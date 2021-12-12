« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70160 on: Today at 08:31:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:18 am
I find it hilarious how they keep on dismissing the City game as a certified loss. No belief whatsoever to win it. All draw could have taken it to the final day but it doesn't matter because they were sure that they were going to lose.

United dropped off after they lost it in both seasons and the 74 point season was a very poor one in general. They'll only win it wuth this points tally in a poor season (2 times out of 10). They won't win it anytime soon if that's the mentality.

They've blown their only chance at the title. This is a massive IF, but IF the PGMOL aren't determined tp fuck us over next season, we'll beat Arsenal home and away, we will challenge for the league next season. I can see us getting 30 out of the first 30, the lads will be fired up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70161 on: Today at 09:09:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:16 am
They've blown their only chance at the title. This is a massive IF, but IF the PGMOL aren't determined tp fuck us over next season, we'll beat Arsenal home and away, we will challenge for the league next season. I can see us getting 30 out of the first 30, the lads will be fired up.
Steady but Amen to that. :D

Arsenal don't deserve to win it this year because they never believed they could do it. They are the only team in a long time that went into a title decider beaten before a ball was kicked. It could have been a cricket score that day. Even Ole's United, Spurs and a Leicester side that were battling relegation in the previous year showed more in these types of games.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70162 on: Today at 09:17:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:18 am
I find it hilarious how they keep on dismissing the City game as a certified loss. No belief whatsoever to win it. All draw could have taken it to the final day but it doesn't matter because they were sure that they were going to lose.

United dropped off after they lost it in both seasons and the 74 point season was a very poor one in general. They'll only win it wuth this points tally in a poor season (2 times out of 10). They won't win it anytime soon if that's the mentality.

I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70163 on: Today at 09:19:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70164 on: Today at 09:27:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.
We wouldn't be that gutless if we were in your position. Yous were pathetic but you can put the blame on us anyway (forgetting that you were leading us 2-0) :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70165 on: Today at 09:29:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:27 am
Steady but Amen to that. :D

Arsenal don't deserve to win it this year because they never believed they could do it. They are the only team in a long time that went into a title decider beaten before a ball was kicked. It could have been a cricket score that day. Even Ole's United, Spurs and a Leicester side that were battling relegation in the previous year showed more in these types of games.
It feels like a hangover from the tail-end of the Wenger era when there was a lot of effort put into expectation management.

Spurs get a lot of stick, rightly so, for finishing third in a two-horse race the season that Leicester won the league.  Arsenal could and probably should have won the league that season but it felt like Wenger was charting a course for fourth throughout the summer transfer window and for the most of the season.

I agree with Rob that Arsenal won't get a better chance to win the league for a very long time.  I'm glad we got the "30 years since Liverpool won the league" monkey off our back as it feels like a new sub-group is emerging from the "big six" and there's every likelihood that neither Arsenal or ourselves will be a part of it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70166 on: Today at 09:40:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.


How many trophies have you won since you last won the league ?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70167 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:38 am
We wouldn't be that gutless if we were in your position. Yous were pathetic but you can put the blame on us anyway (forgetting that you were leading us 2-0) :D

Strolling around not even trying while city walk the ball into your net. I dont know why you had to trigger me like that. I can accept losing, but the attitude that day, thatll stay with me for a long time
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70168 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:18 am

How many trophies have you won since you last won the league ?

5 fa cups !

get in
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70169 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:45:05 am
Strolling around not even trying while city walk the ball into your net. I dont know why you had to trigger me like that. I can accept losing, but the attitude that day, thatll stay with me for a long time

Gave you a template in what not to do. But would you listen? At least we made it to half time level (thats the real quiz).

Is your heart really in this anymore?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70170 on: Today at 09:52:19 am »
Man, i'm offline half a day and TNB is taking shots again.

and Newsflash: Peter doesn't rate the Spanish Rodgers calling him Useless. A new take from him, never heard that before.

And of course, Liverpool are GUARANTEED to be title challengers again next season, and Arsenal will be fighting for 4th - 7th.

