Just like man city fans are saying on twitter when theyre called cheats "arsenal handed us the title, we wouldnt have won it otherwise, its not cheating, its bottling ".



Keep paddling it, some might even believe it.



Again, both things can be true. City CAN be sportswashing cheats. AND Arsenal can be seen as giving up the title.I'm not saying it's easy (Liverpool knows all too well). I'm not saying it's fair that a 5 point lead for a large portion of the season wasn't enough. I'm not saying missing out on having a 9 point lead going into the Etihad should be the thing that screws up your title chances. But you DID go into the Etihad without a 9 point lead. And you DID lose 2 games out of the 4 that came after that game. 9 points out of a possible 24 since the draw against Liverpool. As others have said, that's not title form even on a level playing field.No, it's not a level playing field. But Arsenal also tripped over their own shoelaces well before running into the juiced behemoth that is City.