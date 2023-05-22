« previous next »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 22, 2023, 12:49:59 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

Looking at the rumours this morning, Ornstein seems to doubt we'd be in for Rice AND Caceido. Seems Rice is first choice, with the likes of Caceido and Zubimendi as back up options. Similar for the slightly more advanced midfielder, with Mount as first choice and the likes of Kudus as back up.

I can understand him going for Gundogan as well, but i don't see why he'd either not renew at City or move abroad to somewhere like Barca. Don't see where we'd become the most attractive option out the 3.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 22, 2023, 12:49:59 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

Makes sense for Abu Dhabi B.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 22, 2023, 12:49:59 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

He is turning 33 later this year. Than again, Arsenal is a nice place for some pre-retirement football ...
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 22, 2023, 12:49:59 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

At least itll stop him scoring all those goals in the run in for them. Dont think itll happen, there were strong links last summer too, but we do need depth in the squad to deal with CL.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 22, 2023, 01:24:06 pm
He is turning 33 later this year. Than again, Arsenal is a nice place for some pre-retirement football ...

Utd will be all over him then
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?
Good question. We had nothing to bottle because we've not been good this season. Also, it was NEVER in our hands, was it?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?

A draw at home to Villa isn't bottling it.

This team hasnt looked like last seasons or the 2018/2019 team.

We drew with Spurs at home last season in the run in, just so happened city drew a game also.

I'm honestly surprised we've been able to keep this up. Fucking hell, Leeds beat us at home earlier this season
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 02:23:48 pm
Utd will be all over him then

They did get Casemiro, though ...
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?

Bottling for me is where you are in a commanding position, in control of your own destiny and capitulate. Sadly for us, we never found ourselves in that position where we were in control of our own fate.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?
Did you see the ridiculous decisions in that game.

Blatant as you can get red card (even Dermot Gallagher this morning said it was a red card offence) and also a offside goal when the Villa defender touched the ball that was laughably not given.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 22, 2023, 07:44:36 am
2021-2022 : 2nd
2020-2021 : Winners 2nd
2019-2020 : 2nd
2018-2019 : 2nd
2017-2018 : Winners 2nd
2016-2017 : 3rd

Not sure why you corrected my table? They indeed would've won the league in 2020-2021 and 2017-2018 if City were off the table. United finished on 74 and 81, respectively. If Arsenal finished those seasons with the point total they will end up with this season, the results are as I stated. (With the exception of goal difference that might've come into play in 2017-2018.) This is a hypothetical table, based strictly on the tables as they are, not taking into account results against City.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?

I think a few things are going on here.

One, challenging for top 4 after challenging for the title so many seasons in a row ends up feeling a bit... nothing? We've been spoiled, but if we were 3 or 4 points back of winning the title, the drive would be there in a way it isn't for 4th place. (I know as an Arsenal fan, you might not understand that. <--- and I'm just teasing you.)

I also think we are dead tired. This is something you do know as an Arsenal fan, now that you've gotten a taste of what it's like to challenge City. Now imagine that for nearly 5 years.

As well, the whole season was a slog, a collection of jumps and starts where we never really found our footing/rhythm/whatever.

Add on top of that the dodgy refereeing decisions in the Villa game.

I think a 1-1 draw against Villa, the way it happened, pretty much exemplifies our season, to be honest.

Quote from: jillc on May 22, 2023, 10:26:34 am
A lot of confidence on this thread I see. No idea how the team Klopp is putting together will gel next season. I also think the team that won the title was one of our best teams of all time. Therefore to assume this new team will scale anything like the same heights is risky. It also depends how long it will take the new midfield to come together. As ever it will need a campaign of near perfection to keep up with City, who knows whether the team will be up to that?

I, too, am mildly surprised at the confidence in this thread. Don't get me wrong, I will always think we're going to smash the season before it starts, but as you say, the team that won the title is arguably (?) the best Liverpool team of all time. Players, manager, luck all came together in what might be a lightning in a bottle season. Everything lined up perfectly. And as we know with City, everything must. Looking at our team right now, I'm not sure how we're going to build that perfect machine again, certainly not in the span of one year, when we're all getting a year older. Will we challenge the top? I think we will. And as much stick as I give Arsenal fans, assuming they make some well-placed transfers and turn doubters into believers (where have I heard that one?), I think they will be in the top 4.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 22, 2023, 12:49:59 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

On a free, if you can get him to agree to a lesser weekly wage (he looks to be on £140k/week) might not be a bad thing. Yes, he's 33 (hence the lesser wage requirement), but he's experienced and would be seen as a senior player who might be able to lead the young squad. I've always said, regardless of sport, you can't go wrong having someone in the change room who has won things. They're the ones who know what it's like to go through the ups and downs without panicking. They're the ones who know how to stay focused and regroup after a loss. (Of course, he comes from a team where results are manufactured not truly earned, so his experiences are slightly different as a 'winner'.)

