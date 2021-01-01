« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70120 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
7 points from 24 tells its own story.

You never really believed you could do it.

Its bad isnt it, having to rely on bottlers like us because everyone else has been a disgrace.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70121 on: Yesterday at 09:50:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Supporters (I know) didn't believe it & kept going on about getting into top 4 when they were top.

Dont think Arteta did either.

We should have beaten them at Anfield in all honesty.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70122 on: Yesterday at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
I forget, what year was it that you last qualified ?

Think it was 6 years ago !

After 22 years in it on the spin.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70123 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm
Its bad isnt it, having to rely on bottlers like us because everyone else has been a disgrace.

Rely on you for what?

You havent even challenged them despite being top for over 90% of the season.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70124 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Don't worry, next season LFC and (heavilly improved) Newcastle will get much closer to Man City, so you will be free to compete for the remaining CL spots with Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham, without the pressure of the title race ...
I've seen lots of people say we will right our wrongs and go into next season being the ones to chase city down. And while klopp has form I think the bullishness isn't much different to tnbs before they came to anfield. Yes we pushed them to the wire three seasons in a row and beat them convincingly once. But we have to get a fair bit right in the transfer window and not suffer another bout of major injuries to be strong contenders for top 4.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70125 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:50:57 pm
Dont think Arteta did either.

We should have beaten them at Anfield in all honesty.
Arteta's inexperience did show in latter part of the season. No way would a team that wins league give up leads like they did in my opinion.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70126 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Rely on you for what?

You havent even challenged them despite being top for over 90% of the season.

Have you seen where the rest of the teams are, dont, its brutal.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70127 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm
This narrative will flip, once man city are hailed as the greatest team in history no one will want to hear about arsenal collapsing. This is just a 2 week stick to banter arsenal with in the here and now
You'll hold the record for leading the Premier League for the longest time, without winning the title. The is a most epic collapse.

Not like we've forgotten Kevin Keegan's Newcastle from 1995-6 and what they are famous for.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70128 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
I've seen lots of people say we will right our wrongs and go into next season being the ones to chase city down. And while klopp has form I think the bullishness isn't much different to tnbs before they came to anfield. Yes we pushed them to the wire three seasons in a row and beat them convincingly once. But we have to get a fair bit right in the transfer window and not suffer another bout of major injuries to be strong contenders for top 4 the title.

There, I corrected your mistake ...
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70129 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm
You'll hold the record for leading the Premier League for the longest time, without winning the title. The is a most epic collapse.

Not like we've forgotten Kevin Keegan's Newcastle from 1995-6 and what they are famous for.

I think that was probably because of the world cup. But I agree, best team in the country this season, only reason city won it is due to our mentality, dont think they or anyone else can live with our football, we can all agree on that.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70130 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
I think that was probably because of the world cup. But I agree, best team in the country this season, only reason city won it is due to our mentality, dont think they or anyone else can live with our football, we can all agree on that.
Well, you don't.

You've handed them the title next year repeatedly. Whereas I would say, if it's not us, it'll be them. A difference in mentality, perhaps?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,922
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70131 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
I forget, what year was it that you last qualified ?

When was the last year they won it?
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70132 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Well, you don't.

You've handed them the title next year repeatedly. Whereas I would say, if it's not us, it'll be them. A difference in mentality, perhaps?

Burnley and sheffield united can also say if its not us itll be man city. City are going to win the league, their cheating has now elevated them to a level where mid 90s points total is seen as a slow season for them.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,058
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70133 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 pm »
This threads getting locked against isnt it.
Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70134 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:39:01 pm
Not for you. This was your only chance of winning the title. Next season, you will be where you belong ...

Where do they belong then? Third biggest club in the country, third most league titles, where do you consider them belonging?
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70135 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
Where do they belong then? Third biggest club in the country, third most league titles, where do you consider them belonging?

In the current Premier League, with 2 super-clubs owned by rich oil countries, they belong between 4th and 7th place ...
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70136 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:10:17 pm
\yeah, when they do the treble, your bottle job will be forgotten about - except by Spurs fans ;)

Or any of us who saw the most arrogant and snide poster on here since Cantona bleat on all year about how they were winning it only to crawl into his cave when they collapsed and come back out today talking bollocks again with more snide arrogance.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:51:12 pm
Think it was 6 years ago !

After 22 years in it on the spin.

And a total combined spinning of 0 wins in history.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70137 on: Yesterday at 11:01:55 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
Or any of us who saw the most arrogant and snide poster on here since Cantona bleat on all year about how they were winning it only to crawl into his cave when they collapsed and come back out today talking bollocks again with more snide arrogance.

And a total combined spinning of 0 wins in history.

You have to be in it, to win it
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70138 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm
In the current Premier League, with 2 super-clubs owned by rich oil countries, they belong between 4th and 7th place ...

So we are overachieving?  Thought our manager was useless
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70139 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm
So we are overachieving?  Thought our manager was useless

We know you did, you wouldn't stop going on about it on here :-)
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70140 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm
So we are overachieving?  Thought our manager was useless

Your manager IS useless. Just the Spanish version of Rodgers. One lucky season when most of the top clubs were struggling, and you think you are back among the big boys. You are not. You will be struggling to get into the top 5 next season, so enjoy your 6 months in the Champions League ...
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70141 on: Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm
Your manager IS useless. Just the Spanish version of Rodgers. One lucky season when most of the top clubs were struggling, and you think you are back among the big boys. You are not. You will be struggling to get into the top 5 next season, so enjoy your 6 months in the Champions League ...

