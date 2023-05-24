A question for any of the resident Arsenal fans in this thread, or for anyone really.



All this time I never knew Arsenal owned Highbury Square. I always thought with it being flats, the council now owned the land. Arsenal must make a lot of money off it.



My question, not that I think it should happen. But can Arsenal technically decide one day to buy out their tenants, and convert Highbury back into a smaller stadium for the youth team for example? Or even having Highbury legends matches in front of a crowd of 40k people.



It's just wild to me, that the stadium still looks the same shape, and Arsenal as owners can technically just decide one day to make it a stadium again.



Something Leicester, Southampton, Ham can't do with their old land.