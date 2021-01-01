« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:18 am
I find it hilarious how they keep on dismissing the City game as a certified loss. No belief whatsoever to win it. All draw could have taken it to the final day but it doesn't matter because they were sure that they were going to lose.

United dropped off after they lost it in both seasons and the 74 point season was a very poor one in general. They'll only win it wuth this points tally in a poor season (2 times out of 10). They won't win it anytime soon if that's the mentality.

They've blown their only chance at the title. This is a massive IF, but IF the PGMOL aren't determined tp fuck us over next season, we'll beat Arsenal home and away, we will challenge for the league next season. I can see us getting 30 out of the first 30, the lads will be fired up.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:16 am
They've blown their only chance at the title. This is a massive IF, but IF the PGMOL aren't determined tp fuck us over next season, we'll beat Arsenal home and away, we will challenge for the league next season. I can see us getting 30 out of the first 30, the lads will be fired up.
Steady but Amen to that. :D

Arsenal don't deserve to win it this year because they never believed they could do it. They are the only team in a long time that went into a title decider beaten before a ball was kicked. It could have been a cricket score that day. Even Ole's United, Spurs and a Leicester side that were battling relegation in the previous year showed more in these types of games.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:18 am
I find it hilarious how they keep on dismissing the City game as a certified loss. No belief whatsoever to win it. All draw could have taken it to the final day but it doesn't matter because they were sure that they were going to lose.

United dropped off after they lost it in both seasons and the 74 point season was a very poor one in general. They'll only win it wuth this points tally in a poor season (2 times out of 10). They won't win it anytime soon if that's the mentality.

I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.

;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:09 am
I was hoping youd do us a favour, you went there, got tickled 4-1 , gave them all the confidence they needed, cost us our deserved title and missed out on a top 4 place , the lack of belief is staggering.
Had you beaten them wed have won the league and youd have got top4, but you didnt even try, i wont say more because that game hurt too much. Then you played like men posessed against us. Ill get over it eventually but your lack of belief and application that day is still a raw subject for me.
We wouldn't be that gutless if we were in your position. Yous were pathetic but you can put the blame on us anyway (forgetting that you were leading us 2-0) :D
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:27 am
Steady but Amen to that. :D

Arsenal don't deserve to win it this year because they never believed they could do it. They are the only team in a long time that went into a title decider beaten before a ball was kicked. It could have been a cricket score that day. Even Ole's United, Spurs and a Leicester side that were battling relegation in the previous year showed more in these types of games.
It feels like a hangover from the tail-end of the Wenger era when there was a lot of effort put into expectation management.

Spurs get a lot of stick, rightly so, for finishing third in a two-horse race the season that Leicester won the league.  Arsenal could and probably should have won the league that season but it felt like Wenger was charting a course for fourth throughout the summer transfer window and for the most of the season.

I agree with Rob that Arsenal won't get a better chance to win the league for a very long time.  I'm glad we got the "30 years since Liverpool won the league" monkey off our back as it feels like a new sub-group is emerging from the "big six" and there's every likelihood that neither Arsenal or ourselves will be a part of it.
