know any other example in sports where the old ground still looks the same, and the team still owns the land - and could technically recreate the ground at any point in time.

Would never happen, but crazy to think that is even a 2% possibility.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70245 on: May 27, 2023, 05:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on May 27, 2023, 04:23:26 pm
Yeah I would never consider you going back there, but when I read today you guys still owned the land, it felt crazy to think that you have the power to turn it back to a ground if you ever wish. I dont know any other example in sports where the old ground still looks the same, and the team still owns the land - and could technically recreate the ground at any point in time.

Would never happen, but crazy to think that is even a 2% possibility.

Would be a pretty long leasehold though right ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70246 on: May 27, 2023, 07:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on May 27, 2023, 04:23:26 pm
Yeah I would never consider you going back there, but when I read today you guys still owned the land, it felt crazy to think that you have the power to turn it back to a ground if you ever wish. I dont know any other example in sports where the old ground still looks the same, and the team still owns the land - and could technically recreate the ground at any point in time.

Would never happen, but crazy to think that is even a 2% possibility.
In this day and age you could mock up highbury, rent the crowd that city use and let people pay to play at Highbury.  Wear the kits of their favourite legends. Obviously the clock is ticking on that one.  And as it's my idea you are banned from recreating games from 1989.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70247 on: May 27, 2023, 08:02:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 27, 2023, 07:49:07 pm
In this day and age you could mock up highbury, rent the crowd that city use and let people pay to play at Highbury.  Wear the kits of their favourite legends. Obviously the clock is ticking on that one.  And as it's my idea you are banned from recreating games from 1989.

Id rather watch that than tomorrows premiere league waste of time games
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70248 on: May 27, 2023, 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 27, 2023, 08:02:48 pm
Id rather watch that than tomorrows premiere league waste of time games
Joking aside, I bet you'd pay a couple hundred quid to do it?  Though they'd have to be playing 24*7 with people paying more like a couple of grand to make it worthwhile given the value of the land.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70249 on: Yesterday at 06:58:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 27, 2023, 09:08:30 pm
Joking aside, I bet you'd pay a couple hundred quid to do it?  Though they'd have to be playing 24*7 with people paying more like a couple of grand to make it worthwhile given the value of the land.

Yes , the pitch is now gardens though. Might suit me better, less running.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70250 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
We had a nice ending to an excellent season. Saka ends up with 14 goals and 11 assists in the league. Xhaka leaving on a high, been one of our best players this season, after years wanting him out its sad to see him go.
Looking forward to more great football next season, but first a massive summer ahead.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70251 on: Today at 12:55:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:51:19 am
We had a nice ending to an excellent season. Saka ends up with 14 goals and 11 assists in the league. Xhaka leaving on a high, been one of our best players this season, after years wanting him out its sad to see him go.
Looking forward to more great football next season, but first a massive summer ahead.
Unfortunately I think you had your big chance this year, City will not weaken, Newcastle and United will be stronger as we will be, others will be sniffing around (Brighton and Villa), just enjoy the football and hope the playing field is levelled again soon.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70252 on: Today at 01:07:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:15 am
Unfortunately I think you had your big chance this year, City will not weaken, Newcastle and United will be stronger as we will be, others will be sniffing around (Brighton and Villa), just enjoy the football and hope the playing field is levelled again soon.

I expect we ll get stronger too. This seasons upturn in form wasnt expected, we only planned for a top 4 challenge. The plan this summer is for a title challenge, we need the right players though, but if we get them, could be very exciting times ahead.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70253 on: Today at 01:11:42 am »
I like your optimism, this was the year when a poorer City team got away with it (mainly because of their cheat code) and no-one, except you, were around to take advantage. I suspect next year will be different.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70254 on: Today at 01:17:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:42 am
I like your optimism, this was the year when a poorer City team got away with it (mainly because of their cheat code) and no-one, except you, were around to take advantage. I suspect next year will be different.

The more teams that are up there challenging man city the better.
Logged

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70255 on: Today at 02:48:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:42 am
I like your optimism, this was the year when a poorer City team got away with it (mainly because of their cheat code) and no-one, except you, were around to take advantage. I suspect next year will be different.
I dont think City were poorer, just that once we fell out of the race they knew they wouldnt need to win every week, that intensity. They knew theyd reel Arsenal in. Thats helped the cheats in the other competitions.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70256 on: Today at 06:30:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:42 am
I like your optimism, this was the year when a poorer City team got away with it (mainly because of their cheat code) and no-one, except you, were around to take advantage. I suspect next year will be different.

