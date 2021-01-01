« previous next »
Arsenal

ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70200
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer

Looking at the rumours this morning, Ornstein seems to doubt we'd be in for Rice AND Caceido. Seems Rice is first choice, with the likes of Caceido and Zubimendi as back up options. Similar for the slightly more advanced midfielder, with Mount as first choice and the likes of Kudus as back up.

I can understand him going for Gundogan as well, but i don't see why he'd either not renew at City or move abroad to somewhere like Barca. Don't see where we'd become the most attractive option out the 3.
AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70201
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Makes sense for Abu Dhabi B.
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70202
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
He is turning 33 later this year. Than again, Arsenal is a nice place for some pre-retirement football ...
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70203
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
At least itll stop him scoring all those goals in the run in for them. Dont think itll happen, there were strong links last summer too, but we do need depth in the squad to deal with CL.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70204
Quote from: PeterTheRed
He is turning 33 later this year. Than again, Arsenal is a nice place for some pre-retirement football ...

Utd will be all over him then
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70205
Quote from: ScottishGoon
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?
Good question. We had nothing to bottle because we've not been good this season. Also, it was NEVER in our hands, was it?
red_Mark1980

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70206
A draw at home to Villa isn't bottling it.

This team hasnt looked like last seasons or the 2018/2019 team.

We drew with Spurs at home last season in the run in, just so happened city drew a game also.

I'm honestly surprised we've been able to keep this up. Fucking hell, Leeds beat us at home earlier this season
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70207
Quote from: rob1966
Utd will be all over him then

They did get Casemiro, though ...
DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70208
Bottling for me is where you are in a commanding position, in control of your own destiny and capitulate. Sadly for us, we never found ourselves in that position where we were in control of our own fate.
RedSince86

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70209
Did you see the ridiculous decisions in that game.

Blatant as you can get red card (even Dermot Gallagher this morning said it was a red card offence) and also a offside goal when the Villa defender touched the ball that was laughably not given.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70210
Quote from: MonsLibpool
2021-2022 : 2nd
2020-2021 : Winners 2nd
2019-2020 : 2nd
2018-2019 : 2nd
2017-2018 : Winners 2nd
2016-2017 : 3rd

Not sure why you corrected my table? They indeed would've won the league in 2020-2021 and 2017-2018 if City were off the table. United finished on 74 and 81, respectively. If Arsenal finished those seasons with the point total they will end up with this season, the results are as I stated. (With the exception of goal difference that might've come into play in 2017-2018.) This is a hypothetical table, based strictly on the tables as they are, not taking into account results against City.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70211
I think a few things are going on here.

One, challenging for top 4 after challenging for the title so many seasons in a row ends up feeling a bit... nothing? We've been spoiled, but if we were 3 or 4 points back of winning the title, the drive would be there in a way it isn't for 4th place. (I know as an Arsenal fan, you might not understand that. <--- and I'm just teasing you.)

I also think we are dead tired. This is something you do know as an Arsenal fan, now that you've gotten a taste of what it's like to challenge City. Now imagine that for nearly 5 years.

As well, the whole season was a slog, a collection of jumps and starts where we never really found our footing/rhythm/whatever.

Add on top of that the dodgy refereeing decisions in the Villa game.

I think a 1-1 draw against Villa, the way it happened, pretty much exemplifies our season, to be honest.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:26:34 am
A lot of confidence on this thread I see. No idea how the team Klopp is putting together will gel next season. I also think the team that won the title was one of our best teams of all time. Therefore to assume this new team will scale anything like the same heights is risky. It also depends how long it will take the new midfield to come together. As ever it will need a campaign of near perfection to keep up with City, who knows whether the team will be up to that?

I, too, am mildly surprised at the confidence in this thread. Don't get me wrong, I will always think we're going to smash the season before it starts, but as you say, the team that won the title is arguably (?) the best Liverpool team of all time. Players, manager, luck all came together in what might be a lightning in a bottle season. Everything lined up perfectly. And as we know with City, everything must. Looking at our team right now, I'm not sure how we're going to build that perfect machine again, certainly not in the span of one year, when we're all getting a year older. Will we challenge the top? I think we will. And as much stick as I give Arsenal fans, assuming they make some well-placed transfers and turn doubters into believers (where have I heard that one?), I think they will be in the top 4.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70212
On a free, if you can get him to agree to a lesser weekly wage (he looks to be on £140k/week) might not be a bad thing. Yes, he's 33 (hence the lesser wage requirement), but he's experienced and would be seen as a senior player who might be able to lead the young squad. I've always said, regardless of sport, you can't go wrong having someone in the change room who has won things. They're the ones who know what it's like to go through the ups and downs without panicking. They're the ones who know how to stay focused and regroup after a loss. (Of course, he comes from a team where results are manufactured not truly earned, so his experiences are slightly different as a 'winner'.)

Does Arsenal want to be seen as taking City's sloppy seconds, though? Even on a free, he's going to cost money that might be better put towards a better option.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70213
Is there a concern (from Arsenal supporters) your form will continue into the start of next season?
Caligula?

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70214
Why are people so obsessed with Arsenal on here?
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70215
Quote from: Caligula?
Why are people so obsessed with Arsenal on here?
I think it's to do with favouring them over the cheats before they choked with their title run-in.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70216
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
Is there a concern (from Arsenal supporters) your form will continue into the start of next season?

No, but there is a concern that we ll run out of legs again, so the summer window is very important.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70217
Quote from: Terry de Niro
I think it's to do with favouring them over the cheats before they choked with their title run-in.
I think it's to do with being the arsenal thread .
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70218
Quote from: The North Bank
No, but there is a concern that we ll run out of legs again, so the summer window is very important.

Targeting 33yr old Gundogan surely won't help you in terms of legs.
McSquared

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70219
Quote from: PaulF
I think it's to do with being the arsenal thread .

I think it is because they had a good half season, otherwise the thread would half been towards the bottom of this page like their recent form