Does Arsenal want to be seen as taking City's sloppy seconds, though? Even on a free, he's going to cost money that might be better put towards a better option.
Is there a concern (from Arsenal supporters) your form will continue into the start of next season?
Why are people so obsessed with Arsenal on here?
Quote from: Caligula? on May 22, 2023, 06:01:22 pm
Why are people so obsessed with Arsenal on here?
I think it's to do with favouring them over the cheats before they choked with their title run-in.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 22, 2023, 05:59:21 pm
Is there a concern (from Arsenal supporters) your form will continue into the start of next season?

No, but there is a concern that we ll run out of legs again, so the summer window is very important.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 22, 2023, 06:02:50 pm
I think it's to do with favouring them over the cheats before they choked with their title run-in.
I think it's to do with being the arsenal thread .
Quote from: The North Bank on May 22, 2023, 06:05:56 pm
No, but there is a concern that we ll run out of legs again, so the summer window is very important.

Targeting 33yr old Gundogan surely won't help you in terms of legs.
Quote from: PaulF on May 22, 2023, 07:53:50 pm
I think it's to do with being the arsenal thread .

I think it is because they had a good half season, otherwise the thread would half been towards the bottom of this page like their recent form
Quote from: PaulF on May 22, 2023, 07:53:50 pm
I think it's to do with being the arsenal thread .


Were there ever any questions this was happening? Great for Arsenal but it's one of those you couldn't even imagine worried your fans... a bit like Trent signing a new deal for us
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
New deal with Saka signed.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1660998690696318981?t=cfJ6ujs2mVagcDpMmZwygg&s=19

That's good of him, to make sure Arsenal get a decent fee when Pep comes calling in the summer :)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:33:01 pm
Were there ever any questions this was happening? Great for Arsenal but it's one of those you couldn't even imagine worried your fans... a bit like Trent signing a new deal for us
He had 1 year left on his deal, so of course they paid up.
Thats Saka Martinelli and Ramsdale signed, Odegaard and Saliba hopefully to follow.

Then we need to add, and let a few go.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
New deal with Saka signed.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1660998690696318981?t=cfJ6ujs2mVagcDpMmZwygg&s=19
On radio they said he's now going to be earning between 200-300k a week? At that age I wouldn't have survived the week.
£290k a week for Saka. Big big money. You'd have to think Ramsdale and Martinelli have been given big pay rises as well. Plus if they are serious about Rice and others, they'll be after big money. Saliba seems to be next in line as well

This will be where the purse strings tighten. They'll go big again this summer I think but when they're paying between £200-300k a week to 5/6 players it'll really dent their cash
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:23:46 am
£290k a week for Saka. Big big money. You'd have to think Ramsdale and Martinelli have been given big pay rises as well. Plus if they are serious about Rice and others, they'll be after big money. Saliba seems to be next in line as well

This will be where the purse strings tighten. They'll go big again this summer I think but when they're paying between £200-300k a week to 5/6 players it'll really dent their cash
It's absurd money, and people were questioning us signing Mo on 350k a week.
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:23:46 am
£290k a week for Saka. Big big money. You'd have to think Ramsdale and Martinelli have been given big pay rises as well. Plus if they are serious about Rice and others, they'll be after big money. Saliba seems to be next in line as well

This will be where the purse strings tighten. They'll go big again this summer I think but when they're paying between £200-300k a week to 5/6 players it'll really dent their cash

Its 210k basic, and the rest in bonuses and add ons, in fairness he ll probably get those given his upward trajectory the last few seasons. At the moment we are 6th highest in wages paid, should at least move up above Spurs with these new contracts, and thats where getting to CL was crucial, including to convince these players to stay.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2023, 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?

Weve chased city to the wire and come up short every time. The run were on is good but we left it too late - if Arsenal matched that kind of form youd have the title. Did we bottle this late chase? Nah, we came closer than I imagined. We did have a calamitous, horror-show of a season, though.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:26:01 am
Weve chased city to the wire and come up short every time. The run were on is good but we left it too late - if Arsenal matched that kind of form youd have the title. Did we bottle this late chase? Nah, we came closer than I imagined. We did have a calamitous, horror-show of a season, though.

You had a horror season and a great ending but went  from second to 5th.

We had a great season and a horror ending, went from 5th to second.

We cant both be good at the same time.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:20 am
You had a horror season and a great ending but went  from second to 5th.

We had a great season and a horror ending, went from 5th to second.

We cant both be good at the same time.
True, but don't despair, your chance for being good might yet come ;)
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:20 am

We cant both be good at the same time.

Exactly. Like you can be good for the first 87 minutes of a Cup Final, then we could be good for the last 3.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:54:25 pm
True, but don't despair, your chance for being good might yet come ;)


We need Arsenal to be good enough to take points off City (not their strongpoint) but not that good that Arsenal take points off us as well.


They have beaten Arsenal three times this year, but have the potential to play them 8 times next year (not including any FA cup replays) if the pennies drop the right way.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:07:37 pm
Exactly. Like you can be good for the first 87 minutes of a Cup Final, then we could be good for the last 3.




We just know what he is going to come back with don't we...
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:00:08 pm



We just know what he is going to come back with don't we...

It did cross my mind! But then technically we werent good for any part of that game so doesnt quite work as well.