I do love a bit of Groundhog Day....
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70171 on: Today at 09:52:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:45:05 am
Strolling around not even trying while city walk the ball into your net. I dont know why you had to trigger me like that. I can accept losing, but the attitude that day, thatll stay with me for a long time

Interesting thing about Arsenal now is you've done well developing last 2 years. Arteta would never criticise Guardiola or City but at boardroom level, Arsenal have the same challenge Liverpool have:

If the 115 charges stick, the traditional clubs must oppose City and press the Premier League to serve the harshest sanctions (or else!).

City will win the league next season as well, as we'll see how people's attitudes change to the current indifference and boredom with it all.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70172 on: Today at 09:54:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:45:46 am
5 fa cups !

get in

No wonder you're so bitter.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70173 on: Today at 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:52:38 am
Interesting thing about Arsenal now is you've done well developing last 2 years. Arteta would never criticise Guardiola or City but at boardroom level, Arsenal have the same challenge Liverpool have:

If the 115 charges stick, the traditional clubs must oppose City and press the Premier League to serve the harshest sanctions (or else!).

City will win the league next season as well, as we'll see how people's attitudes change to the current indifference and boredom with it all.

On a serious note, something has to be done. Either the premier league grows a backbone or lets go to a super league where oil clubs are not invited.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70174 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:52:19 am
Man, i'm offline half a day and TNB is taking shots again.

and Newsflash: Peter doesn't rate the Spanish Rodgers calling him Useless. A new take from him, never heard that before.

And of course, Liverpool are GUARANTEED to be title challengers again next season, and Arsenal will be fighting for 4th - 7th.

I do love a bit of Groundhog Day....

Arteta might spend the summer alone in the jungles of Belize & come back a changed man, doubtful though as he's always buckled under pressure.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70175 on: Today at 09:57:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:51 am
On a serious note, something has to be done. Either the premier league grows a backbone or lets go to a super league where oil clubs are not invited.

It does but I'll not be holding my breath, they don't even have the balls to hold refs accountable.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70176 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

We were there for the taking to be thrashed at Anfield and at 2-0 up you let us back in it through your own undoing. That was the turning point really and City did really hit their stride after that international break (going there on a 12:30 on a Saturday straight after it was never ideal).

Anfield is always a different matter to away from home. Nobody has ever really turned us over in the PL at Anfield. We beat City at Anfield this season and lost away at Arsenal

Much worse teams than City have battered us this season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70177 on: Today at 10:04:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:38 am
We wouldn't be that gutless if we were in your position. Yous were pathetic but you can put the blame on us anyway (forgetting that you were leading us 2-0) :D

Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we are on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM moment, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70178 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:04:43 am
Can i ask something? We've heard lots of talk like this, about bottle, and how we lack it etc, and quite rightly so. We couldn't take Abu Dhabi to the last day etc, i get it all, it's been a poor run we were on.

Serious question though, what's the analysis on Liverpool's result at the weekend. A must win game to put pressure on both Utd's for top 4, a home game vs Villa, how is that analysed?

And honestly, i'm not having a WUM, i'm interested to know folks thoughts. You're an experienced team, used to chasing City to the wire. Why couldn't you do the same to the Utd's?

We haven't played that well anyway though in the run we've had. There's still a fair few weaknesses in the team which need addressing. We thrashed truly appalling Leicester and Leeds teams but the likes of Fulham, Forest, Brentford and West Ham were hard work.

Villa were a bit of a step up in quality/coaching to the teams we've faced in the recent run.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70179 on: Today at 10:11:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

Getting a bit cocky for a one season wonder aren't you?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70180 on: Today at 10:13:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:15 am
We haven't played that well anyway though in the run we've had. There's still a fair few weaknesses in the team which need addressing. We thrashed truly appalling Leicester and Leeds teams but the likes of Fulham, Forest, Brentford and West Ham were hard work.

Villa were a bit of a step up in quality/coaching to the teams we've faced in the recent run.

We were also fucking robbed. Hendo non pen, disallowed goal that was legit. We would have won that game otherwise
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70181 on: Today at 10:14:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:17 am
We were also fucking robbed. Hendo non pen, disallowed goal that was legit. We would have won that game otherwise

We also could easily have been 0-2 down if they put that penalty away.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70182 on: Today at 10:16:35 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:11 am
We also could easily have been 0-2 down if they put that penalty away.