To be fair even if City were slightly poorer from their absolute best of previous years this season they were on track for another low-mid 90s point tally prior to wrapping up the league with games to spare. If Arsenal upgrade in midfield and CB this summer I dont see why they wouldnt be able to match or slightly better their points tally from this season.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70257 on: Today at 07:58:56 am »
Nice wee bonus with results from other leagues yesterday is I think it's confirmed we'll be in Pot 2 for the Champions League rather than Pot 3.

https://twitter.com/hermankinene/status/1663042972105973760?t=gLE_aoPXIVI4UU4TPcVluA&s=19
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70258 on: Today at 08:01:37 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:30:58 am
To be fair even if City were slightly poorer from their absolute best of previous years this season they were on track for another low-mid 90s point tally prior to wrapping up the league with games to spare. If Arsenal upgrade in midfield and CB this summer I dont see why they wouldnt be able to match or slightly better their points tally from this season.

City will spend £60 on players to reinforce.
They won't quite bring in Bellingham and Mbappe, but they won't be farmers either.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70259 on: Today at 08:10:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:01:37 am
City will spend £60 on players to reinforce.
They won't quite bring in Bellingham and Mbappe, but they won't be farmers either.

60m + 500m in add ons and sponsorships.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70260 on: Today at 08:15:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:01:37 am
City will spend £60 on players to reinforce.
They won't quite bring in Bellingham and Mbappe, but they won't be farmers either.

Of course City will do what they always do and add 2-3 quality starters/high level bench players. But I still dont see any reason Arsenal cant improve their own points tally if they sign 3-4 players to improve that midfield and defence. That doesnt necessarily mean theyll win or even compete for the title because City can realistically score anything from 85-100 points any given season.

I just think Arsenal have some pretty obvious areas not to dissimilar to ourselves that if they upgraded this summer will greatly improve their side.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:06 am by Rosario »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70261 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:10:26 am
60m + 500m in add ons and sponsorships.

Didn't think it needed saying in here 😜
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70262 on: Today at 08:20:35 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:15:07 am
Of course City will do what they always do and add 2-3 quality starters/high level bench players. But I still dont see any reason Arsenal cant improve their own points tally if they sign 3-4 players to improve that midfield and defence. That doesnt necessarily mean theyll win or even compete for the title because City can realistically score anything from 85-100 points any given season.

I just think Arsenal have some pretty obvious areas not to dissimilar to ourselves that if they upgraded this summer will greatly improve their side.

Pretty much , we have to try to improve without looking at city because theyre a cheat code not available to anyone else.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70263 on: Today at 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:35 am
Pretty much , we have to try to improve without looking at city because theyre a cheat code not available to anyone else.

Exactly its pointless any team comparing themselves to City all anyone else can do is highlight the weakest areas of their team aim to upgrade and hope its enough to get the job done.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,996
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70264 on: Today at 09:37:02 am »
Decent team when the pressure's off.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70265 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Somehow got another £180m + sales according to Simon Jones. No idea where they get all their money from.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,767
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70266 on: Today at 04:09:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:58:56 am
Nice wee bonus with results from other leagues yesterday is I think it's confirmed we'll be in Pot 2 for the Champions League rather than Pot 3.

https://twitter.com/hermankinene/status/1663042972105973760?t=gLE_aoPXIVI4UU4TPcVluA&s=19
It will be interesting having 5 English clubs in the Europa League next season.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70267 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:09:55 pm
It will be interesting having 5 English clubs in the Europa League next season.

Arsenal, Newcastle and United could definitely all drop into the Europa, and West Ham are only one win away from being in the top pot of the Europa next season so it could be six.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70268 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:06 pm
Somehow got another £180m + sales according to Simon Jones. No idea where they get all their money from.

Getting back in CL and selling out every week helps. Needs to be a big summer to make sure this wasnt a one off season.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70269 on: Today at 06:00:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:06 pm
Somehow got another £180m + sales according to Simon Jones. No idea where they get all their money from.

Have you seen how much a burger costs at the Emirates?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1752 1753 1754 1755 1756 [1757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 