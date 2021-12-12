Steady but Amen to that.



Arsenal don't deserve to win it this year because they never believed they could do it. They are the only team in a long time that went into a title decider beaten before a ball was kicked. It could have been a cricket score that day. Even Ole's United, Spurs and a Leicester side that were battling relegation in the previous year showed more in these types of games.



It feels like a hangover from the tail-end of the Wenger era when there was a lot of effort put into expectation management.Spurs get a lot of stick, rightly so, for finishing third in a two-horse race the season that Leicester won the league. Arsenal could and probably should have won the league that season but it felt like Wenger was charting a course for fourth throughout the summer transfer window and for the most of the season.I agree with Rob that Arsenal won't get a better chance to win the league for a very long time. I'm glad we got the "30 years since Liverpool won the league" monkey off our back as it feels like a new sub-group is emerging from the "big six" and there's every likelihood that neither Arsenal or ourselves will be a part of it.