I hoping for a bit more analysis than lucky, but ill take lucky, its better than unlucky.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70142 on: Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Burnley and sheffield united can also say if its not us itll be man city. City are going to win the league, their cheating has now elevated them to a level where mid 90s points total is seen as a slow season for them.
Ha ha they've broken you ;D Hope your attitude pervades your whole club.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70143 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
Ha ha they've broken you ;D Hope your attitude pervades your whole club.

If i dont end up top goal scorer next season, itll be Haaland.  you really stuck your neck out with that prediction.
Courage like that, not everyone has.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70144 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
A poor start to the season is not bottling it. A team bottles when they build up a decent lead then throw it away. Arsenal had a decent lead and threw it away. It's as simple as that. If it were to be Spurs, people wouldn't analyze it in much detail and they'd simply call them "Spursy" or "Bottlers". Arsenal have had a fantastic season but they bottled the title.

The wheels well and truly came off but the point is a team shouldn't have to be perfect to win the league. Financial doping has made it this way and criticising the team that pushed them the closest for not getting over the line, is implicitly defending the team that have cheated their way to another title.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70145 on: Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm
If i dont end up top goal scorer next season, itll be Haaland.  you really stuck your neck out with that prediction.
Courage like that, not everyone has.
We've had +90 point seasons behind us to make the claim. And we're the only club to have beaten them to the title in the last six years.

Which is why you examples of Burnley, Sheffield United or you zero Premier League goals don't really hold water.

But we get it. You want to spend your time on our forum finding endless ways to tell us how City have already won next season's title.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70146 on: Today at 12:06:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
I think that was probably because of the world cup. But I agree, best team in the country this season, only reason city won it is due to our mentality, dont think they or anyone else can live with our football, we can all agree on that.

*fishing*  ;D
Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70147 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:06:09 pm
Just like man city fans are saying on twitter when theyre called cheats "arsenal handed us the title, we wouldnt have won it otherwise, its not cheating, its bottling ".

Keep paddling it, some might even believe it.

Again, both things can be true. City CAN be sportswashing cheats. AND Arsenal can be seen as giving up the title.

I'm not saying it's easy (Liverpool knows all too well). I'm not saying it's fair that a 5 point lead for a large portion of the season wasn't enough. I'm not saying missing out on having a 9 point lead going into the Etihad should be the thing that screws up your title chances. But you DID go into the Etihad without a 9 point lead. And you DID lose 2 games out of the 4 that came after that game. 9 points out of a possible 24 since the draw against Liverpool. As others have said, that's not title form even on a level playing field.

No, it's not a level playing field. But Arsenal also tripped over their own shoelaces well before running into the juiced behemoth that is City.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70148 on: Today at 12:13:38 am »
How many premier league titles would their current points tally have won, irrespective of the cheats?

They simply haven't done enough by a standard prior to what the past several years has risen the bar too.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70149 on: Today at 12:20:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm
I hoping for a bit more analysis than lucky, but ill take lucky, its better than unlucky.

Here is your analysis:



You have won less points than Palace under The Owl during your title run in ...
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,787
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70150 on: Today at 12:21:17 am »
Roy is a managerial genius to be fair.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70151 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:17 am
Roy is a managerial genius to be fair.

Certainly better than Arteta ...
Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70152 on: Today at 12:28:45 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:13:38 am
How many premier league titles would their current points tally have won, irrespective of the cheats?

They simply haven't done enough by a standard prior to what the past several years has risen the bar too.

Let's say they finish on 84. Since Leicester's win in the 2015-2016 season, Arsenal would've finished as follows, on 84 points-

2021-2022 : 2nd
2020-2021 : Winners
2019-2020 : 2nd
2018-2019 : 2nd
2017-2018 : Winners
2016-2017 : 3rd

Interestingly enough, if they only finish on 81 points, the results would be the same, with the exception of a possible goal difference issue in 2017-2018 with Manchester United.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70153 on: Today at 02:09:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:20:01 am
Here is your analysis:



You have won less points than Palace under The Owl during your title run in ...

Thats why the season is 38 games, because you can get lucky , or unlucky, over 10 games. Not over 38.



Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70154 on: Today at 02:17:48 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm
We've had +90 point seasons behind us to make the claim. And we're the only club to have beaten them to the title in the last six years.

Which is why you examples of Burnley, Sheffield United or you zero Premier League goals don't really hold water.

But we get it. You want to spend your time on our forum finding endless ways to tell us how City have already won next season's title.

Now i see the history behind it, im totally with you. If you dont win it, i agree that man city might.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70155 on: Today at 07:44:36 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 12:28:45 am
Let's say they finish on 84. Since Leicester's win in the 2015-2016 season, Arsenal would've finished as follows, on 84 points-

2021-2022 : 2nd
2020-2021 : Winners2nd
2019-2020 : 2nd
2018-2019 : 2nd
2017-2018 : Winners2nd
2016-2017 : 3rd

Interestingly enough, if they only finish on 81 points, the results would be the same, with the exception of a possible goal difference issue in 2017-2018 with Manchester United.
