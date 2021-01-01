Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.



Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?



And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?



A lot of confidence on this thread I see. No idea how the team Klopp is putting together will gel next season. I also think the team that won the title was one of our best teams of all time. Therefore to assume this new team will scale anything like the same heights is risky. It also depends how long it will take the new midfield to come together. As ever it will need a campaign of near perfection to keep up with City, who knows whether the team will be up to that?



I think a few things are going on here.One, challenging for top 4 after challenging for the title so many seasons in a row ends up feeling a bit... nothing? We've been spoiled, but if we were 3 or 4 points back of winning the title, the drive would be there in a way it isn't for 4th place. (I know as an Arsenal fan, you might not understand that. <--- and I'm just teasing you.)I also think we are dead tired. This is something you do know as an Arsenal fan, now that you've gotten a taste of what it's like to challenge City. Now imagine that for nearly 5 years.As well, the whole season was a slog, a collection of jumps and starts where we never really found our footing/rhythm/whatever.Add on top of that the dodgy refereeing decisions in the Villa game.I think a 1-1 draw against Villa, the way it happened, pretty much exemplifies our season, to be honest.I, too, am mildly surprised at the confidence in this thread. Don't get me wrong, I will always think we're going to smash the season before it starts, but as you say, the team that won the title is arguably (?) the best Liverpool team of all time. Players, manager, luck all came together in what might be a lightning in a bottle season. Everything lined up perfectly. And as we know with City, everything must. Looking at our team right now, I'm not sure how we're going to build that perfect machine again, certainly not in the span of one year, when we're all getting a year older. Will we challenge the top? I think we will. And as much stick as I give Arsenal fans, assuming they make some well-placed transfers and turn doubters into believers (where have I heard that one?), I think they will be in the top 4.