Penalty was given, player missed, so its irrelevant. We had a blatant penalty not given, therefore a goal scoring chance removed and a legit goal disallowed
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70183 on: Today at 10:18:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:35 am
Penalty was given, player missed, so its irrelevant. We had a blatant penalty not given, therefore a goal scoring chance removed and a legit goal disallowed

Not to mention playing against 10 men for the whole of the second half
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70184 on: Today at 10:19:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

As we know you cant rely on anybody for a favour !

You have seen our away record this season, right ?? We have been shit 80% of it 😂

Next season is a real one no mid season breaks and City are likely to get stronger cos of it.

You need 93-95 points to put pressure on them and the history of top league footy tells you that isnt easy.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70185 on: Today at 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:43 am
We were there for the taking to be thrashed at Anfield and at 2-0 up you let us back in it through your own undoing. That was the turning point really and City did really hit their stride after that international break (going there on a 12:30 on a Saturday straight after it was never ideal).

Anfield is always a different matter to away from home. Nobody has ever really turned us over in the PL at Anfield. We beat City at Anfield this season and lost away at Arsenal

Much worse teams than City have battered us this season.

We lost to everton , can you beat that?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70186 on: Today at 10:25:32 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:19:57 am
As we know you cant rely on anybody for a favour !

You have seen our away record this season, right ?? We have been shit 80% of it 😂

Next season is a real one no mid season breaks and City are likely to get stronger cos of it.

You need 93-95 points to put pressure on them and the history of top league footy tells you that isnt easy.

In fairness at least you beat them at home, cant ask for more. Agree with the rest of your comments.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70187 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
A lot of confidence on this thread I see. No idea how the team Klopp is putting together will gel next season. I also think the team that won the title was one of our best teams of all time. Therefore to assume this new team will scale anything like the same heights is risky. It also depends how long it will take the new midfield to come together. As ever it will need a campaign of near perfection to keep up with City, who knows whether the team will be up to that?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70188 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

Your team were smashed home and away by them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70189 on: Today at 10:30:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:22:48 am
We lost to everton , can you beat that?

Leeds beat us at Anfield! Bournemouth away after beating them 9-0 at Anfield (City the game after when we were still smarting from that one).
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70190 on: Today at 10:40:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:15 am
We haven't played that well anyway though in the run we've had. There's still a fair few weaknesses in the team which need addressing. We thrashed truly appalling Leicester and Leeds teams but the likes of Fulham, Forest, Brentford and West Ham were hard work.

Villa were a bit of a step up in quality/coaching to the teams we've faced in the recent run.

Thanks for the reply, and jill's post below was what i was kind of alluding to by asking it. I defo see Liverpool improving next year, but unless you can get to peak Klopp team again, then i see every top 7 team bar City in the battle for top 4 to be honest.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:26:34 am
A lot of confidence on this thread I see. No idea how the team Klopp is putting together will gel next season. I also think the team that won the title was one of our best teams of all time. Therefore to assume this new team will scale anything like the same heights is risky. It also depends how long it will take the new midfield to come together. As ever it will need a campaign of near perfection to keep up with City, who knows whether the team will be up to that?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70191 on: Today at 10:42:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:22:48 am
We lost to everton , can you beat that?

Forest away - oh yeah, you matched that ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70192 on: Today at 10:52:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:15 am
We haven't played that well anyway though in the run we've had. There's still a fair few weaknesses in the team which need addressing. We thrashed truly appalling Leicester and Leeds teams but the likes of Fulham, Forest, Brentford and West Ham were hard work.

Villa were a bit of a step up in quality/coaching to the teams we've faced in the recent run.

And Spurs at Anfield - should have been home and dry.

There's a fair bit of work needed in the pre-season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70193 on: Today at 10:56:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:38 am
Forest away - oh yeah, you matched that ;D

To be fair to them, they've now beat you, us and Brighton at home, and drew with City. Was going to throw Chelsea in there but that's not an achievement these days.
